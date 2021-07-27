Press Release

July 27, 2021 HONTIVEROS FILES RESOLUTION HONORING HIDILYN DIAZ FOR PH's FIRST EVER OLYMPIC GOLD Senator Risa Hontiveros, Chair of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, has filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 798 to honor the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist and weightlifting champion, Hidilyn Diaz. "The first Filipino Olympic champion is a woman. During one of the most difficult moments in world history, a Filipina did that against all odds-- amid the pandemic, despite limited resources, and in spite of unnecessary political controversy. 97 years was worth the wait," she said. "The grace and dignity with which Hidilyn Diaz rose above the challenges laid in her path show that girls with dreams become women with vision," she added. Diaz made history on Monday when she brought home the country's maiden Olympic gold. The Zamboangueña also set two Olympic records in the process. She recorded a new Olympic record lift of 127 kg in the clean and jerk, and with her 97kg in snatch, achieved the second Olympic weightlifting record of 224kg in total. Hontiveros said that Diaz's journey re-energized our Filipino pride amid a 'painful time in history'. "Hidilyn's gold medal shines bright in the dark story of the pandemic. Her odyssey starting as a girl lifting plastic pipes and homemade concrete weights cast in old tin cans to her moving victory in Tokyo should serve as a reminder of every Filipina's resilience in the face of adversity, perseverance despite uncertainty, and strength against all odds. Isang paalala na kailangan natin ngayon," the senator remarked. "To the many Filipinos representing us at the Olympics, this is the first, and definitely not the last. Whatever the outcome, thank you for your indomitable spirit. You are already the greatest of the greats. We are excited to welcome you all home. For now, take your rightful place in history," she concluded. *Please see attached PSR No. 798