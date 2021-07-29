RED CROSS REMINDS EVERYONE TO KEEP KIDS AT HOME

As general community quarantine (GCQ) with stricter measures begin again due to the increasing COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the country, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) reminds the public to take extra precautions by keeping kids at home.

"As there is now the threat of the COVID-19 Delta Variant, remind your children to practice protective measures at all times - wear a mask, observe social distancing, and wash/ disinfect your hands regularly. Also, give your children the sense that the changes happening around them are designed to keep everyone safe," said Chairman and CEO Sen Richard Gordon; currently in isolation as he tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday morning.

The humanitarian organization is by far the most effective ally of the government in battling the COVID-19 pandemic; as the PRC is committed to providing quality life-saving services that protect the life and dignity especially of indigent Filipinos in vulnerable situations.