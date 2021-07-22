Press Release

July 22, 2021 Transcript of Zoom interview of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III Q: SP yung senatorial line-up po ninyo as of this hour, ano yung pwedeng sabihing initial list? SP Sotto: Yun yung mga napag-usapan namin ni Sen. Lacson na gusto naming maging mga senador, bumalik sa senado, na alam namin na, mga alam naming mga magiging mabuti, hindi lang para sa senado, kundi para sa bayan. At sila yung mga gusto naming i-endorse so at the proper time, after the filing of the certificates of candidacy, ito yung grupo na gusto naming i-endorse at halos lahat naman sila ay kausap ko at payag sila na makasama doon sa lineup namin. It doesn't necessarily mean na exclusive, dahil kung gusto sila i-adopt ng ibang partido, walang problema okay lang. Mas mabuti, the more the better for them. But then again, there are those who rather stay with the lineup lang, the Lacson-Sotto lineup, it's up to them. Pero sa tingin namin, sila yung may karapatan, sila yung may mga "K" na bumalik sa Senado or makasama sa Senado na makakatulong, na gagawa ng mabuti para sa bansa. Except for one, na hindi ko nakakausap dahil hindi pa nagrereply sapagkat napaka-busy naman, alam ko naman kung gaano siya ka-busy. Yung sinasabi naming sampu, the tentatively ten names, kausap ko lahat. The list it's Loren Legarda, Chiz Escudero, Dick Gordon, Gringo Honasan, Goyo Larrazabal, Joel Villanueva, Lucy Torres-Gomez, Sherwin Gatchalian, Migz Zubiri, JV Ejercito. Q: So, Sir aside from yung official NPC candidates dahil members, the rest guest candidates? SP Sotto: Ang NPC dito si Loren, si Chiz, si Sherwin at saka si... Q: JV... SP Sotto: Si JV... And Goyo Larrazabal is also an NPC member. So parang lima sila... Lima sila. Yung lima naman, ang pagkakaalam ko lahat independent. Migz is independent. Joel is independent. Greg is independent also, although adopted NPC din yan eh. Dick is independent. Lucy Torres-Gomez as far as I know is independent and we will of course offer her to join NPC. As far as I know. Q: SP paki-clarify yung information, may initial information na si Lucy belongs to PDP-LABAN, she was present during last week's convention pa nga, so if that is the case, factor ba yon for a possible reconsideration or talagang siya na kasali talaga siya? SP Sotto: No. Kasali talaga siya. If she's PDP-LABAN because I was not aware of that. I don't see any problem. We don't see any problem because she sent word to me that she's joining the group, she's okay na makasama sa Senate lineup namin. So, it doesn't matter what political party she's in. Ang talagang very crucial sa amin - ako meron akong meeting sa July 28 next week with my party mates, NPC, parang almost like a general meeting. Maingat kami doon sa tinatawag na alliance or coalition eh. Coalition is of course too late already because the Comelec has already given a deadline for coalitions to be registered. So, alliance nilang ang pinag-uusapan. We're very careful about alliances in the NPC dahil nadala na kami nung araw kasi meron kaming coalition, di nga alliance eh, coalition with LP with PDP-LABAN tapos mga kandidato namin na incumbent, pinapa labanan nila. Di pupwede yun. Kaya kami maingat ngayon, very tentative na kami at may nangyari na sa aming ganyan. Nangyari sa'min yan sa Isabela, nangyari sa amin yan sa Pangasinan, sa Ilocos, sa Tarlac lang wala kaming problemang ganoon eh. In Luzon may mga ganon kaming problema, even in the South... Sa Visayas and Mindanao meron din kaming mga problemang ganon, dati. So minabuti namin na mag-ingat na sa coalition dahil meron silang mga kandidato na pinapalabanan yung mga incumbent namin. That is (unclear) equity of the incumbent. Q: So ngayon, open ba kayo sa possible alliance with the likes of HUKBONG, PDP, or mas doon kayo sa mas maliliit na party? SP Sotto: Depende nga kasi eh. It's very difficult to say yes or no there. Pero definitely mas lamang yung mga kausap naming, right now, mga kausap naming, kausap pa lang. We are proposing to enter into alliances with Reporma and Aksyon Demokratiko. Kasi itong mga partidong ito walang bangga sa amin sa local. Halos walang bangga. Lalo na sa mga Congressional Districts. Q: So, rule out din yung Liberal Party and iba pa... SP Sotto: Well, we've had differences in the past, sa pagdating sa local, pinalalabanan nila kami. Sa (unclear) incumbent hindi nasusunod eh. Nagkaroon kami ng ganyang experience with PDP-LABAN, nag ganyan kaming experience sa LP, sa NP, nagkaroon kami ng experience na ganyan eh. Doon sa HNP wala kaming experience, hindi naming problema kasi local party, it's not a national party. So hindi useful sa amin ang coalition or alliance doon, local party yun eh. Q: Sir if ever, open kayo yung Lacson-Sotto sa possible alliance with HNP sa local level since regional lang siya? SP Sotto: At this point baka hindi feasible, kasi kailangan pag-usapan muna naming kung sakali. Kasi yung Reporma malakas doon sa lugar ng Region XI eh. O eh paano kami maga-alliance doon, 'di may banggaan? May bangga kaagad sa Reporma. Maraming kandidato Reporma doon sa Region XI eh. Yung national parties namin mababangga nung local party so mahirap. Q: Sir weeks ago parang somehow nag-soften up na yung 1SAMBAYAN sa pagtingin kay Sen. Lacson bilang possible candidate na susuportahan nila. Ano yung status, ano yung stand ninyo pagdating dun sa opening na binibigay ng 1SAMBAYAN para pakinggan kayo and hopefully i-endorse yung standard bearer ninyo if ever? SP Sotto: It's better kung si Sen. Lacson ang tanungin ninyo diyan. I'd rather not speak for him pagdating diyan sa party nay an. But knowing him, ito naman ay akin lang, perspective ito, meron ka nang sinabing hindi masama sa akin dati e... Q: Hindi maganda... SP Sotto: Hindi maganda... So, I don't know kung ano ang sasabihin niya. Better ask him. Q: Kayo open ba kayo sa ganoon? And also, willing ba kayo na i-offer yung mga senatoriables din ninyo for a 1SAMBAYAN support? SP Sotto: 'Di namin napag-uusapan eh. I am more concerned with my political party which we have a very big political party, nationwide. It's been alive and kicking since 1992. So, I cannot just speak for them, I cannot just commit them to something or to a group. Hindi ganon kami. Nag-uusap usap kami lagi muna. We consult. The same thing that I do with the Senate, that I always lead by consensus eh ganoon din ang ginagawa ko sa partido namin. Q: So, if ever tatanungin ninyo muna sila - gusto ninyo ba na affiliated tayo sa 1SAMBAYAN parang ganoon? SP Sotto: Yes. Q: Sir a few more questions ah. Ano yung qualifications para sa natitirang dalawang slots sa Magic 12 mo? May kinakausap ba kayo ngayon? SP Sotto: Merong... Siguro after Saturday baka masagot ko yung tanong na yan dahil meron kaming kausap na malaking tao na baka sa Sabado magkasundo kami. Sa Sabado ko na sasagutin yan. Q: Teka teka ano yung malaking tao, siya ba yung candidate, siya ba yung middleman, siya yung supporter ninyo? SP Sotto: Hindi ah. Possible candidate eh. Q: Anong klaseng tao? Hint lang. Celebrity, politician? SP Sotto: Hintayin mo yung Sabado, mas maganda. Baka mamaya nag-uusap usap kami tapos ayaw naman niya. Huwag naman. Maisusubo ko siya sa alanganin. Q: Eh yung isa pa SP? Dalawa yun di ba? Ten pa lang kayo eh. SP Sotto: Pinag-uusapan pa. Siyempre meron ding, may suggestions ang Reporma eh. Baka may suggestion ang Aksyon Demokratiko di nga lang pwede pa si Vico, underage eh. Tsaka kailangan pa siya sa Pasig eh. Baka may suggestion ang Aksyon Demokratiko, baka may suggestion ang Reporma, siyempre, at may mga kausap pa kami. And then for all you know, baka may isa o dalawa sa amin ang hindi tumakbo ng Senado, sa sampu naming may isa o dalawang hindi tumakbo sa Senado... Hindi natin masabi at this point. It's too early for that. Siguro talagang ano lahat yan, will be very clear, at this point it's fluid. It'll probably be clear or clearer by October. Q: Sir pero si Sec. De Villa hindi naman kasama sa ano, sa consideration? SP Sotto: Hindi. He is one of the big guns behind the Reporma. We have met with him. There was a meeting that was called by Reporma and then may meeting called by PMA alumni and marami sila. Maraming top generals ang umattend. Q: Any reaction doon sa Supreme Court ruling on your petition tungkol sa Rome Statute? Do you see this as a sort of victory or parang saying at hindi nanalo in full yung petition? SP Sotto: What do you mean hindi in full? Hindi ko pa nabasa yung decision, yun ang problema. Baka I will be half-guessing if I answer you. But if you want me to half-guess, yung sinasabi na yun ng Supreme Court if it applies to the other petitions that I filed, which is that any treaty or agreement that the government has entered into and that the Senate has approved or confirmed, any abrogation must pass through the Senate as well. And my petition was, the catalyst was the VFA. The VFA Abrogation. Kung kasama sa Supreme Court ruling na yun aba eh, well and good thank you. Kung hindi pa, anong implication niyan? I need to know. I have to read the Supreme Court decision. Q: Oo kasi Sir part nung Supreme Court ruling nagsasabi na hindi pwedeng unilaterally, i-abrogate ng isang sitting President yung anumang yung Rome Statute. SP Sotto: Yung Rome Statute. Paano yung VFA? Does that apply to all treaties and agreements? Dapat sana nalinaw natin sa Supreme Court yun. Kasi okay lang sa amin yan, madali lang naman yan eh. Bobotohan lang namin yan. Bobotohan naming kung dapat kaming sumang-ayon sa abrogation na sinasabi ng Presidente or hindi. Ganoon naman yun eh. Bobotohan naman yan sa Senado eh. Kailangann two-thirds din. I think ah. Kung two-thirds vote ang approval, ang ratification bale, kailangan two-thirds vote din yung abrogation. Q: We are curious about Cong. Lucy Torres. Sabi mo she sent word to you, pero ikwento ninyo po sa amin, kayo po ba ang unang nag-offer ng slot sa kanya para mapasama sa lineup ninyo? SP Sotto: There was a common friend that asked us if we are interested. Sabi ko, definitely kasi ang paguusap nila, I'd rather not name the common friend, paguusap nila, she was inclined talaga to support yung mga linya namin. Like the legislation that we approved, the legislation that we support, kami nila Sen. Lacson, she is in line with most of them, if not all. So, there is a possibility that if she will run for the Senate, she will join our team. Ganoon yun mga two or three months ago. But it was only yesterday, kailan ko tinext sa Viber group natin yun? Q: Last night po. SP Sotto: It was only last night that this common friend the go signal that she said, okay daw, sama na siya. Q: Just to state lang the obvious, she is running for the Senate na talaga, for sure? SP Sotto: I think so, yes. You better ask her already, but I think so, kasi yun ang word na pinarating sa akin eh. You know what? I intend to call Goma later. Para ma-resolve na yan, I will call him. Q: Bakit ninyo tatawagan si Mayor Richard po? SP Sotto: Hindi, baka may mga tanong pa kayo, tanungin ko na lang diretso. Q: Sabi ninyo meron pa one or two doon sa lineup ninyo na posibleng hindi tumakbo? Sino po yun? SP Sotto: Eh kasi, meron lang kasing mga overtures, di ba, that Sen. Gordon might run for president, and Sherwin Gatchalian might run for vice-president, merong mga ganoon eh. Baka magbago ang isip, later on, pagdating ng October, mag file nga sila doon, then the lineup is open for another two slots, di ba? Q: May we ask, since kaparty ninyo si Sen. Win, did he tell you about plans of running for vice-president? SP Sotto: No, he did not. When I called him two days ago, I told him, and I reminded him that we're putting up a lineup and that the seatmates' group are also all in the group. Sabi niya, okay SP, sabi niya. Q: So, safe to say, lahat nung basa lineup po ninyo, lahat po niyan nakausap ninyo na at pumayag na po yan? SP Sotto: Except Sen. Gordon. He has not replied yet, but if he runs, we are going to endorse him. Q: May message na kayo sa kanya, hindi lang siya nagre-reply? SP Sotto: Yes, I sent word already to him. Q: prompted you and Senator Lacson to go for the presidential and vice-presidential race? Basically, finalize na poo your bid for presidential and vice-presidential race. SP Sotto: Perhaps there are many factors but at the risk of sounding corny, country is one, true. It's a fact, and I have been asking these questions, Sen. Lacson also, that where are we going? The Philippines. Philippines, quo vadis, di ba? We think there are programs that we can infuse in government after this administration that would perhaps give us chances of recovery later on. Ang tingin namin, yung mga programa naming naisip, would enhance the good points of this administration, and add to the things or issues that are necessary for the country. To recover, and not only recover, but get back on its feet like what we had during the time of President Ramos. We could provide a good alternative so, all these factors like we are not pro-opposition, we are not pro-administration, we are Pro Filipino. So, I think that what led us to do this is this, what we hear from the ground, then we may provide alternatives for the people in 2022. Q: Kapag mga elections, meron lang talagang pinagfo-focus na program, like for example, nung 2016 si President Duterte, ang focus nung campaign niya talaga is criminality, ganyan, drugs, si Grace Poe noon, poverty, kayo po, ano ang aasahan naming magfo-focus kayong program for your campaign? SP Sotto: Merong mga two or three programs na nakakabit sa main program, but the main program is proposed by Sen. Lacson. Actually, I hate doing this kasi I am speaking on his behalf, gusto ko siya ang nagku-kwento nito eh. Siguro one of these days, you'd better talk to him, with Zoom, dito sa main program, pero I am talking about BRAVE. A few years ago, pa yan tinutulak ni Sen. Lacson. BRAVE, Budget Reform Advocacy for Village Empowerment. It encompasses the needs and necessities and proems of the entire country, budget reform. Pag ikot namin, yun mismo ang naririnig namin. Ang feeling nila, nadevelop yung mendicancy ng mga local officials, ng mga NGOs, ng mga local government units, ng mga kababayan natin, na naka lump yung budget ng gobyerno sa national government. As a matter of fact, this budget reform program, may be the answer to a salient feature of a federal form of government. Pwede nang maging style federalism siya without changing the constitution because you bring down the money to the people. Pera nila yun eh. Gastusin sa kanila. Ganoon yung budget reform na yun, all provinces, municipalities, cities, ayan. That is one of the main programs, but I think it encompasses all the problems and all the issues that we are encountering It boils down to money eh. It boils down to the correct way of spending the money for the people. And then, on the issue of peace and order, aside from Sen. Lacson being proficient when addressing problems in peace and order, my advocacy, and my expertise in the problem of illegal drugs and drug abuse comes into play. Because if the present administration is successful in the enforcement of the problem of illegal drugs, there is much to be desired when it comes to prosecution, we know that. So, I can enhance this by focusing on prevention and rehabilitation. Which is currently in the back burner. But demand reduction strategy is as important as supply reduction strategy. Yun, yung mga ganoon ang mga program ana nakikita namin that I think we have the expertise to do. Q: Isang follow-up lang doon sa BRAVE, so, basically, ang ibig ninyo pong sabihin, ide-decentralize yung budget ng gobyerno, hindi lang siya sa national ila-lump, so basically, di ba ganito yung federalism? SP Sotto: Yes, correct, and the Mandanas ruling ng Supreme Court (unclear) be able to do this somehow by next year, but hindi pa rin magiging elaborate. Bakit? Every year, national government has unused. Dati ang average nasa P4300-P400 billion unused. Pero yung mga nagamit, ang daming question, hindi ba? Alam naman natin lahat yun eh. Ngayon, dito sa tinutulak namin na budget reform, may idea si Sen. Lacson, na itong mga unused na ito, maaga pa lang, iprogram mo na. Aside from the local revenue allotment that this local government units are getting already, imagine what P1-billion per province can do? P100 million per municipality and cities can do, and P5-million per barangay can do? All focused on countryside development. Eh di hindi masasayang ang pera ng gobyerno, at makakarating, bababa sa taongbayan, more or less, ganoon eh. But as I said, it is best that you discuss it with Sen. Lacson kasi yung sa akin is parang overview. Yung sa kanya would be very elaborate. Q: I'm sure napagusapan ninyo po, ang makakalaban ninyo po ay possible si President Duterte and then si Sen. Ping, maaaring si Mayor Sara, or I don't know, Sen. Bong Go, I mean, ang lalakas po nung kalaban. Napapagusapan ninyo po ba yan na babangga kayo sa medyo malalakas talagang kalaban? SP Sotto: Well, yes, every now and then, nababanggit, but I have this thinking na I have a program, I know what I can do, I will offer it to the people. Ganoon. It does not matter who are the others who are running for the same position. We leave it to the people and God willing, the people will vote who they think would be able to help and be better for that position, for that particular position. It applies to not only the presidency or the vice-presidency, but all the other positions. And I have been that way since my time as vice-mayor. It did not matter to me who are the others who are running. Basta yung akin, yung programa ko, kung ano ang magagawa ko, iooffer ko sa tao. Ganoon yung aking ano. Kilala nila ako, alam nila yung magagawa ko. Ganoon ang mentality ko, so Sen. Lacson has the same mentality, if you ask him. Q: SP, even the surveys, hindi po kayo nabo-bother? I'm sorry, pero like si Sen. Lacson, medyo mababa pa po talaga siya. Kayo po, okay lang, medyo mataas na po kayo, pero the surveys, do you look at them? SP Sotto: Yes, but we will use it as a guide and perhaps will help us at the proper time. And when is the proper time? When there are no longer 15 names in both categories na halos pare-pareho ang pangalan. Ang hirap basahin noon, hindi ba? Paano mo babasahin yun? Like President Duterte gets 18 percent as vice-president, what happened to the 82 percent? Nasa labing-apat? So, it is very difficult at this point to read it as I said, and media asked me what I think of surveys now, the word I described it with was amusing. Q: SP nawala po kayo. SP Sotto: Kanina pa? Q: Ngayon-ngayon lang po. SP Sotto: Ah okay. Q: SP, paulit na lang po nung mga last few sentences ninyo po. SP Sotto: Yung ah... Q: Ano yung (unclear) or amusing? SP Sotto: The word I used is amusing. Kasi nga, you have, its best perhaps if it's around...survey would be, first survey would be November after the filing. Alam na kung sino yung mga kandidato and then a very, a very close accurate one would be January. Ganyan. That would be a very good guide already, you will know where and what to hit. And then, April, ano na iyan (unclear) color. Q: Para lang po sa inyo, since yun nga talagang mukhang (unclear) si Presidente na sinasabi niyang possible na talaga siyang mag run as VP, may pagka David and Goliath ba yung nafi-feel mo because up until now SP ang taas talaga ng ano, ng approval rating pa rin po ni Pangulong Duterte. SP Sotto: Ah siyempre. Q: Accurate climb ba para sa iyo yan? SP Sotto: Syempre, syempre it's always difficult to run against the sitting President. Kaya siguro ganoon yung ginawa nila sa constitution eh but nevertheless, as I said, you know, it should not bother a candidate. Kung may programa ka, may...you're ready to face the public, huwag mo na isipin kung sino yung mga kalaban dahil pagka ginawa mo iyon, wala kang tiwala sa sarili mo, nahihirapan ka lang. Iintindihin mo iyon baka mamaya pagka gusto mong, imbis na issues ang pinag-uusapan (unclear) dapat personalidad. Q: SP, your senatorial slate seems to be formidable as of the moment, yung dalawa po bang vacant neophyte candidates din or may experience na po with in terms of legislating? SP Sotto: Well, to be very candid about it, there are about 4 or 5 names that we're looking at and all 5 names are...ano yung word na ginamit mo? Q: Neophyte. SP Sotto: No. Q: Experience in legislating. SP Sotto: Experience. Q: Ah, so ibig sabihin SP, it's either returning senator or member of the house? SP Sotto: Not necessarily. (Unclear). Q: Lawyer? SP Sotto: (Unclear) oo mga ganyan. Oo. Q: Sir para tayong pinoy henyo ha, lawyer? Pwede? SP Sotto: Oo, pwede. Yung isa, pwede. Q: Okay. Anyway, it's a premise sir to my question because so far among the ten, si Atty. Goyo Larrazabal lang yung neophyte, the others were already elected as senator or as congressman, sometimes decades long pa po yung experience. What made you choose Goyo Larrazabal? SP Sotto: Goyo Larrazabal was a former COMELEC Commissioner. Q: Yeah. SP Sotto: Ibang ano yun, iba ang pulso sa eleksiyon nun and we know for a fact that in the last 2 years, he's been going around the country, driving, talking to, getting to know people, talking to former or incumbent COMELEC officers, local government officials. Marami ng naikot si Goyo, marami siyang feedback na nakukuha at nabibigay sa amin. So (unclear), we will endorse him. Q: Sir, Atty. Goyo has been advising NPC on legal matters especially when it comes to election issues for so long already, pero bakit ngayon lang po siya pinatakbo? Why not in 2013, 2016, or 2019? SP Sotto: I cannot answer that for him. Better ano, better ask him. I cannot answer that. Q: Pero safe to say sir, NPC has been offering him a slot (unclear) when? SP Sotto: Hindi naman. No. Hindi. NPC kasi hindi kami basta...I have not experienced anything in the past na gusto namin si ganito si ganito tumakbo, hindi. We always get a consensus of what people like. Nagpapaalam muna. Ako gusto kong tumakbong congressman dito si ganitong district or something like that or I will run for governor this time. Nagsasabi sa amin. Q: Okay. Sir a certain Col. Acop from Aksyon Demokratiko is also eyeing to run for the Senate. Is he among the five? Or not really kasi wala siyang legislative experience eh sabi ninyo po lahat may experience. SP Sotto: I...perhaps, I'm not sure. I cannot answer that question. Q: Okay. So definitely hindi siya doon sa (unclear)? SP Sotto: General Acop is definitely supporting us. Q: Ano po sir? Sorry. SP Sotto: General Acop is supporting us. That's for sure. Q: Ah okay. SP Sotto: Now, for Col. Acop to run- I cannot answer. Q: Okay. Alright. Sir, ano po yung, meron na po bang di ba sabi ninyo po ang magiging battle cry would be KKK. In general, meron na po bang napag-usapan yung slate on how to conduct campaigns and sorties during this pandemic because right now the concern is, I'm sorry to say SP, pareho...sabi po ng netizens, pareho daw po kayo ni Senator Lacson na senior citizens eh bawal lumabas or at least may restrictions. So ano po yung adjustments na gagawin ng slate to campaign during the pandemic? SP Sotto: Exempted kami. Exempted kami roon sa restrictions because we're senators. Kasama kami roon sa exemptions. Isa yun. Pangalawa, yung mga nagsasabi na baka mahirapan kami dahil sa edad namin, baka gusto nila magpalakasan kami ng palo sa tripe sa golf na naglalakad. Opinyon nila iyon, mahirap naman kontrahin yung opinyon but with the consultative tour that we did, parang ano iyon, maganda ang nangyari doon, parang practice iyon. We can do it. We have touched almost the big areas in Luzon. All of the big areas in Luzon and ang importante lang naman dito was walang mga rally-rally. Walang mga rally dito. And then you get to know the feedback from the people, information dissemination, tell them what you stand for and what you can do. Ganoon talaga ang labanan diyan. And the n perhaps, yung ginagawang higpit ngayon ng ano, I noticed dahil medyo naghihigpit ng kaunti yung COMELEC at saka Facebook sa mga political insinuations sa mga posts. Ang alam ko maraming tinatanggal eh diba pagka may mga political na mga statements something like that. Siguro (unclear) mapunta sa mga issues ang usapin. Mas maganda kung ang mga, ang campaign kasi is puro issues ang kampanya eh hindi messages ng mga trolls. Pagka ganon, eh okay lang yun. I'm not worried about our age. Besides, I have talked to a lot of leaders from Christian groups, and they are saying that the best minds of- the best mind of a person is when he's around 70 years old. Q: Sir. Sir last na from me. SP Sotto: (Unclear) it's true. Q: Clarification lang sir, give us a picture on what the campaign set up would look like this year kasi nga po bawal sorties, bawal rallies, bawal yung makipag kamay-kamay, maybe motorcade limited only. So paano sir yung magiging itsura po nung campaign? Would it be more social media heavy or syempre mag-iikot pa rin po kayo, gaano po ka-limited yung... SP Sotto: (Unclear) ganoon nga, it's a combination of social media, mainstream media, and then you go around, perhaps baka yung mga town hall meetings instead of rallies, small town hall meetings it's easier to control ang social distancing and you invite the leaders of the area. Diba. Iyon ang mahalaga (unclear). Q: And syempre sir mas maiksi lang unlike before. SP Sotto: Right now, right now that's how we envision it. Q: Okay. And mas maiksi sir should we expect mas maiksi yung mga town hall meetings unlike before na maraming pagsayaw-sayaw pa, maraming pakanta-kanta. SP Sotto: Walang ganon. Wala kaming ganoon. Wala kaming iniisip na entertainment eh. (Unclear) Our thinking is really focused on issues eh. We'd like to, we'd like to elevate the type of campaigning for 2022 on a different level na. Tigilan na yung mga entertainment at mga...hindi, hindi maganda resulta later on. Di ba. We'll be focusing on issues. Q: Sir walang magbubudots sa mga senador mo po? SP Sotto: I refuse to answer. Q: Sir yung sa Nationalista party sir yung sa Nationalist People's Coalition sorry, tanggap po ba ng lahat si Sen. Ping Lacson na maging standard bearer, I mean hindi ba kayo magkakaroon ng kasi sa PDP Laban sir (unclear) based on what happened mayroon nag object kay Senator Pacquiao kaya ganoon yung situation nila ngayon. SP Sotto: Mayroon kaming, parang hindi naman exactly a general meeting that I and the Secretary General of NPC, Secretary General Dong Mendoza called on the 28th. I know by then how the party would decide. We're always ano, we're always united. Hindi naman aabutin yung ganoon. We can decide what is best for the party always. Iyon ang mga kabilin-bilinan sa amin at tsaka iyon ang binigay sa akin mandate ng partido, ng grupo, at saka ni Ambassador Danding. He know that I will lead by consensus, so we'll know by the 28th. Q: Sir, ano, yung mga congressman sir ano yung kanilang sentiments kasi sir kaya ko natanong di ba si Sen. Lacson has always been anti-pork barrel and (unclear) o hindi, yung mga congressman sinasabi nila kailangan nila yung pork barrel para sa kanilang mga distrito so hindi ba magiging ano yun, issue yun sir? SP Sotto: Si Sen. Lacson is anti-illegal pork barrel. Pero yung tinatawag na pork barrel na kung countryside development na projects ng mga congressmen na inilalagay na kaagad doon sa budget, na nakaspecify na sa budget kung para saan, hindi illegal pork barrel iyon. Hindi kontra si Senator Lacson doon. Wala ka naman nakitang mga ci-nut niya eh, wala siyang ci-nut na mga projects ng congressman. Ang nakacut, yung mga lump sum na kung saan lang nakalagay na distrito na hindi alam nung congressman, yung mga ganoon eh at pagkatapos nun, ayun yung mga illegal pork barrel lalo na kung hindi naka identify. (Unclear) may naka lump sum na 100 milyon sa ganito, hindi alam kung para saan, oh hindi iba ilang beses na iyan natatanggal eh pero hindi naman ano iyon eh, iyon yung pwedeng sabihin illegal pork barrel sapagkat pag napasa na yung budget at tsaka palang sasabihin kung para saan yung project na iyon, yun ang sinabi ng Supreme Court na illegal. Pero kung yung mga budget ay before the budget is approved, nandodoon, maliwanag (unclear) kung saan gagamitin, hindi illegal iyon. So, hindi, palagay ko hindi problema iyon, it's just a matter of (unclear) being able to explain it also (unclear) congressman kung ganoon ang thinking nung iba na kontra sila because kontra sa pork barrel. Q: Sir kasi baka kay Senator Lacson isipin nila paano nila susuportahan yung against sa kanilang kailangan o kung ano man ang intensyon nila sa pork barrel. SP Sotto: Kung mananalo si Sen. Lacson, malamang nanalo din ako no. Eh nandun naman ako eh, eh consensus (unclear) niya nga ako eh, eh di ako ang mag-aabogado para sa kanila. Q: Ayun sir. And then sir sabi ni Mr. Monico Puentevella, former congressman, si Sen. Pacquiao daw is open to joining the opposition, although klinarify ninyo na hindi kayo opposition, hindi kayo admin, independent kayo pero sir are you open to alliances pa with Senator Pacquiao and in case, for re-election siya pag sumama siya sa inyo, hindi na siya for President or VP. Tama po ba? SP Sotto: Right now, alam mo kung tutuusin naman, si ano naman eh- I hate using the word alam mo, sorry. Sorry, forgive me. Right now, si Senator Pacquiao is actually a member of the macho bloc ng grupo namin. Magkausap nga kami, bago nga siya bumiyahe kausap namin siya eh. As a matter of fact, when he was abroad and I was, we were in Paoay, in Ilocos Norte, he gave me a call and we had some talk about it. Magkaibigan kami so kahit tumuloy siya na tatakbong Presidente, kami ay, iba ang NPC (unclear) or Reporma, I don't see any problem. Hindi kami, hindi kami magbabangga. And then, if he does not run for re-election, we will be more than welcome to- we will be very happy to welcome him in a senatorial slate. Just in case, it's up to him. Whatever he decides. Kung tutuusin niyan, malayo pa eh, ang layo pa ng umaga eh, hanggang October pa eh. A lot of things can happen. Q: Yes sir. (unclear) How about Sen. Risa Hontiveros sir kasi parang lahat ng re-electionist nabanggit ninyo, Sen. Risa Hontiveros hindi sir. SP Sotto: Hindi pa namin napapag-usapan. Wala pa kaming ibang napapag-usapan. Q: Open kayo sir kay Senator Hontiveros or hindi (unclear)? SP Sotto: We have to consult everybody. I'd rather talk with Senator Lacson first and the other leaders of both Reporma, NPC, and Aksyon Demokratiko because there are other political parties involved eh pagka ganoon eh. Kaya tingnan mo di ba nakita mo puro NPC at saka independent, nakakapag-salita ako but there are other political parties involved lalo na pag may bunggo sa local diba, as I was explaining earlier, ang hirap, ang hirap. Yun ang dun sumisipa yung mga members namin eh. Makikipag ano eh, isasama natin sa partido si ganyan, si ganoon pagkatapos doon sa district ko nilalabanan ako niyan, nilalabanan ako nung mga kandidato niyan, kaya mahirap. I cannot just say, yes okay di ba. So, we have to consult. Yung mga nalista na sinabi ko, consulted yan eh namin, kausap namin sila at walang problema puro independent yun eh, almost all. Q: Hi SP. Magandang tanghali na. Very quick questions SP para hindi na rin po maulit. Now that you and Sen. Lacson have confirmed your electoral bids in 2022, won't this sir hinder your lawmaking duties since senior members po kayo ng Senate. How do you plan po to balance to make sure na you're still doing your duties as senator at hindi naman po nakakaligtaan yung mga kailangan niyong preparations for the campaign ahead? SP Sotto: Pareho kaming never absent, never late eh. Kaya hindi kami makakapag-pabaya sa trabaho namin, whether senior kami or hindi. I don't see any problem at all besides basta't ginagawa mo ang trabaho mo, pumapasok ka sa oras, hindi ba. I don't see any problem. Q: Are you concerned sir na medyo madidistract yung iba ninyo pong colleagues because some of them are re-electionists or some of them like Senator Pacquiao are still likely going to run or mulling over a Presidential bid, how do you plan to as Senate President to remind them na okay may kampanya, but we really have to do our job lalo na sir may budget kayong kailangan ipasa. SP Sotto: That's my expertise eh, consensus building. I don't see any problem at all. As a matter of fact, those of the re-electionist are with us eh so wala ako nakikitang problema. Q: That's good to know sir. One last na lang po for me SP, the House sir said they're aiming to pass the budget before the COC filing in October, may timeline na po ba ang senators regarding kung kailan ninyo po gustong target maipasa yung 2022 budget since it's a very crucial budget, it's an election year budget. SP Sotto: Yes. As long as we receive it by the first week of October, at the latest, the first week of October like what we said last year, we will be able to pass it before the December break, for sure. That includes already the bicam. Q: Okay. So, December sir for the Senate? SP Sotto: Yes. Q: Alright, okay. Sir one final question na pala for me sir, ngayon namention na kanina yung in fighting in PDP Laban and involved din po doon yung dalawang mga senators, sir anong faction po ng PDP Laban sir yung nirerecognize ninyo ni Senator Lacson or would you rather not involve yourself in party affairs at this point, affairs of the ruling party at this point. SP Sotto: Would rather not... will not, would rather not dip our fingers in the problems of other political parties kahit na minsan ay hinihingan ako ng opinyon kasi previously in 1988 when I run for vice mayor, I was PDP-Laban. Hindi kami ano hindi- it's a, mahirap makialam doon eh but if they ask me about the history of PDP-Laban, I know it, I know it very well. As a matter of fact, when PDP-Laban, we were PDP-Laban with President Cory in 1988, medyo nagkaroon ng malaking faction yung lakas ng bansa. Yung lakas ng bayan kasi is PDP-Laban, yung Laban lakas ng bayan yun. Trivia. Trivia na ito ha. Yung PDP-Laban lakas ng bayan, sila Nene Pimentel yun at sila Jojo Binay. Ngayon, yung lakas ng bansa, sila Bert Romulo yun. Lahat yung sumusuporta kay Cory, President Cory, excuse me. Noong panahon na iyon, okay. Nung after the 1987 and then the 1988 local elections, '87 yung national elections eh senador and then '88 local elections, malaki, malaki parehong grupo yan. Sa House of Representatives, malaki ding grupo iyan. The speaker was Ramon Mitra. The Ramon Mitra was both, he was with both. So ang naisip niya nila noon at kinausap din kami, kaming mga leader sa local noon, ay i-merge. Magmerge into a one big political party for the entire House of Representatives and then the Senate also. So ang napag-usapan, naging consensus, tumawag ng convention, tumawag ng mga meetings, mga malalaking pulong, buuin yung, magsama ang PDP-Laban at ang Lakas ng Bansa at doon nga nabuo yung LDP, Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino. Alright. Iyon yung LDP. Para sa kaalaman din ninyo, yung bandera ng LDP pag tiningnan ninyo, kulay (unclear) tapos may blue sa gitna na naka ganoong korte, si Ninoy yun eh, nakahigang Ninoy Aquino iyon eh yung design na yun, tingnan ninyo yung LDP na sign. So, nung tumawag ngayon ng main convention, buo. Sa Columbian, sa Philippine Columbian. Eh di syempre nandodoon ako, member ako ng PDP Laban, vice mayor ako ng Quezon City, Presidente ako ng Vice Mayors League of the Philippines, ako nga ang pinakanta ng national anthem eh kaya alam na alam ko ang mga pangyayari. Eh di ngayon, binuo na, may motion on the floor, si Congressman Tony Aquino ng Aksyon Demokratiko ngayon na dating congressman ng second district ng Quezon City ang nag motion to merge and then dissolve both political parties and merge into one, Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino. Nag-object si Nene at tsaka si Jojo Binay, ayun ang nangyari. Ang nangyari, lahat ng political groups okay at tsaka yung members ng Lakas ng Bansa at tsaka PDP Laban okay except yung faction ni Nene at tsaka ni Jojo Binay. So, in-approve yung motion pero bago i-approve yung motion, nagwalk out yung dalawa. Nagwalk out silang dalawa. Merong mga, kung hindi ako nagkakamali, mga anim o pito silang magkakasama kaya nga yung biro nila nung araw na kasya sila sa Volkswagen, totoo yun kasi mga anim pito lang silang nagwalk out eh. Then, nung nabuo na, nagmotion na kami, na-approve na, okay, ginawa na yung mga logo and all that and then naghahanda na para sa 1992 elections, mga 1991 nangyari ito eh, eh di bubuin na, yung Lakas ng Bansa pinadissolve namin, so dissolved na yung sa COMELEC, yung PDP Laban may soft heart si Ramon Mitra at yung grupo namin. Hindi namin pinadissolve yung PDP Laban kaya naiwan pa din yung PDP Laban na nandodoon yung partido, sila Nene yun at tsaka si Jojo Binay. Yun ang katotohanan nun. Lahat nung ibang PDP Laban kasama na lahat doon sa amin, eh ang tagal namin ang hirap magmember ng PDP Laban nung araw eh. Ewan ko kung binago na nila pero I'm sure kung sila Nene Pimentel yung masusunod sila Koko masusunod, hindi pwede yung basta't member na ako susumpa ako, hindi ganoon eh. Nung araw, para maging PDP Laban member ka, kailangan pumasa ka ng BMS, dadaan ka ng BMS which is the basic membership... something- basic membership seminar, BMS. Pagkatapos nun, associate member ka palang muna. Yung basic seminar, mga isang buwan yun eh. Tapos yung pagiging associate member mo, mga ilang buwan din yun, mga 2 to 3 months din yun depende sa pakita mo, bago ka maging full pledged member ng PDP Laban. Ganoon ang PDP Laban na alam ko, sapagkat member ako nung araw, dumaan ako ng PMS- BMS, dumaan ako ng pagiging associate member. Q: Eh ngayon sir? SP Sotto: Ewan ko, tanungin ninyo si Koko Pimentel kung ganoon pa rin ngayon because ang alam ko ganoon pa rin. Dapat ganoon pa rin. Hindi naman nila binabago yung kanilang constitution at saka by-laws sa ano diba sa radio station. Q: So safe to assume ba SP since you talked about going to the proper motion, you may know that the faction of PDP Laban led by Sen. Koko Pimentel, yung officially nirecognize nung previous election nung nagkaroon din sila ng in-fighting kapagka NPC decides to explore- to do exploratory talks with PDP Laban, si Senator Koko ang lalapitan ninyo? SP Sotto: Ang kakausapin? Ang makikipag-usap? Malamang, malamang. But then again, I go back to what I was telling the guys kanina, we're very careful with that because maraming local officials ang PDP Laban ngayon na incumbent at yung iba naman na hindi incumbent, ang incumbent NPC, eh mabubunggo yung kapartido namin kaya umiiwas kami doon sa mga ganoon. Q: SP, yung question ko po is about dun sa edge nung NPC doon sa mga partido na you know nag-aaway away ngayon kasi diba ngayon palang hindi na sila nagkakasundo, so yung NPC po ano yung pinaka parang edge niya over other political parties? SP Sotto: Well, siguro kasi we were raised by the right people. We were raised by the right people in politics nung araw, ang grupo nila Danding, sila Atty. Gabby Villareal, sila yung nasa likod nung bumuo diyan eh. As a matter of fact, you can ask Malou Tiquia. She conducted a seminar for NPC before, and she studied the different constitutions of the different political parties. And I distinctly remember her saying to us in Tokyo, Japan, that the best constitution of any political party in the country is NPC, the Nationalist People's Coalition. So, siguro kaya ganoon kami, ang mga sinusunod naming patakaran ay laging maayos, hindi kami nag bubunggo-bunggo. Pag may bunggo, ang style, sasabihin ko na sa inyo beforehand, ang style ng NPC pag may bangga, prison. prison, para walang bunggo. Ganoon. Q: May disiplina talaga. SP Sotto: Pakisamahan would a better word. Q: In 2020 you filed an anti-fake news bill, but we all know, ngayon sobrang dami na namang fake news na naglalabasan and yung mga trolls. How do you manage that? SP Sotto: Well, we are relying now on the actions being taken by Facebook. Let's see. There will be a hearing that will be conducted soon, about these and about the trolls, because as soon as we resume on Monday, and then on Tuesday I will refer the resolutions addressing this to the roper committees, and I will encourage them to conduct a hearing right away. We have plenty of time to address this even before the filing, and also the campaign period. As of now, we will rely on what Facebook is doing, Facebook itself. Q: Are you affected sa mga trolls kasi di ba napakarami nila ngayon and every post na mga political ay nagre-react sila? SP Sotto: Hindi ako nagbabasa eh. I am not affected. We've been through worse, lam mo naman ang mga pinagdaanan namin ni Sen. Lacson, we have been through worse. Q: Isa sa mga aayusin ninyo ay yung paghandle ng pandemic, and now we all know yung Delta variant, sobrang kumakalat na naman, Ano po yung plano ninyo or resolution ninyo sa pandemic? SP Sotto: We will have to see how the national government is handling it. At this point kasi, I know for a fact that the budget necessary is already in their hands. P88.5 billion yung inallot namin for that, it covers most of the ano. Earlier today nga, I was calling for the IATF and the Department of Health to step up whatever they are doing in order to be prepared for this Delta variant, or whatever variant comes along. Iba yung nakahanda tayo. Q: On Monday, balik session na kayo, mandatory na ba na mag attend physically yung mga senador or may option pa rin sila para doon sa virtual na pag attend sa session? SP Sotto: Meron pa rin, may option pa rin sila because the resolution still stands. We have not passed another resolution to overtake it, so it is still allowed. We'll see, baka kasi nga hindi pa rin tayo super safe. Everybody has to be very careful. Kailangan marami tayong gawin para panatiliin ang kaligtasan natin, ang kaligtasan ng lahat. So, to those who are members of the ika nga Andres Bonifacio club, katulad namin nila Sen. Lacson, okay lang pumapasok. Pero dito sa Senate, if I am not mistaken, about 90 percent already of the employees are fully vaccinated. But then again, ang suggestion ni Sec. Myra, is to keep it to about 50 or 60 percent level na pumapasok, or mga three times a week. So, merong rotation, ganoon. Sa amin naman, hiwa-hiwalay naman kami, meron kaming mga plastic barriers naman kami, so, we will still keep the ano. Ngayon, ang hindi pa namin napapagusapan, yung media, kung gusto ninyo. Kung gusto ninyo, just follow the health protocols na meron kayong swab antigen or swab PCR two days before coming over, ganoon. Q: Magastos pala. SP Sotto: Yung swab antigen, mura na yun, at saka kung nagkakaroon kami ng budget, we can provide it here, 15 minutes lang yan. I just read somewhere na 99 percent ang accuracy nung swab antigen. Q: So everyday kailangan mag undergo nung swab antigen kung pupunta diyan? Kung magco-cover sa Senate? SP Sotto: Hindi naman siguro everyday; every two days ng pagpunta. Siguro one day before. If you want to stay for two or three days, will be enough. Q: Ano yun, kino-consider pa lang? SP Sotto: At saka kung fully vaccinated ha? Dapat dala ninyo lagi yung health car ninyo. Siguro yun ang pinaka safe para mapayagan kayo. Q: And then walang limitation? Or lilimitahan din yung media na allowed na mag-cover? SP Sotto: Malamang limitado muna, hindi naman siguro papayagan lahat. Baka 50 percent muna, ganoon, Kayo na ang bahala, kayo na ang mag-usap usap kung sino-sino muna ang pwede, sino-sino, ilan yung...We will ask PIMRO to coordinate with you. Q: So yun, pwede na yan sa Monday kung sakali sir? SP Sotto: I am not sure; we will have to ask Sec. Villarica kung ano ang naging suggestion ng secretariat. We follow of course the suggestion of the secretariat. Q: Ilan at sino yung mga senador na makakasama ninyo sa pag attend sa House para doon sa joint session para sa last SONA ni Presidente? SP Sotto: Ang alam ko, only eight manifested their intention to attend the SONA physically, the rest will be virtual. Q: So, kung sino lang yung may gusto? Hindi ninyo pinili yung isasama ninyo doon sa House? SP Sotto: Hindi, kung sino lang ang may gusto. Q: Dahil one-year na lang yung Pangulo, ano ang nakikita ninyo na iiwang legacy ni Presidente? SP Sotto: I don't know, I think it is a question that you should ask the Executive Department or let's listen to the SONA. Let's listen to the SONA of the President. I expect him to address and give us an update on his position on the West Philippine Sea, I expect him to make a rundown of the achievements of the infrastructure program, and then the state of the economy and then the state of the health of the country, addressing the pandemic. Yun ang mga nakikita ko, pero that question would be best asked to the Executive Department. Q: So, ineexpect ninyo doon sa kanyang last SONA, magbibigay ng report si Presidente kung ano yung mga na-accomplish niya for the past five years? SP Sotto: Malamang, oo. Babanggitin niya yan, aside from the fact that dapat babanggitin niya ano ang sitwasyon ngayon. Q: Ano ang masasabi ninyo doon sa mga past SONA promises ni Duterte? Marami ba ang na-fulfil? Marami yung hindi napasa? SP Sotto: Merong mga napasa. May mga na-fulfil. Merong finu-fulfil pa lang at meron ding hindi. I don't expect naman the President to be able to do 100 percent of all the...no president has ever done that here and abroad. Kung ano yung mga gusto mong gawin, siyempre, kukulangin ka, or hindi matutupad kaagad lahat, but there are many gains as far as the administration is concerned. Q: Pero, kaya marami silang gains, dahil malaki yung naging suporta ng Congress sa kanyang administration? SP Sotto: Of course, particularly the Senate. If you will recall, because even before the first leadership namin, and up to now in the 17th and 18th Congress, yung mga importanteng batas at pakikisama ay ginagawa namin sa Pangulo. And hindi naman sa pagbubuhat ng bangko, marami sa mga ideas na ginawa ng Executive, lalo na dito sa issue ng pandemic, galing sa amin, galing sa akin actually. Idea sa akin, galing naman ng mga binibigay sa akin ng mga kaibigan nating mga businessmen. Q: May mga sentiments na ang gusto Committee of the Whole ang mag handle ng inquiry tungkol doon sa resolution about the troll farms. May decision na ba yung majority na yung Committee of the Whole na nga yung magko-conduct ng inquiry? SP Sotto: Wala pa, but we can decide on that on Tuesday. That proposal is a good message na hindi ako parang 70-years old. Ako pa rin ang magcha-chair eh. Q: So, most probably kayo, at kung sakali, immediately upon the resumption of session ise-schedule ninyo na agad yung hearing? SP Sotto: I will encourage the chairman, kung sino man mag propose na yun, kung maging Committee of the Whole and I have the mandate, then I will schedule it right away. Q: At sino ang mga ipapatawag ninyo? SP Sotto: Kung yung sa troll farms we will be inviting Facebook, we will be inviting PCOO, DICT, ayan, at saka resource persons from the private sector. Most probably we will be inviting the Department of Justice especially the NBI, and also the cybercrime division of the Philippine National Police. Q: Ngayong may rift sa PDP-Laban, may mga members ba in PDP-Laban na nagpapahatid ng paramdam na gustong lumipat sa NPC? Lalo na ngayong idineklara na ninyo yung Lacson-Sotto tandem? SP Sotto: Siguro I will know on the 28th. Yung secretary general namin ang mas nakakaalam nung ganyang klaseng mga overtures or paramdam. Q: Pero sa inyo, wala sa inyong nagpaparamdam na gustong lumipat? SP Sotto: Wala eh. Yung mga kausap ko na gustong lumipat or gustong magparamdam eh hindi ko naitatanong kung ano ang partido nila. May mga local officials kaming nakakausap na gusto, pero nakakalimutan ko namang tanungin kung anong partido nilang pinanggagalingan. Mahirap manghula. Q: Pero dumadami ba yung gustong sumama sa inyo ngayong nag decide na kayo ni Sen. Ping na tumakbo sa 2022? SP Sotto: Again, I would rather ask siguro the secretary general ng NPC. Q: Nasa listahan ninyo ng senatorial candidates si Sen. Win Gatchalian, does it mean na hindi na niya kino-consider na tumakbo for higher position? Magsi-seek na lang siya ng re-election? SP Sotto: That's for him to answer. I don't know, but when we talked yesterday or the other day yata, we had a conversation on the phone, I told him of the list and he said he's okay, yes. Alright, sabi niya. I don't know, he can change his mind anytime, so, mahirap, you better ask him. Q: Pero kung mag-decide siyang tumakbo for higher position, vice-president, paano yun, magkakalaban kayo, then pareho kayong NPC? SP Sotto: Okay lang yun, then we will let the party decide on who will be the official nominee because we will be signing the certificate of candidacy nomination eh. Siyempre, I will be signing their certificate of nomination, magi-inhibit ako pag merong tumatakbo sa same position sa akin. We will have the secretary-general sign. But, if we are party mates on both the same position, then we will let the party decide. Q: Yun daw bang meeting sa July 28, mga NPC leaders lang or lahat ng members kasama? SP Sotto: Ang imbitasyon namin was whoever can come. Kasi nga meron tayong social distancing, mostly will be virtual. Pero, on my last count, let me check, I can give you a figure, on my last count, 23 congressmen are coming. Q: Sino bang congressmen ang members ninyo sir? SP Sotto: 42 kami eh, so marami yun. There are 42 congressmen in the House of Representatives, incumbent. Fifty-three yung nagsasabing aattend sila, but the rest will be virtually present. Q: There have been allegations before na yung mga previous elections natin may foreign intervention, tapos nakatulong sa pagpanalo ng ilang naging kandidato, especially in the presidential elections. Nasasama po ba sa mga discussions ninyo ito, and do you intend to consider this in crafting your strategy for the campaign? SP Sotto: Yes, we come across that issue every now and then, Napapagusapan yan kapag yung medyo malaki-laking grupo namin yung naguusap. At this point, we will just have to rely on the integrity of Comelec and to watch out as far as the automation is concerned. And we will also have to rely on the DICT, because kasi dati, wala ang DICTing pakikialam diyan eh, if you will remember, bago lang yan eh. Ngayon, ang chair ng automation if I am not mistaken, is Sec. Honasan and he is assuring us that the DICT will be on top of whatever automation will be done by Comelec. So, we will have to rely on that. Q: May pronouncement si Pres. Duterte last week doon sa kanilang national assembly, na pupunta siya sa mga probinsiya, sa mga city, para ikampanya sila, tapos joke or not, binanggit niya na magdadala siya ng pera. Pero siyempre merong tinge of truth yun kasi, if I remember, meron po siyang anecdote before how former Senate President Manny Villar actually ginawa po yun sa kanya. Pinasyalan siya, at binigyan yata ng isang bag na puro pera (unclear) so, presumably magbabanggan kayo ni Pres. Duterte sa vice-presidential race, ano ang tingin ninyo sa ganoong pronouncement? SP Sotto: Sa akin, ang analysis ko doon, to him, it's a thought. It's simply a thought. He knows that it would be illegal to do that, difficult to do that. There are 1,800 cities and municipalities, 82 provinces, you can't just bring sako-sakong money. I think he was merely giving a thought. Usually, the President thinks aloud eh, di ba? He does that lalo na pag nage-extemporaneous siya. Have you noticed, for a long time, the President does that; he thinks aloud, he says things that he's thinking about, but it does not necessarily mean that it is possible. Now, if you are talking of PDP-Laban, and as I said earlier, I have been a member of PDP-Laban, never in the existence of PDP-Laban, from before, up to now, na nagbigay sila ng pera sa mga kandidato. Hindi nila ginagawa yun. You are on your own when you are a member of PDP-Laban. Hindi nila ginagawa yun. Tanungin mo yung mga PDP-Laban members nung 2019 kung binigyan sila ng partido ng pera. Hindi eh. So, I think the President was thinking aloud, and only time will tell, if it will really happen. Q: But it is also possible? SP Sotto: Parang difficult to do. Napakahirap gawin yun, hindi madaling gawin yun dahil ano na lang, give me a figure, kung magkano ang kakailanganin mo para gawin mo yun, sa lahat ng kandidato. Eh ang PDP-Laban, merong kandidato sa lahat, 1,800 cities and municipalities, 82 provinces, o, ilan ang konsehal? Ilan ang board member? Libo-libo eh. Libo-libo, nationwide. Madaling sabihin, mahirap gawin. Q: Follow up on BRAVE. You mentioned it will decentralize the budget, and you also likened it to federalism. Ano po ang stand ng tandem ninyo ni Sen. Ping Lacson when it comes to federalism through charter-change? Is it something that we can see kapag nanalo kayo, or during the campaign, will it be one of the things that you will push for? Or okay na po yung BRAVE for you for now? SP Sotto: Yung BRAVE would be the answer. I doubt if we can push for federalism at this point, even in the next administration, because in NPC, we had a seminar, we had a workshop on federalism. We did it because we wanted to know if we were going to support it. Doon sa nakuha namin at napag-aralan namin, the transition period would be from five to ten years. The president who will push for it will no longer be president by the time the transition period comes in. So, I think BRAVE would be a better answer at this point, and not touch the constitution. Yung economic cha-cha na pinu-push ng House, wala namang kinalaman sa federalism yun, but it somehow opens the economic provisions in the constitution. Even if we discuss it now, even if we pass it now, it will not be effective, because it needs a plebiscite. So, it will have to wait until May of 2022 para mapasa yung plebisito na yan at para maging...in the meantime, may mga nakapending sa amin at saka mga naipasa namin na mga economic measures for economic recovery, also addressing the pandemic, might be able to answer the intent of the economic cha-cha already. We will have plenty of time to do that. Q: Most likely, magkakaroon ng breakaway sa PDP-Laban, considering yung dynamics ng pulitika sa partido nila. Posible ba na maka-alliance ninyo ang Pimentel-Pacquiao wing for the NPC? SP Sotto: Depende sa local. As I said earlier, marami kaming incumbent na mga NPC members in the districts, in the provinces, in the cities and the municipalities, eh marami ding PDP members sila doon. Baka magbubunggo eh, eh yun na nga ang iniiwasan namin, sapagkat nangyari na sa amin yun nung mga nakaraan eh. Nag coalition kami, nilabanan kami doon sa lugar na incumbent kami. So, mahirap, and then, I don't see, this is my personal opinion ha? I don't see a breakup in the PDP-Laban. I don't see a breakup, you know why? Because there is a constitution of the PDP-Laban that they have to follow. O, paanong magiging PDP-Laban yung hindi susunod doon sa constitution nila, hindi ba? Then, ano na yun, hindi na PDP-Laban yun, as simple as that. Q: Nabanggit kasi dati na may negotiation, may exploratory talks between the Ping Lacson camp and siguro kampo ninyo rin po, yung Team Sotto, at saka kay Sen. Pacquiao? Ano na po yung status noon? SP Sotto: Okay naman, we remain friends. We remain associated with each other. The agreement was that kung tutuloy pareho, okay lang, eh di mag-file pareho ng October. Ganoon yung ano eh, hindi kami mag-aaway. Kasi nga, again, the Lacson-Sotto campaign, (unclear) we stick to the issues. We will avoid the old-school tyke of going against other people. Bawal judgmental. Q: Tatangkain ninyo pa rin bang hikayatin si Sen. Pacquiao na umatras na lang sa plano niyang pagtakbo bilang presidente, at tulungan na lang yung tandem ninyo? SP Sotto: We leave it up to him, medyo mahirap pangunahan. I'd rather not. Q: Being the sportsman, champion kayo sa bowling, siyempre sa golf champion din kayo, sa tingin ninyo, gaano nakaka-apekto kay Sen. Pacquiao yung dinaranas niya ngayong stress, pressure, sa partido ng PDP sa darating na laban nya sa August 21? SP Sotto: Kung meron man, minimal. Matapang yun eh, at saka mas marami ang dinaanan yun na wina-walanghiya siya, binu-bully siya ng mga kalaban, minumura-mura siya, pati pamilya niya, sinasabi sa kanya, maraming pinagdaanan na ganoon yun. Kung meron mang effect ito, minimal, tingin ko. Meron din si Manny na ano eh, bukod sa matapang siya, may attitude yun na pulitika lang yan, ganoon. Q: Tungkol sa VIP, tinanong kanina kung congressman siya, dating senador, hindi natanong kung business tycoon ba ito? SP Sotto: Hindi. Hindi all three. Q: Bakit yata hindi napasama sa lineup ninyo si Vilma Santos? Hindi pa kayo naguusap ni Sen. Recto? SP Sotto: Hindi namin alam kung interesado or hindi eh. Nagusap kami ni Sen. Recto pero ang napapagusapan namin nila Sen. Recto, local eh. Q: Hind kayo nangangamba na magkaroon ng kudeta sa Senado considering na magiging kalaban na kayo ng present administration? SP Sotto: I serve at the pleasure of my colleagues; they can replace me anytime. I have no problem with that. If they think I will not be able to do my job, and somebody else can do it better, it is up to them, it is always up to them. Hindi tayo kapit-tuko. Marlon, kanina, may nagtatanong sa akin, hindi daw ba ako mahihirapan sa kampanya, eh sa edad namin...ikaw na ang sumagot. Q: Wala, narinig ko nga hinahamon sila palakasan na lang mag-drive sa golf. Malamang, tiyak walang lalaban. Kahit si Presidente Duterte boss, hindi mananalo, nakita natin paano nag golf nung gabi. SP Sotto: Sino pa? Yes Nimfa. Q: Sinabi ninyo na kahapon na yung anti-endo bill ay pinasa ninyo na, tapos na-veto ni Presidente, eh si Sen. Joel Villanueva po has another version but he is waiting for the anti-endo bill that is supposed to be submitted to you by DOLE. Paano po ang gameplan doon? Pagka nagsubmit na si Sec. Bello, meron na po ba kayong pinaguusapang timeline? What should happen po ngayon? SP Sotto: Yung endo bill na nakapending nung 17th Congress, pinasa namin. Pinasa namin, yun yung Senate Bill 1826. Pinasa namin yun, naging enrolled copy, enrolled bill, pagdating sa Presidente, vineto niya. Nasa amin yung veto message niya, vineto. Ngayon, nananawagan ang Executive Department, hindi ko maintindihan kung si Sec. Bello ba yun or si Sec. Roque, nananawagan, nabasa ko lang sa diyaryo, nananawagan na ipasa daw namin yung Senate Bill 1826. Sa loob-loob ko, mukhang hindi nila chine-check yung records nila sapagkat yung Senate Bill 1826 ngayon in the 18th Congress is the apportionment of the Province of Rizal. It has nothing to do with endo. Ngayon, ang sabi ni Sec. Bello, okay na daw sa kanila yung version na pinasa namin. Ang suggestion ko kay Sen. Joel Villanueva, siya ang chairman ng Committee on Labor, hintayin na niya yung Malacañang version para hindi na ma-veto. Hintayin na niya. Tutal, pagka pinasa namin yung amin, vini-veto. Tingnan natin kung ano yung gusto ba nila. Pero sabi naman ngayon ni Sec Bello, nabasa k din ito, so I do not know if misquoted siya or taken out of context, sabi niya okay sa kanya yung version na namin. Q: So, ibabali ninyo sa Malacañang or DOLE (unclear) magsubmit na sila sa inyo ng version para you can act on it accordingly? SP Sotto: Yung version na hindi nila ivi-veto, yun na. Padala nila sa amin yung version na hindi nila ivi-veto. Q: And you will have time to pass it? SP Sotto: Yes. Even if it is not certified urgent. We have plenty of time. Q: Ano na po ang nangyari sa Freedom of Information bill? Hindi na po umusad. SP Sotto: Pinasa namin yun twice na eh. Twice na namin pinapasa yan, pinapadala namin sa House. I think that question should be asked sa House of Representatives. Q: Kailan po yung hearing sa mga trolls? SP Sotto: Depende sa Tuesday, pag refer ko ng kung saang committee gusto ng Senado, I will urge the chairman of whatever committee that is, to call for a hearing right away. Baka hindi pa kaya that week, the following week for sure makakatawag yun. First week of August bale. Q: Bakit ninyo ipapatawag ang PCOO? SP Sotto: Nandoon sa resolution eh. Q: Yung COA report na kumuha ng allegedly trolls? SP Sotto: I am not sure. You know, I am a signatory, I am not the author of the resolution. I am not sure; I cannot answer that. #####