DOF praised for suspending tax on private schools

The order suspends the collection of the tax. The permanent solution, however, will be in the form of a law purging all ambivalence in that provision of the Tax Code.

Still, it is a welcome move and I thank the good Secretary of Finance for this order, which would help ease the distress the private schools are going through during this pandemic.

I support the immediate passage of that simple, corrective bill so there will be a closure to the issue, leaving no room for erroneous interpretation, which may tempt future administrations to invoke.

This is one problem partially solved. Let us move forward by adopting measures that will address the crisis in the entire educational system which the pandemic has worsened.