Press Release

July 27, 2021 Zubiri, Angara, Tolentino seek establishment of Senate Medal of Honor for outstanding Filipinos MANILA - Three majority-bloc senators recently filed a resolution that seeks to establish the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor award in recognition of outstanding athletes, uniformed personnel, scientists, and exceptional individuals or institutions for their extraordinary service and invaluable contributions to nation-building. Authored by Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Senators Juan Edgardo Angara and Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino, the resolution recognizes the extraordinary efforts and contributions of outstanding individuals or institutions in various field of expertise that "served as a symbol of hope to the Filipino nation." By virtue of the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor, the proponents of the said resolution stressed that core values of excellence, integrity, patriotism, nationalism, and hard work, among others worthy of emulation, will be nurtured and further cultivated for the common good of the sovereign Filipino people. The Philippine Senate has consistently recognized and commended Filipinos who have excelled in their own field of expertise and, through their own actions and example, served as a symbol of hope to the Filipino nation. The said recognition by the Senate will be given to those individuals or institutions that will give honor in various field of expertise such as sports, military and defense, law enforcement, science and technology, education, humanitarian, and even in other forms of public service--including the field of journalism. The said award that it set to be given by the upper chamber can be compared to the Congressional Gold Medal of the United States Congress which is their highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions. Tolentino, one of the proponents of the said resolution noted that the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor awaits Filipino athletes competing in the ongoing summer Olympics in Tokyo that would be able to win a medal for country, regardless whether it's a gold, silver, or bronze medal.