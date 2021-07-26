Press Release

July 26, 2021 De Lima: Duterte's reign of terror must end Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has reiterated that Mr. Duterte's reign of terror and continued deception of the Filipino public as shown by his unfulfilled promises to the nation "must end." In her message in the rallies held during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) today (July 26), De Lima cited her indictment letter to the President where she bewailed his failure to fulfill all of his campaign promises, particularly on illegal drugs, corruption, the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and the economy. "Sumulat ako sa Pangulo. Ang sabi ko sa kanya, nagkatotoo lahat ng binanggit ko umpisa pa lamang. Na wala talagang maaasahan sa klase ng pamamalakad na meron ka. Isa kang malaking fake news," she shared. "Wala ka naman talagang alam kundi ang pumatay ng tao. Wala ka na ngang natupad sa iyong mga pangako, lalo na sa droga, korapsyon at West Philippine Sea, nakuha mo pang pabagsakin ang ekonomiya," she added. Stressing that Duterte is a dictator who ignores the law to satisfy his caprices, De Lima likewise stated: "Diktador ka na nga, wala ka na ngang sinusunod sa batas, ginagawa mo na nga ang gusto mong gawin, wala ka pa ring natupad sa iyong mga pangako kung hindi ang pumatay ng libo-libo. Inutil ang tawag diyan. At natauhan na rin ang marami sa katotohanan na talaga namang isa ka lang inutil." It may be recalled that De Lima sent the indictment letter addressed to Duterte last July 21. In the said letter, she also declared that she would seek reelection in the 2022 national elections to continue fighting injustice and defending human rights. "Ang sabi ko kay Duterte sa aking sulat, ang pagpapakulong mo sa akin ay lalong nagpalakas sa akin. Dumoble ang aking pagkasigasig na ibalik ang hustisyang niyurakan mo," she recalled. "Tuloy ang laban. Ginoong Duterte, sisingilin ka namin sa anim na taon na pambabalasubas mo sa aming bansa!," she added. De Lima said Duterte's regime thrives on the weaponization of the law, repression of basic freedoms and manipulation of the truth, citing political assassinations, extrajudicial killings, red-tagging, and his use of foul tactics against her and all those whom he perceived as threats to his reign. "And now the man who turned death, destruction and disorientation into a state policy wants to stay in power, this time, as Vice President because as he said, he will have immunity from suit," she pointed out. "He knows that the International Criminal Court doesn't recognize immunity when it comes to criminals, and he simply doesn't care. This is one reason why his reign of terror must end," she added. De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, ended her message by telling Duterte that "sa iyong huling SONA, paso na ang iyong mga pangako. Kailangan nang tuldukan ang pang-budol-budol na ginawa mo sa buong bayan."