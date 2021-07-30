On the 'Restoration' of the RP-US VFA

I fully support the President's decision in changing his earlier stand to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement. Whatever underlying conditions there are in arriving at that decision, if it was connected to additional vaccine donations or any other reasons, I'm sure President Rodrigo Duterte was influenced by the interest of the country and our people.

That being said, the termination of the VFA would have done our country's security situation more harm than good, especially at this time when incursions into our exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea have become more aggressive and unabated.

This is not to mention the continuing threats of terrorism in our country.

We have to accept the reality that we cannot do it alone, and our bilateral agreements with countries having more upgraded military capabilities like the United States and even Australia should be put into good use. The VFA is one way to do this.