STATEMENT OF SEN. SONNY ANGARA

(Author and Sponsor of National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Law)

Historic!

This was how Senator Sonny Angara described the feat of Hidilyn Diaz of winning the first gold medal in 96 years for the Philippines in the Olympic Games.

"Mabuhay siya! Nilampasan pa niya ang achievement niyang silver sa Rio. Nakaukit ang pangalan niya sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas dahil sa kauna unahang gold medal ng bansa. Congrats sa kanya, sa coaches niya, mga taga Zamboanga, at sa buong bansa na binigyan niya ng rason mag celebrate at matuwa at magkaisa!" Angara said.

As the author and sponsor of Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, Angara said Diaz and her coaches will receive cash rewards for winning gold in Tokyo.

For Diaz, Angara said she will receive P10 million and an Olympic Gold Medal of Valor to be issued by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Her coaches, on the other hand, will receive the equivalent to fifty percent of the cash incentives for gold medalists or P5 million. In case of more than one coach, the law states that the cash incentives shall be divided among themselves.

"The entire nation celebrates with Hidilyn for bringing home the elusive gold medal in the Olympics. This comes at a time when we are all longing for some good news. Salamat Hidilyn at pinakita mo sa buong mundo ang galing ng Pinoy!" Angara said.