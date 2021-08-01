Press Release

August 1, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1111:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the recent death of Vicente Sy Ano na naman ito!? Meron na naman namatay (o pinatay?) na high-profile inmate sa Bilibid. At cardiac arrest naman daw ang dahilan. Vicente Sy was a prosecution witness in one of the 3 fabricated drug cases against me. He bluntly admitted on cross examination, and unreversed on re-direct examination, that he had no personal knowledge of the accusations against me, that he did not know me and he never gave me money, directly or indirectly. Sy was also one of the four (4) inmates who were stabbed in 2016 to coerce them into falsely testifying against me in the kangaroo House hearings. One of them, Tony Co, died in that incident. Another one, Jaybee Sebastian, later died due allegedly to COVID-19. I believe and maintain, to this day, that it was a case of deliberate killing in order to block his then impending retraction of his affidavit falsely implicating me in the Bilibid drug trade. At this point, after almost four years and a half under unjust detention, I have no ill will against Vicente Sy and, as a human being, I commiserate with his bereaved family. At least, he didn't lie about not knowing me and not giving me money. His sin against me, if any, pales in comparison to the sin of those who used him and his fellow inmates to bring down an innocent woman and public servant. As I've said several times before, it's not remote that any, some, if not all, of these prosecution witnesses who were either coerced, threatened, bribed or blackmailed to lie about my alleged drug links would be targeted for extermination in order to permanently silence them from exposing the truth about my cases. This beleaguering trend of witnesses dying still does not give comfort to me who is waiting for their eventual revelation on who are behind these fabricated charges filed against me. As they say, dead men tell no tales. And it appears that my persecutors are sticking to the malevolent wisdom of this saying. As if the truth can be eternally buried or is not inevitable. As if there's no day of reckoning... 'Pag nagpagamit ka sa masama, baka mapatay ka ng masamang gumamit sa iyo. Sino kaya ang isusunod nila? Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 1111, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1111