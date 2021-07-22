Statement on the Decision of the Supreme Court on Pangilinan, et al. vs. Cayetano, et al. (G.R. No. 238875):

"We have not fully studied the 106-page Supreme Court decision but offhand we may file a motion for reconsideration.

We welcome the guideline pronounced by the Court that "even if [the Philippines] has deposited the instrument of withdrawal, it shall not be discharged from any criminal proceedings[;] Whatever process was already initiated before the International Criminal Court obliges the state party to cooperate." We take this as a step in the right direction toward attaining government accountability and substantial justice."