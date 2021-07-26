STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO CHAIR OF THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON SPORTS

Congratulations to Hidilyn Diaz for winning the Philippines' first ever gold medal in the entire history of the Olympic Games!

Nakikiisa ako sa buong sambayanang Pilipino sa pag-saludo sa iyong husay at galing! Ang iyong pagsisikap, disiplina at tagumpay ay nagbibigay inspirasyon sa ating lahat, lalo na sa mga kabataang nagnanais na maging atleta rin tulad mo.

Seeing our flag flying high inspires us further to overcome the challenges and rise triumphant amid the crises we are facing. As chair of the Senate Committee on Sports and on behalf of the Filipino people, thank you for giving us hope and bringing pride once more to our beloved country.

Mabuhay ka, Hidilyn Diaz, at lahat ng mga atletang Pilipino!