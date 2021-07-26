De Lima condemns murder of 2 urban poor leaders

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has deplored the reported killing of urban poor leaders Marlon and Fe Ornido who were both recognized for their unwavering fight for people's right to live and own their lands.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said the recent murder of the Ornido spouses is among the effects of the Duterte regime's promotion of violence and impunity in the country.

According to reports, Marlon and Fe Ornido, leaders of their local organization SAMACAS (Samahan ng mga Magkakapitbahay sa Tsampaka South), were brutally murdered by two unknown assailants dressed as delivery riders inside their home last July 21.

It was reported that the perpetrators barged in and fired at least six shots towards the two victims and another bystander.

"Mariin kong kinokondena ang pagpaslang sa mag-asawang Marlon at Fe Ornido," said De Lima in her Dispatch from Crame No. 1107.

"Lider ang dalawa na nagsusulong ng katiyakan sa lupa at paninirahan ng kanilang mga miyembro. Matuwid ang kanilang ipinaglalaban, at nagtitiwala sa prosesong legal, pero kahit sa kanila, umabot ang brutalidad ng EJK at red-tagging," she added.

Under the Duterte regime, De Lima lamented that criminals thrive: "Ito ang epekto ng pagguho ng pananagutan at kawalan ng hustisya na pinaiiral ni Duterte. Nagpipiyesta ang mga kriminal at lumalaganap ang kalakaran ng hit squad at assassination."

"Kaya hindi lang banta ng COVID-19 ang nagkalat ngayon, pati ang mga hitman ay parang virus din na nagkalat. At malinaw ang ebidensya kung sino ang source ng hit squad disease sa bansa, si Duterte," she added.

The lady Senator from Bicol reminded the Philippine National Police that their real enemies are the Death Squad variant of the Duterte Disease, lamenting how people are not anymore safe even in their own homes under Duterte's rule.

"Kaya paano naging ligtas ang lansangan dahil sa epekto ng war on drugs, gaya ng sinasabi ng PNP, kung sa mismong loob na ng bahay o bakuran pinapaslang ng mga riding-in-tandem ang biktima nila, gaya ng mag-asawang Ornido?" she asked.

"Sa PNP: hindi Delta variant ng coronavirus ang totoo ninyong kalaban. Kundi ang nagkalat na Death Squad variant ng Duterte Disease. Kayo ang aasahan ng publiko. Kaya proteksyon, hindi propaganda," she added.