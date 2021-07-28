STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PROPOSED CIRCUIT BREAKER DUE TO SURGE ON COVID-19 CASES

If there is an emerging consensus among experts on going into a pre-emptive or sooner-than-later lockdown--considering our limited capacities and resources to deal with a full scale surge --government should listen and act decisively.

Ubos na ang "time first." If ECQ is necessary, then so be it.

Pero anumang diskusyon pagdating sa circuit breaker, dapat may kasamang usapan tungkol sa ayuda. Ngunit, hanggang ngayon, wala namang balita tungkol sa Bayanihan 3 kahit sa SONA ni Presidente noong Lunes. Limitado rin ang kakayanan ng business sector, lalo na ang mga MSMEs. At paano na lang ang mga taong dalawang linggong walang kita dahil kailangang mag-self quarantine?

Wala na ngang ayuda, kulang pa rin ang pagbabakuna. We are still not testing and tracing enough, and testing kits remain prohibitively expensive for most Filipinos. The national positivity rate is still 2 to 3 times what WHO recommends. Hanggang dito na lang ba talaga tayo? I can only share the anxiety.

I am frightened by the images of the Delta variant's onslaught in India and Indonesia, I urge the government to be ready with the necessary safety nets, even as an early lockdown is contemplated.