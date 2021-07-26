Press Release

July 26, 2021 Transcript of press briefing with

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri

after the Opening of the 3rd Regular Session of the 18th Congress

July 26, 2021 Q: Hi, sir. Good morning. Good morning, everyone. Let's start our presscon with Senate President Sotto. First to ask you is Meanne. Q. Hi, SP. Good morning po. Do you hear me, SP? Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III: Hi. Yes, yes, I can. Aba! Nasa van ka. Q: Nasa (unclear) po kami, SP. Sige po. SP, I'll start first with ano, ano po iyong pinakamalaking legacy na iiwan ninyo? Sir, siyempre, we have this thinking na possible po na this is your last year as Senate President since, of course, next year po, with the change in leadership and change in presidency po, baka magpalit po ng leadership din sa Senate. So far, SP, iyong ilang taon po ninyong naging Senate President, ano po iyong pinakamalaking legacy po na iiwanan ninyo? SP Sotto: I would classify at least four or five. Like, for example, the medical scholarship, the Doktor para sa Bayan. I think we are now the only country in the world that, ika nga'y ginagawang doktor at libre ang pagiging doktor basta ikaw ay Pilipino, ano? So, iyong Doktor para sa Bayan Scholarship Program, that's one. The other is the Mental Health Law na for ages, ito ay isa sa mga napapabayaan na issue sa health. Then, marahil iyong dalawang Bayanihan; Bayanihan 1 and Bayanihan 2, na ang pinagmulan niyan ay pag-uusap namin ni Secretary Dominguez. Ngayon, ginawa naming batas thereafter, at--I being the principal author and all of the other senators as co-authors, Bayanihan 1 and Bayanihan 2. In other words, sa tingin ko, ang Senado ay hindi nagkulang ng pagsagot sa mga problema ng bansa lalo na noong pumasok ang pandemya. Sapagkat magdadalawalang taon na dala-dala natin ang pandemya dito sa panahon na ako ang Senate President. Q: Okay. SP, isa pa, follow up lang po. Kasi over the weekend, parang may nasabi si Senator Ping Lacson in one of his interviews na mayroon daw pong pinapaikot na reso to basically unseat you or oust you. Did it come to your ano po, knowledge, SP? SP Sotto: I was in Paoay, Ilocos Norte, when that information was given to me, and based on the reports that I got and I gathered, even today, ano, ano lang--it was a report coming from one of the employees lang. Because kanina, lumapit kaagad sa akin sina Senator Dela Rosa, sina Senator Bong Go, sinasabi nga nila wala silang kinalaman doon at iyong iba pang mga--hindi namin kapartido or--sinasabi na wala silang kinalaman doon. So, in other words, tama na rin iyong sinabi ko noon that I actually brushed it aside and I said, I serve at the pleasure of my colleagues. You know, you can replace me any time with the 13 signatures. Iyon na iyon. Ganoon lang iyon. Siguro mayroong nakaisip, pagkatapos ay hindi naman natuloy, nag-fizzle out siguro. Q: So, SP, you confirm that there was indeed an attempt to unseat you in the past (unclear). SP Sotto: No. What I can confirm is that there was a report to that effect. Ganoon lang. I cannot really say that there was--the attempt was there. Siguro, it was an idea, at most. At most, it was an idea--siguro. Q: According to your information, SP, the idea came from what, minority or majority bloc po? SP Sotto: I don't think it will come from the minority bloc. Wala eh. As a matter of fact, I'd rather not discuss it anymore, Me-Ann, if you don't mind? Because baka mamaya may mapagbintangan pa na walang kinalaman doon sa kontrobersiya. Q: SP, sorry. Last na po ito. Pero, SP, guarded po kayo knowing that usually--I mean, history, like, iyong kay Senator Manny Villar noon kapag gustong tumakbo sa mas mataas na posisyon, parang nakukudeta po, SP. So, are you on guard? SP Sotto: As I said, on guard or not, I serve at the pleasure of my colleagues. Therefore, it doesn't really--I don't really pay much attention to it. Because if ever they would want a new leadership or a new leader, they will tell me about it, whoever is behind it siguro. At this point, it does only happen once, doon sa sinabi mo iyong panahon ni Senator Villar. There might have been a bigger group that was against him. Pero in this case, I don't hear anything, I don't see anything. In the past, you know, the Senate Presidents have run for different public offices and it did not hinder them or it did not hinder the Senate if he or she was a leader. Q: SP, last na last na talaga. SP Sotto: You know, for a fact, the senator or president--Senate President Manuel Quezon run for the presidency when he was Senate President. Q: Okay. SP, last na po talaga. Siyempre po darating iyong kampanyahan ano by October, paano po iyong work ng Senate? Paano po ang usapan? Dapat maipasa ninyo na iyong mahahalaga before October since mukhang all eyes are looking at May 2022 after October. Paano po ang diskarte? SP Sotto: Una, iyong October filing pa lang iyon. It does not prevent anybody from continuing his work. Unless, Comelec revises its rules or policy, it's just filing. The real campaign period comes in February and by that time, we are already on break. We will be adjourned or suspended at the very least. Therefore, our work continues even if we continue--we file for different public offices in October. Tuloy pa rin iyong trabaho namin and we will be able to pass the budget before December--before the December break. We will be able to tackle even the issue on the constitutional cha-cha by January or February. We will pass all the economic recovery measures within the next few months. I don't see it as a problem. Q: Sa inyo po, SP, personally, siyempre people might ask po kung makakapag-concentrate pa po ba kayo as Senate President since, iyon nga po, medyo mataas po iyong inyong tatakbuhan in the coming elections. Can you assure the people po? SP Sotto: Baliktad. Dapat ang isipin nila is kung maaasikaso ko iyong iniisip namin na tatakbuhan sapagkat February pa naman iyon. Hinding-hindi dapat problemahin iyong trabaho. Iyon ang hinding-hindi mawawala sa akin, iyong pag-aasikaso sa trabaho. We will still be never late and never absent and always on top of the situations in the Senate, from now until May or no--until June 30, 2022. Q: All right. SP, thank you so much. Ang next po sa aking magtatanong si Ate She po. Thank you, SP. SP Sotto: Yes. Yes, go ahead, She. Q: SP, good morning. SP Sotto: Good morning. Q: Sir, doon sa speech ninyo kanina, mayroon kayong minention din and dito sa pagtatanong ni Me-Ann, may mga binanggit kayo na mga bills, priority bills, at least doon sa speech may mga kinomit din kayo. Out of the 47 certified as urgent by the President, ilan doon iyong kaya ninyong i-deliver? SP Sotto: I'm not aware of 47 bills certified urgent. I'm only aware of two bills that are certified urgent as of now, it's the Foreign Investments Act and the Public Services Act. The other one that is certified urgent is already in the Bicameral Conference Committee. So, I don't know about the others that were certified. I'm not familiar with that. I don't even think there are 47 measures that are certified urgent by the President. And most of these are covered by my speech earlier, especially when I said that the Senate aims to assist families, industries or sectors that generate income, more or less, that is directly eating those particular measures that the President wants passed urgently. Q: Sorry, SP, I failed to clarify. Forty-seven measures certified from the start of his administration up to today. Pero from what I understand, you already passed a number out of this number--a number of bills out of this number. SP, kanina doon sa speech ninyo, may binanggit kayo about your commitment-- SP Sotto: Again, again. Sorry. Go ahead. Q: Opo. Sir, doon sa speech ninyo kanina, may binaggit kayo that you will continue to look into corruption/ allegations. Can you mention some of your priority investigations in the coming days in relation to corruption? SP Sotto: Hindi na. I said it in a general manner, because it's best that I do not pinpoint any of this because I leave it to the Senate resolutions tackling those particular issues. So, I just gave the assurance that we will continuously seek, to expose corruption in public service and focus the committees concerned on any of the issues that are brought to our attention. Sabi nga, "To the dark corners of bureaucracy that seem to be--that thrive unnoticed." Iyon mismo iyong words na ginamit ko. It's a general statement. Dahil wala kaming palulusutin kahit saan. Hanggat maaari, ito'y aming babantayan at sisiyasatin. Q: Pero iyon bang nakikita ninyo, kasi, hindi ba, kasama ito doon sa mga platform of government ng residente? Unabated pa rin ba iyong corruption hanggang ngayon? SP Sotto: Maraming nakasuhan ang gobyerno. Itong administrasyon na ito, maraming natanggal sa trabaho, maraming nakasuhan. Ang kailangan talaga siguro ay, iyong mga matitingkad ay mas mabilis maaksyunan. Iyon siguro. Like, for example, iyong PhilHealth, hindi ba, isa sa mga issues na ano na--iyong mga issues sa Department of Agriculture; tapos, may issues na bini-bring up iyong ibang mga kasama namin. Siguro dapat maaksyunan lang ng mas mabilis. Q: And then, iyong sinabi ninyo rin kanina na, "The Senate will exercise its oversight function with respect to budget spendings," kasama po ba dito--related po ba ito doon sa sinasabi na underspending sa Bayanihan and also sa national budget? SP Sotto: Mabuti itinanong mo iyan kasi mabuting i-correct ko iyan. I think they gave the President a different information or, if I may call it, wrong information. Because Senator Lacson--siya ang binanggit ng Pangulo, hindi ba--Senator Lacson and members of the Senate, ang sinasabi na "unused" ay sa budget. Wala kaming sinasabing Bayanihan. So, I don't know who gave the wrong information to the President or somebdoy who gave a wrong information to Secretary Dominguez. Because if there was another member of the Senate who mentioned about--hindi na-spend mabuti dahil tapos na iyong June 30 na Bayanihan 2 or something like that, ano, hindi kami iyon, at hindi si Senator Lacson iyon. Si Senator Lacson, ang sinasabing "unused" ay iyong bilyun-bilyon na budget, na noong panahon pa noong nakaraang administrasyon up to now, ang average, nasa mga 350 to 400 billion a year ang unused. Iyon ang sinasabi ni Senator Lacson. And this year, if I'm not mistaken, in this administration, it was something over 200 billion ang unused. Hindi iyan Bayanihan. Hindi iyan Bayanihan. Mali iyong ibinigay na impormasyon sa Presidente. Q: Oo. Pero, sir, kaninang umaga, may tweet si Senator Ping. Tapos sabi nga niya, kung iyong obligation rate is 84 percent dapat, ang spending talaga pala ng Duterte Administration sa Bayanihan 2 is just a little over 69 percent. So, mayroon pa rin daw na underspending. If that's the case, nakikita ninyo ba dapat tinggan ninyo ulit, magkaroon ulit ng oversight investigation ang Committee of the Whole on this? SP Sotto: Yes. Q: Kasi sayang itong pera. SP Sotto: Well, yes, the Committee of the Whole is live on this particular issue. If you will recall, the last hearing we had is I merely suspended, I did not adjourn. And, in fact, we have not even gone half way of the committee report. So, yes, we can look into that. We can always exercise aside from oversight authority. The fact that the Committee of the Whole is still live on this particular issue. Q: Sir, can we safely say that the Committee of the Whole will look into that or may pa lang? SP Sotto: We should, we should. We should clarify. We should be able to clarify. As I said, una pa lang, iyong sinasabi na "underspending," sinasabi ni Senator Lacson, was addressed about the budget. Itong bago na, iyong sinasabi mo kanina, iyong sinabi naman ni Senator Lacson earlier, bago na iyan, based on the Bayanihan, because he was mentioned by the President. Iba na iyan. That was not really original concern. Q: Sir, mag-shift lang ako sandali sa politics bago si Cely. Over the weekend, naka-meeting ninyo na si VP Binay. So, 11 ba or--Eleven na so far o mayroon na nag-i-indicate na may magba-backout, specifically, Senators Gordon ang Gatchalian po? SP Sotto: Hindi naman sa magba-back-out. Kasi iyong aming original na list na ini-endorse namin, iyon ang sa sinasabi namin na ii-endorse namin na senatorial line up, na ang tingin namin, sila iyong mga magiging mabuti para sa bayan at magiging mabuti para sa Senado. Sside from, ika nga, iyong mga background nila, bihasa na, they have a good track records and even in legislation. Iyon iyong sinasabi namin. Ii-endorse namin. Hindi pa iyon iyong official line up because, as I said earlier, hindi ko pa nakakausap si Senator Gordon. But if we runs for the Senate, we want him. Q: Okay. SP Sotto: And then, Senator Gatchalian has intimated that he is still contemplating on his decision. But if he runs for the Senate, we will endorse him. Ganoon iyong sinasabi namin. And then I also want to correct a fake news that came out, stating that Congresswoman Lucy Torres daw does not want to join us, but is joining the slate of--ano ba--sina Secretary Cusi or something like that. I was just on the phone with her last night. Siya mismo iyong kausap ko, hindi fake news iyon. And she said that if she decides to run for the Senate, she will join our group. We have the same, more or less, issues and concerns. That's what she told me. And very soon, she will be coming out with an official statement. That was straight from her last night on the telephone. Now, katulad noong iba, ano, sila, itong mga ito kung tatakbo, i-endorse namin dahil sila iyong line up na gusto namin para sa Senado, and I think most of them are inclined to join the concerns and the issues that we are taking up about government--about governance. Q: Oho. Bakit "if she decides pa lang"? Akala ko, initially, tuloy na siya. SP Sotto: Well, that was what she told me last night. Q: So, nagdadalawang-isip pa siya. May inaayos pa siyang-- SP Sotto: Siguro, siguro. It's better that you ask her that. That is our conversation. Q: Opo. Sir, iyong sa 12 slot, ilan iyong kinakausap ninyo? Or ni-reserve ninyo ba ito sa isang tao lang? Nire-reserve ninyo ba ito? SP Sotto: Alin iyon? Sorry. Q: Iyong 12 slot, sir, if ever. SP Sotto: Uh. We have about four or five names pa na pinag-uusapan. And some of these names that we are discussing are not yet decided on whether they will run or not. So, hintayin muna natin. Hihintayin muna namin na sila mismo ang magsabi na interesado sila. At kung sila at talagang tutuloy at kung sila ay payag na sumama doon sa aming mga ini-endorse na kandidato. Q: Last question, SP, iyong July 28 na meeting ninyo sa NPC, aside from--hopefully, iyong makakausap ninyo na iyong four to five na personalities, alliance din iyong magiging issue ninyo, ipa-finalize ninyo kung papasok kayo sa alyansa or hindi? SP Sotto: Well, first of all, coalition is already out of the question for any political party and not just the NPC. Because the deadline of Comelec for the submission of coalitions has already been meted, tapos na. So, wala na iyon. Definitely, what we will be discussing would be mere alliances. And we will be very cautious about contradictions in the local level. Usually, that is the problem of our party. Marami kasi kaming congressman, maraming district, marami kaming mayors, marami kaming governors, mayroon kaming mga iniiwasan na alliances sapagkat may mga pina-file silang kandidato against sa kandidato namin. Ganoon. So, paano kami makikipag-alliance sa kanila? That is the only reason na we will--that is one of the reasons that we'll be meeting--we'll discuss it further. Q: Okay. So, Aksyon and Reporma ang priority so far, sir? SP Sotto: And UNA. Q: And UNA? Okay. SP Sotto: Uh-huh. Q: So, hati. Okay. Thank you, SP. Si Cely-- SP Sotto: Okay, thank you, She. Q: Hi, sir. Good morning. Cely. SP Sotto: Cely, go ahead. Q. Sir, doon sa speech ninyo kanina, na-mention ninyo na dapat bigyan ng patuloy na ayuda iyong ating mga kababayan na naapektuhan nitong pandemic, lalo na iyong nawalan ng trabaho. So, does it mean, sir, na magiging priority ng Senate iyong pagpapasa po ng Bayanihan 3, o iyong ayuda ay doon na lang ho sa ipapasa ninyo na 2022 budget? SP Sotto: We're trying to address it through the trade liberalization. We're trying to address it also through the foreign investments act. We're also addressing it through the public services act. Now, we have a Bayanihan to Heal as One Act pending. We can prioritize it because that is the counterpart of the Bayanihan 3. Depende nga. Kung maa-address na namin ito dito sa mga naka-advanced stage na mga bills, hindi na kakailanganin iyon. But kung hindi maa-address lahat, then, yes, we will prioritize the concerns being addressed by Bayanihan 3 of the House and Bayanihan to Heal as One Act by the Senate. Q: Kasi na-mention ho ni Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri na kung sakali na lumala itong problema sa Delta variant na ngayon naman ay local transmission pa, hindi community transmission pa, baka daw ho magkaroon nga ng necessity na magpasa ng Bayanihan 3. SP Sotto: Yes, I agree with the Majority Leader, Senator Zubiri. Q: Sir, iyong sabi ninyo, hindi dapat pabayaan iyong ating mga OFWs, so, maipapasa po dito sa third regular session iyong panukalang batas na magki-create ho ng Department for Overseas Filipinos? SP Sotto: Oo, kasi as I mentioned in my speech, matagal nang panahon na maganda ang nagiging resulta noong--although hindi natin ini-endorse sapagkat gusto natin naririto ang mga Filipino sa kanilang mga pamilya. Pero sa mga trabahong nakukuha nila abroad ay malaking bagay iyong nakakatulong sila sa ekonomiya sa atin. Lately, because of the pandemic, hindi ba, sila rin mismo hirap at nagkakaroon din ng problema sa mga polisiya, sa suweldo, sa lahat na. Kaya we are going to look at the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos if it may be able to answer the problems that they are encountering. That is the concern that I've mentioned earlier. Q: Sir, iyong mga minention (mention) ninyo na bibigyang priority na ma-approve, dapat lahat ito ma-approve before the filing ng certificate of candidacy o COC sa October kasi after filing, di ba, budget na ho iyong focus ng Senate? SP Sotto: Hindi pa rin sapagkat--oo, pipilitin namin before the budget. It's not really the filing. I don't know. I'm not too concern about the timetable of the filing of the certificate of candidacy. We have to work first. The best way to campaign is to work hard, hindi ba? So, it doesn't matter really. What matters is that, before we receive the budget, as much as possible, all the bills that are important should be passed already. Now, if we don't, there will be lulls. And in the lulls, we can take them up. We used to do that. We always do that, almost every year. Even during the--after the budget itself, pagka pinag-usapan na namin iyong bicam, malaki ang lull diyan. And we only appoint about a few to attend the bicam. So, we will always have a quorum and we'll be able to tackle that. By the way, the Senate version of the Bayanihan 3, just for the record, is Bayanihan to Rebuild as One. Iyon ang title noong Senate version. Q: So, sir-- SP Sotto: It is a bill authored by Senator Ralph Recto. Q: Sir, once po ba na mag-file na kayo ng certificate of candidacy ni Senator Panfilo Lacson, sa tingin ninyo pwede pa kayong manatili as Senate President or baka po ma-question nga iyong pananatili ninyo as Senate President? SP Sotto: Walang violation na kahit ano iyon. Nagtataka ako kung bakit may magkukwestiyon sapagkat una, hindi naman bawal iyon; pangalawa, basta't hindi ka nagpapabaya sa trabaho mo, I don't see any reason why. As I've mentioned earlier, President Manuel Quezon ran for the presidency of the Philippines when he was Senate President. Q: So, pwede kayong mag-stay sa position ninyo hanggang hindi pa nag-start iyong campaign period? SP Sotto: I think so, unless my colleagues will decide otherwise. Q: Sir, last na lang po from my end. Sa August 4, official announcement po iyon ng tandem ninyo ni Senator Ping or ilo-launch ninyo na rin po iyong senatorial line up ng inyo hong tandem? SP Sotto: That's still in the works. We need time to decide pa kung ganoon nga iyong--kung launching event or kung may mga babanggitin na kami. Q: Sir, mamaya pala doon sa SONA, from eight, 10 na po ba iyong mga Senador na mag-a-attend sa last SONA ni Presidente? SP Sotto: Hindi. Ang alam ko eight lang. As a matter of fact-- Q: So, walang nadagdag? SP Sotto: As a matter of fact, baka nabawasan pa. Q: Si Senator Pia, mukhang hindi na sasama physically, sir, hindi ba? SP Sotto: Oo, sabi niya kanina. Sabi niya. So, baka maging seven na lang kami. Q: Ah, okay. And then, tomorrow, sir, open-close iyong session for PNoy or magse-session na ho kayo bukas? SP Sotto: Pag-uusapan namin ni Senator Zubiri mamaya kung anong sentiment, pati si Senator Drilon. We'll discuss it later. Q: Okay. Sir, thank you. Ang next na magtatanong, si Mav from GMA-7. SP Sotto: Yes, Mav, go ahead. Q: Hi, SP, good morning. Very quick lang po. SP Sotto: Go ahead, Mav. Q: SP, sa ngayon po, relatively smooth iyong takbo ng Senate during hearings when we pass bills. Ngayon po na may kanya-kanyang plano na for 2022, do you see it having an effect po doon sa pagpasa ng bills at saka sa mga hearing po natin sa Senado? SP Sotto: I don't think so. Kung mayroon man, very minimal. Because most of the Senators act like statesmen. And they know what their job is. You have no business-- Q: SP, mabilis--Sige po. SP Sotto: You have no business being in the Senate kung puro pulitika lang ang nasa utak mo. Q: SP, sa darating po na budget season, ano po sa tingin iyong mga departments na pinaka-kailangang busisiin? SP Sotto: Well, iyong mga may mga alegasyon ng kurapsyon at saka iyong may mga problema sa underspending, siguro kailangang busisiing mabuti iyon. Q: Mayroon po ba kayong mga na-pinpoint, SP, na mga departments na you might consider giving a small budget kumpara sa nakaraang taon po? SP Sotto: Wala pa naman ngayon. Wala pa naman sa ngayon. Pero may mga departments siguro na may red flag. For example, DOH, DA, hindi ba, DPWH, siguro, DSWD. Siguro iyon ang mga medyo bubusisiing mabuti ng mga kasama ko. I'm just talking of my heart here, ano. I'm just basing it on issues that have been raised earlier, allegations, hindi ba? Iyon. Q: SP, dito po sa mga departments na nabanggit ninyo, so you think it's a burden for the secretaries na ipagtanggol kung bakit kailangan pa sila bigyan ng malaking budget sa susunod na taon? SP Sotto: Not really. Not really. It depends on ano--kasi kung anong mga tatanungin ng mga senador, kung mayroong mga ika nga'y documented na mga sagot at mga eksplanasyon sa mga alegasyon ay hindi sila magkakaroon ng problema. Q: Ayon po. Thank you po, SP, mabilis lang po sa'kin. SP Sotto: All right. Q: Next po sa akin si Mara Cepeda from Rappler po. SP Sotto: Go ahead. Mara, go ahead. Q: Thanks, Mav. SP Sotto: Go ahead. Q: Hello po, SP, good morning. Very quick na lang po sa akin, SP. SP, kanina, you mentioned in your speech that the Senate will be prioritizing OFWs and Disaster Preparedness and Management. Is it safe din, sir, to assume that the Senate will soon pass the bills creating the Department of OFW and the Department of Disaster Resilience? And mayroon na ba tayong target kung kailan po ito gustong ipasa? SP Sotto: Well, target. Let me answer the issue on target. The target is as soon as possible, ano. But, yes, concerns about the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos and the Department of Disaster are priorities. So, we will keep it on top of the hit, for sure, because those are the major concerns right now. Q: How about po, SP, iyong economic charter change that the House has already passed? May nagbago na po ba? Iyong tingin dito ng mga senators na medyo cold pa po sila? Napag-usapan na po ba, sir, if it will be discussed anytime soon, in the next three months maybe? SP Sotto: Hindi pa namin napapag-usapan. Pero sa pag-uusap namin ni Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, we have plenty of time to discuss it. Because at the latest, dapat ito maipasa namin ito nang February before the break. Because it is a simple joint resolution, but it needs a plebiscite. Any constitutional amendment or change needs a plebiscite. So therefore, kahit ipasa namin ito bukas wala ring epekto. Kailangan din iyan magkaroon ng plebisito. Alangan namang gumawa ang Comelec ng plebisito ngayon na malapit na ang election? Magpe-prepare pa sila. So tiyak na gusto nila iyan, gugustuhin nila iyan pag-ipinasa na namin, isama sa 2022 elections, isang question lang naman iyon doon, yes or no. So, we have at least until January or February para ma-include sa plebisito. Q: Thanks, SP. Final question na po for me. What are you hoping to hear from the President's final SONA later? SP Sotto: Well, we want to hear what is final plans on the West Philippine Sea. We want to hear the economic recovery situation. We also want to hear about the vaccination roll out situation. Because we are getting different concerns sa iba't-ibang probinsiya. Iba ang sinasabi ng mga taga-probinsiya sa sinasabi ng mga taga-NCR. So siguro, the President is privy to all types of information. So perhaps he will be able to tell us or say that later. Q: Okay. Thank you so much, SP. SP Sotto: Sige, Mav. Q: Next pong magtatanong si Ate Eunice Samonte po. Q: Hi, SP, good morning po. SP Sotto: Good morning. Go ahead, Eunice. Q: We have few questions lang po. We all know in few months is campaign season na po. So how will you encourage po your fellow senators na unahin muna iyong work sa Senate and ma-assure lang na hindi mapapabayaan po iyong mga trabaho pa sa Senado? SP Sotto: One thing is certain. As I said earlier, most of the Senators act like a statesmen. They will prioritize their work. That is the leadership that I always show, ano. Kaya ang tingin ko hindi problema iyon, baka kakampanya o mangangampanya, hindi problema iyon. I'm sure iyong trabaho muna ang priority because that will be my priority and our priorities. Iyong trabaho pa rin namin. Second, it's not like a guarantee but it is, because hindi ka naman makakaikot masyado. Wala namang mga rally-rally iyan, mga ganyan. So pwede na iyong mga consultative town hall meetings, mga ganyan lang iyan. Iyan ay pwedeng gawin during the weekend. Do not do your campaigning during the time of work which is Monday to Wednesday. So I'm confident that our colleagues and our group will be performing our works and tasks well. Q: SP, balikan ko lang po iyong sa kaninang sa coup doon sa Senate President. Kailan po ito nakarating sa inyo, SP? Iyong tangkang pagpapalit po ng Senate President? SP Sotto: Well, mayroong mga taga-Senado na nag-ano--I mean, employees ng Senado, I think employees ng mga senador din na nag-text lang at sinabi nila na mayroong ganoon. So I was in Paoay, Ilocos Norte together with Senator Lacson when that information got to us and, you know, I said to myself "Ganoon naman talaga." I only serve at the pleasure of my colleagues. So if there are 13 members of the Senate who wish to have a different leader, they can do that anytime. They are more than welcome. Kaya okay lang sa akin iyon, hindi ako nag-aalala doon. Q: All right. SP, last na po on my part. Ano po kaya iyong President's best legacy na sa tingin ninyo po ay talagang matatandaan ng mga tao? At ano po iyong pinakaimportante na dapat bigyang pansin ng susunod na Presidente o susunod na administrasyon na hindi nabigyang pansin dito sa Administrasyong Duterte po? Thank you po. SP Sotto: Iyong first part ng tanong mo, Eunice, when you said ano--alin iyong--sinong--legacy nino? Q: Ni Pangulong Duterte po. SP Sotto: I think siya na lang ang tanungin mo. I think it's the executive department that will be best to answer that question. Marami kasi kaming ibang mga, syemre, pananaw at concerns. Okay. Q: Kayo po, SP, kayo po, ano po iyong pinaka maiiwan ninyong legacy as Senate President po? SP Sotto: Well, marami mula noong ako'y senador mula noong 1992 hanggang sa ngayon. Pero kung ang tinatanong mo ay as Senate President, then, siguro maipagmamalaki natin iyong Doctor Para sa Bayan Act, the medical scholarship--free medical scholarship for all Filipinos; The Mental Health Act; the Bayanihan to Heal as One; ano, Bayanihan 1; Bayanihan 2. Puro iyon, ika nga e, ang lalakas ng impact sa ating mga kababayan. Marami pang iba, pero iyon iyong ako ang principal author kaya iyon ang nababanggit ko. Q: All right. Thank you. Thank you, SP. SP Sotto: Thank you, Eunice, thank you. Q: Last question is from Baby Lyn Cacho Resulta. SP Sotto: Yes. Q: Good morning, Mr. Senate President. I would just like to ask about the budget. SP Sotto: Oo. Q: We have ?5.024 trillion for next year. How much of this do you think will come from foreign and domestic borrowings po? SP Sotto: It will be a wild guess on my part. Because I know for a fact that more than 50 percent goes to Personal Services. And then there is a big chunk that is already mandated for foreign debt. So, borrowings, I'm not sure. I cannot answer the question. Maybe because that is up to the executive. If I will give you a venture, a guess, siguro about 10 percent. At there is a problem that we would like to solve sana and also the future administration. We have to balance the budget. If you balance the budget, and you pursue budget reforms, we need not add to the debt that we are in already. I think that is a technique-- that the next administration should try to conduct. Q: As it is now, Senate President Sotto, do you think this is too high and do you think it would be trimmed further as the legislative process goes on? SP Sotto: Kung pwede, yes, yes, but we have one year to go. I can particularly give a second look because of the questions that you brought out, ano. I will definitely take a second look at the proposals of the budget when it reaches us for this year. Because it is the last year of this administration, so we should take a second hard look at that particular issue. We will be able to trim it down if it is too big and if possible, a learning process for the next administration to balance the budget. Q: Last question, Senate President. If you or you think it is going to be trimmed down, do you think you will run into a clash or with tongs and hammer with the Executive Department, again? SP Sotto: That is a possibility, but I do not discount the possibility of finding a middle ground. We always try to do that, anyway. Q: Okay. Thank you so much, sir. SP Sotto: Yes. All right. Thank you. Q: And with that, thank you so much, Senate President Vicente Sotto, III. Thank you, sir. SP Sotto: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you. Q: Thank you, sir. Q: Senator Migz, I think is outside. Wait lang ha. Ito na po, Senator Migz. Sir, hinihintay po kayo. MAJORITY LEADER MIGZ ZUBIRI. Oo nga eh. Akala ko, hindi na kailangan. Hi, everyone. Akala ko hindi na kailangan, sorry ha. Yes. Akala ko hindi na kailangan. Akala ko okay na si Boss, SP. Well, if there is some clarification that you would like to ask from the--on what he has said, I can, of course, react quickly. Q: So, sir, ilan lahat iyong senator na aa-attend mamaya doon sa SONA? MLMZ: Wait. I think, seven, pito kami. Wait ha, nandito iyong listahan, binigay sa akin. Officially, pito ata iyong papasok mamaya. Yes. Sa Senators, officially, it is of course, the Senate President, Senator Sotto, myself, Ronald Bato Dela Rosa, Senator Win Gatchalian, Senator Bong Go, Senator Imee Marcos, Senator Bong Revilla and Senator Francis Tolentino. Walo, so far ang nag-confirm po sa amin. Q: Sir, so far wala namang nag-positive doon sa swab test, sa antigen test? So far wala naman, sir? MLMZ: Wala naman and hopefully, ako din. Dahil last year, naalala ninyo, nag-positive ako. Kaya pinauwi kaagad ako sa bahay and that is why nag-ingat ako this whole week. But so far, my RT-PCR is negative. Of course, may protocol yata. Pagdating doon sa Kongreso, they will shepherd us to the north lounge dahil mayroon pong triage doon and then mapapa-antigen swab po kaming lahat and if there is a positive member with positive antigen, dadalhin daw kami sa isang hospital. I do not know which hospital that is to do further RT-PCR test and then, pero hindi na kami makapasok. Anyone who gets positive antigen, hindi makapasok sa plenaryo and listen to the State of the Nation address. Q: Sir, bukas, anong napag-usapan ninyo, open-close iyong session para magbigay pa rin ng honor kay dating Pangulong Noynoy Aquino? Ano na pong napag-usapan? MLMZ: Wala pa. Actually, kailangan kasi--wala pa hindi pa namin napag-usapan. Actually, gusto ko sanang magkaroon ng all member caucus tomorrow or latest Wednesday para pag-usapan namin iyong agenda for the next two months. Ano bang ipa-prioritize natin and of course, we need the support of both sides of the aisle, which is the minority and the majority to pass this. And of course, many members of the majority as well, who have questions on pending bills already in the Senate floor. So iyan, para at least, maka-usad na tayo, maka-umpisa na tayo ng agenda by Wednesday. We will also pass the calendar. We will also pass the calendar ladies and gentlemen, iyong ating calendar for the 3rd regular session. Q: Sir, question lang sa akin kailan naka-schedule iyong privilege speech mo, about the vaccination...? MLMZ: Baka Wednesday, siguro ate Cel on the vaccination. Mayroon akong gustong ipakita sa inyo na report from Pulse Asia. That is one of the questions that I have commissioned and doon na lang, siguro sa privilege speech ko ibabanggit and ipapakita iyong resulta. Q: Hindi naman offensive sa admin iyong inyong speech, sir? MLMZ: Hindi naman. It is actually on strategy lang on how we can attack COVID-19 and the pandemic. And it is about the public sentiment kung mataas pa rin iyong COVID-19 during the date of the elections. So, ibanggit ko na lang po sa inyo iyan pagdating sa privilege speech. Kasi po kung sasabihin ko na rin hindi na kayo makikinig sa akin. I am just kidding. Sherrieann, kamusta na kayo? Nimfa? All our friends from the media, naku, miss ko na kayo lahat. Q: Susunod na magtatanong si She. MLMZ: Okay. Thanks. Hi, She! Sorry, you are muted. Q: Iyan. Can you hear me, sir? MLMZ: Yes. I can hear you Sherrieann. Q: Yes. Good morning, sir. MLMZ: Good morning. Good morning. Q: Opo with the Delta variant, ano na iyong magiging policy diyan sa Senate during investigations, session? MLMZ: Ganoon pa rin siguro, Sherrieann. It will still be a status quo. We can still have hybrid sessions and hearings. Kailangan pa rin magkaroon ng testing bago makapasok iyong ating mga resource persons. Ako nga on Wednesday mayroon po akong Committee hearing on the Committee on Cooperatives. We will require all our resource persons to be swab tested. Pero, of course, with the hybrid session, pwede naman po silang mag-online. Ganoon pa rin, I think, regular programming, Sherrieann. Alam ninyo akala po namin kung mapabakunahan na namin lahat ng aming staff dito sa Senado and kami din mga Senador na makabalik po kami sa face-to-face, apparently, with this Delta variant na napakabagsik, ito po ang prevailing cases sa Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Estados Unidos na nagkakaroon po sila ng third and sometimes fourth wave na. And this wave is the dangerous one dahil napakabagsik nitong Delta variant. Kailangan pa pala nating mag-ingat, mag-doble ingat dahil dito sa Delta variant na ito. Q: Sir, magsi-shift lang ako sa politics. Kasi iyong pangalan mo and some other Senators laging nasasama, PDP-Laban--Cusi wing and then Lacson-Sotto wing, how do you look at it, sir? Kasi parang nandito iyong pangalan mo, nandito sa admin slate and then nandito sa neutral and there might be a possibility na even sa Isang Bayan, baka masama ka. MLMZ: Well, alam mo, Sherrieann, independent ako. Wala naman po akong political party. Noong nag-file po ako ng 2016, I filed as an independent. I will file again this October 1 to 8 as an independent. Nakita naman po nila ang track record ko. I can work with anyone basta ang kanilang puso at harangin para sa ating bansa ay para lalo tayong umunlad at lalo nating mahanapan ng solusyon itong kahirapan. So it happened before, Sherrieann, noong 2016 tumakbo po ako, dala po ako ni PRRD doon sa kanilang election campaign. Dala din po ako ni Senator Grace Poe--of course, Ma'am, Grace. And dala din po ako ni Vice President Binay. So I was carried by three presidential candidates at that time in 2016. Iyong Liberal Party lang po ang hindi nagdala sa akin. So I've done it before, Sherrieann, and ako naman I can work with anybody. Pwede naman po akong makipag-trabaho sa kahit sino sa kanila na manalo. Halos kaibigan ko sila lahat, Sherrieann. Name the presidential candidate, kaibigan ko po sila. And I've worked with them in the Senate, whether in the past or whether incumbent po sila. And I have no problems working with anyone who wins this 2022. Q: Sir, have you been invited by Isang Bayan? MLMZ: Kinausap po ako ni--well, nagpapadala po ng overture ang grupo ni Atty. Calleja. And, of course, ako, I am honored and, of course, very happy and elated na marami ang gustong mag-adopt sa akin. NPC, of course; PDP iyong iba't ibang partido pa; HNP, kinausap din ako ni Speaker Lord Velasco and I've accepted also their invitation to be part of their slate. Lalo na taga-Mindanao po ako. So hindi pa naman nabubuo, Sherrieann, kung sino talaga ang tatakbo. So far ang decided pa lang--ang nag-announce na po is Senator Ping Lacson together with Senator Sotto. And, of course, Senator Manny Pacqauio, who is a fellow Mindanaoan. So far iyon pa lang po ang nagdedeklara. So we'll probably get to cross the bridge when we get there. As of now, wala pa naman, Sherrieann. I am just honored and humbled na iniimbita po ako ng iba't ibang partido na sumama sa kanila. Dahil nakita naman po nila, Sherrieann, kilala ninyo naman ako ng ating mga media sa Senate hindi ako palaaway, hindi ako nag-aaway, naghahanap ako ng consensus bilang Majority Floor Leader para makapasa po tayo ng mga panukala na talagang ikakabuti ng ating bansa. Wala naman akong political agenda. At I think iyan po ang nagustuhan ng aking mga kasamahan sa Senado, whether it's majority or minority. Ang kantiyaw nga nila, I worked so well with Senator Drilon baka daw ako closet minority. Pero ang totoo diyan si Senator Drilon closet majority. (Laughter) Tumutulong naman po siya sa kapakanan ng ating bansa. At, of course, pagdating po sa mga panukala na napakaganda sa ating mga kababayan, wala ng partidong pinag-uusapan, wala na pong partido-partido, tulungan na po kami. And I think that's what I'm proud of that I can bridge that together. Q: Sir, let me clarify that. You were invited by HNP to appear before the selection committee, ganoon ba? MLMZ: Well, ang kumausap sa akin is Speaker Lord Velasco and, of course, I told Speaker Lord na I will be honored to be part also of the team. Kung kailangan pong mag-attend ng kanilang selection process, why not? I think my track record can speak for itself: three-time elected Majority Floor Leader po ako, perfect attendance po ako sa Kongreso at sa Senado, iyong mga panukala na naipasa po natin ay napakaganda naman sa iba't ibang sektor katulad ng cooperative sector, iyong renewable energy sector, etcetera, etcetera. So I think with my track record, hindi po ako mapapahiya pag mag-presenta po ako sa isang committee in-charge for the selection process of their senatorial candidates. Q: Sir, I am referring to the invitation of Atty. Howard Calleja of Hugpong ng Pagbabago. Have you accepted, sir? MLMZ: Hugpong ng Pagbabago, hindi yata--si Atty. Calleja I think is with Isang Bayan. Q: Sorry, sorry, sir, Isang Bayan, sir. Have you accepted, sir? MLMZ: Hindi pa at this point in time. Ayoko kasi ma-label, Sherrieann, at this point in time na administration, opposition. Kasi ano ako, independent ako. And several of us are running independent. Iyong hindi ko po gustong mangyari that I'll be labelled kaagad with a color na hindi naman, independent naman ako and I can work with anybody. Q: Sir, sorry, I have to zero in on this. Kasi kanina sabi mo you welcome the support of PDP-Laban, of Lacson-Sotto group and then other groups. And then pagdating sa Isang Bayan, sabi mo ayaw mong ma-label? MLMZ: Pati kay Senator Sotto, I actually mentioned to him, "Tito Sen, alam mo naman iyong situation ko taga-Mindanao po ako but I'm so happy that you have chosen me to be part of your line up." Ang sagot naman ni Senator Sotto sa akin ay, "Hindi, walang iwanan tayo. Hindi naman tayo nag-iwan ng isa't isa itong last three years, we will stay together, so we will still adopt you kasi anyway wala ka namang partido." So sana ganoon din sa ibang mga political parties. With all due respect dito sa Isang Bayan, hindi pa nila ako nakakausap. So hindi pa kami nag-uusap. Hindi pa ako nakikipag-usap sa kanila. Q: Sen, last na lang. Gaano kaingay iyong Oust Sotto plot the second time around? MLMZ: Wala naman. Actually, as God as my witness sinabi ko na ito at hindi ako magsisinungaling sa inyo, walang lumapit sa akin noong break for any resolution or any move to oust Senator Sotto. Narinig ko lang iyong balita na iyon through the staff. Baka chismis lang po iyan. Baka staff lang ang nagi-initiate. Alam mo minsan pag iyong mga staff hindi ba nagiging over eager, gusto nila pong tulungan ang kanilang mga principals. So baka sila-sila ang nag-uusap, "Ay ano natin, mag-file tayo ng resolution." Pero baka hindi alam ng mga principals nila iyon. So posibleng nangyayari iyon. But the President still has the trust and confidence of the majority. And even, yes, the love and the trust of the minority. Very close po iyong Minority Leader sa ating Senate President. So I think it's safe to say at this point in time pandemya ngayon, bakit po tayo mag-aaway-away dito sa Senado. We have to pass so much measures para mabuhay muli ang ekonomiya, para mabigyan ng ayuda ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang discussion sa national budget. Huwag na muna nating talakayin itong mga leadership changes at this point in time dahil pag iyan ang nangyari, magkakagulo talaga, lalaki iyong minority. Siyempre iyong mga matatalong grupo ni Tito Sen ay lalaban ay wala talaga tayong maipapasa. That's why my appeal is that we stop the discussions of all this leadership changes and let's focus on our job at hand. We only have three months left realistically, August and September for this session, magbi-break po tayo ng October 1 para sa filing and then babalik po kami presumably first week of November hanggang third week of December. So talagang naiwan na lang is three months--three and a half months. Kasi pagbalik po natin ng January, campaign ano na iyan, wala pang tatlong linggo kampanya na. So pag-umpisa ng February, iba na ang, siyempre, ihip ng hangin sa buong Pilipinas, kampanya na. Q: Thank you, sir. Salamat po. MLMZ: Thank you, Sherrianne. God Bless! Q: God Bless, sir. Q: Tita Cely, pwedeng magtanong po? Q: Okay, go ahead. Q: Sir, iyong sinasabi ninyo pong adoption from different party, is it mean na without commitment po ba or may comment din kayong ginagawa? MLMZ: Well, hindi ko pa kasi--mabigat na tanong iyan. Siyempre, ayoko naman tumanggi ng adoption. I'm willing to be adopted dahil ano nga, ano nga ako, independent. So, at this point in time, pag-uusapan pa natin iyan. Iyan ang napakahirap lang kung saan talagang enteblado tayo tatayo. But it's possible like in 2016, ako at ilang senador na independents ay umikot na mag-isa, hindi ba? At nag motorcade at nag-ikot din. So, that could be a possibility kung madala po ako ng iba't ibang partido. I may have to do a campaign wherein hindi po tayo nakatayo sa isang stage lamang at umiikot tayo sa buong Piliipinas kasama ng ibang independents. That is a possibility. Nag-uusap na kami ng iba't ibang senador, come backing, for example, Senator Loren Legarda, Senator JV, gusto po nila kumampanya kami, magkasama po kami sa kampanya. Senator Joel Villanueva, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian if he runs for the Senate once again, then magkakasama po kami sa pag-iikot, hopefully, ano. And, of course, we're also looking at Senator Richard Gordon, nag-uusap din po kami kung tatakbo siya bilang senador muli, samahan ko din po siya, iikot din po kami, sa pag-iikot sa buong Pilipinas. Q: So, meaning to say, sir, you will not endorse any particular president or vice presidentiable? MLMZ: That's a possibility. Let the best man or woman win, 'di ba? Iyan ang pinakamaganda diyan. Lahat naman sila capable. Lahat po sila magagaling. And what's important is makapili ang taong-bayan. And voice of the people is voice of Gods. So, we'll let the democratic process continue and we will cross the bridge, ika nga, when we get there. Kasi hindi pa naman natin alam, guys, kung sino talaga ang tatakbo. We'll cross the bridge once October 1 to 8 ends. And then sino ba ang lalaban. And then we can make a decision when we get there to that point. Q: Thank you, sir. MLMZ: Thank you. Unique itong election na ito, very unique. Itong election na ito is the most unique elections in my recollection. Because ngayon pa lang, sa ibang dekada, talagang alam mo na kung sino iyong president at vice president ng mga partido. Ngayon, wala pong--medyo marami pang question mark kung sino ang lalaban sa administration. Sino talagang tatakbong presidente sa opposition. Hindi din natin alam kung sinong tatakbong pagka-presidente. Iyong mga independent blocs, hindi rin natin alam. So, napaka-unique itong situation na ito. And it's only two months left before filing. Usually in other electoral contests, as early as one year, alam ninyo na po kung sinong lalaban bilang pangulo. Kaya pati kami, iyong lalabang pagka-senador, hindi po namin alam kung saan tayo tatayo na stage. Hindi din namin alam kung sino po ang ma-i-endorso namin. Dahil, iyon nga, hindi pa namin alam kung sino talaga ang tatakbo. And that is the uniqueness of the situation in 2022. Q: Exciting ba, sir, pag ganoon, exciting? MLMZ: Medyo exciting. You know, this 2022 is first of many, hindi ba? Kasi magkakaroon ng national elections in the time of pandemic baka Delta variant pa. Kung Delta variant, nagkaroon tayo ng surge, paano iyon kung nagka-lock down? How do we vote? Will the Comelec give us extended voting times? Will the Comelec give us two days? Lalo na iyong senior citizens. Wouldn't it be better na mauna ang senior citizens? Let's say, sa umaga lahat ng senior citizens kasi vulnerable sila. Maski nga nabakunahan, pag na-Delta variant ay puwede pa rin matamaan. So, talagang it's a first of many. How do we campaign? Paano kami mangangampanya? Hindi ba, bawal iyong rally? Baka bawal din iyong motorcade. Eh, paano kami mangangampanya? Sa inyo na lang, sa media, hindi ba? Sa tri-media na lang, radio, TV news saka online, which, of course, kulang din po iyan dahil gusto po kaming makita ng taong-bayan. Iba iyong effect na nandoon ka sa isang lugar at nagsasalita ka sa harap ng taong-bayan. Hindi scripted iyong galaw mo. Hindi scripted iyong sagot mo. At gusto talaga ng mga kababayan natin na mahalubilo, makasama iyong mga kandidato. So, how do we campaign? Hindi ba po? So, napaka-strange itong election na 2022. Napaka-iba. Talagang unique ang situation. So, thank you very much, guys. Any questions? Any more questions? Q: Pwede pong magtanong? Eunice Samonte of PTV 4. Sir, good morning. MLMZ: Yes, Eunice. How are you? Q: Okay naman, sir. Sir, ask ko lang po iyong mga susunod na hearing natin, in the first few months, kasama po ba diyan iyong SAP distribution na sinasabi ni Senator Pacquiao saka po iyong mga troll accounts daw, sir? MLMZ: Ano iyon? Ano iyong una, Eunice? Q. Iyong SAP distribution, sir. MLMZ: Ah, iyong sa SAP. Opo. Alam mo naman Eunice pag dito sa Senado, nirirespeto natin lahat ng mga committees. So kung talakayin po nila iyan, we will give them their time to discuss these issues particularly itong mga resolutions na finayl ni Senator Pacquiao and, of course, Senator Lacson and other senators. Yes, pwedeng matuloy po iyan, Eunice, depende sa committee ba na maghahawak nito. Pero hindi natin pipigilan iyan. That is part of our oversight functions. Q: Thank you so much, sir. MLMZ: Thank you. Ang ganda ng Filipiniana mo. Q: Thank you po. Q: With that, no more? Maraming salamat po, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri. Thank you, sir. MLMZ: Maraming salamat, guys. Stay safe. Stay healthy. God bless you. God bless you, guys. Q: Sir, ingat po. Baka ma-late kayo, sir, sa House. MLMZ: See you later. Q: Okay na tayo. Thank you.