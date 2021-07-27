Drilon seeks Senate commendation for Philippine's first Olympic gold medalist Diaz

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon filed Senate Resolution No. 799 congratulating and commending Hidilyn Diaz for bringing honor and glory to the country as the First Filipino Olympic Gold Medalist.

"Diaz has brought joy, honor and pride to the country and has lifted the hopes of an entire nation amid the uncertainties and challenges that we face today," Drilon said.

On Monday, Hidilyn Diaz won the gold medal in the women's 55-kilogram weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The Zamboanga-born athlete lifted a record-setting combined weight of 224kg.

Drilon said that Diaz's historic win ended the country's quest for a gold medal in the Olympics.

"Hidilyn Diaz made history for the Philippines by 2 winning the gold medal in the women's 55-kilogram weightlifting competition at the 3 Tokyo Olympics, which finally ended the country's quest for a gold medal in the 4 quadrennial Olympics after 97 years," Drilon said in filing Senate Resolution 799

The country had never won any gold medal since it first joined the Olympics in 1924.

Diaz previously won a silver medal in the women's 53-kilogram weightlifting division at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro and became the country's first female athlete to win an Olympics medal, the resolution states.

Diaz had also previously won a gold medal in the women's 53- kilogram weightlifting division at the 18th Asian Games in 2018 and a gold medal in the women's 55-kilogram weightlifting division at the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019, the resolution adds.

Born into poverty, Diaz has given renewed inspiration to Filipinos that determination and perseverance can lift people out of poverty, according to Drilon.

Drilon said that despite being linked in 2019 to alleged destabilization efforts, Diaz remained focused on her goal of bringing honor for her beloved country.

In 2019, Diaz's name appeared in the so-called oust-Duterte, a list of individuals allegedly involved in a plot to oust Duterte. The weightlifter champion just laughed off her inclusion.