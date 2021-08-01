Dispatch from Crame No. 1112:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on VP Leni's Ulat sa Bayan vs Duterte's SONA

Di hamak na mas makabuluhan at mas malaman yung naging ulat ni VP Leni noong Hulyo 27, o isang araw pagkatapos noong SONA ni Pangulong Duterte.

VP Leni's 15-minute Ulat sa Bayan was very inspiring, substantive and meaningful compared to the President's nearly 3 hours of final attempt to behave and appear presidentiable in his last SONA. The latter was nothing but Mr. Duterte's own Olympics for taxing and straining our patience.

Kudos to VP Leni!

Akala ko naman noong sinabi na apat na beses na nag-rehearse si Mr. Duterte ay sobrang naghanda talaga siya. Iyon pala, apat na beses na mas mahaba ang SONA niya. Hanggang sa huli, hindi niya natutunan ang pagrespeto sa oras ng iba at ang kahulugan ng tamang pag-uulat sa taumbayan.

We were eager to hear the President's final SONA, hoping that before he leaves us next year, he would provide us a comprehensive rescue plan from the pandemic and economic backsliding, but instead he conducted himself and delivered his speech in his typical manner—rambling, distressing and self-centered.

It was in stark contrast to VP Leni's own report, centered on uplifting our spirit and morale as we endure the pandemic in a language that is embracing, unifying and encouraging. And most of all, it was addressed to the Filipinos.

Sa kanilang magkahiwalay na Ulat, bakas na bakas ang pagkakaiba ni VP Leni kay Mr. Duterte sa karakter at istilo ng pamumuno. Organisado, pursigido at maparaan si VP Leni. Nakatutok sa krisis, hindi sa kritiko. Positibo mag-isip at laging naghahanap ng solusyon, hindi ng kaaway. Masinop sa pondo at naglalaan sa mga programa para mag-angat ng buhay, hindi magparami ng patay. Higit sa lahat maka-Pilipino. Sobrang laki ng pagkakaiba.

