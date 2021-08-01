De Lima commends teachers in Antique for resilience, hard work

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima lauded the teachers in Tobias Fornier, Antique for going the extra mile to let their students experience a proper graduation ceremony amid the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

De Lima, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, said she admires the teachers of Lawigan Elementary School for their sacrifices and dedication to their work.

"Kudos to the teachers of Lawigan Elementary School for their dedication to their job and their love for their students. Their effort to creatively set up a mobile stage for graduating elementary students definitely made these young individuals feel that their hard work at school paid off," she said.

"Taos-pusong pasasalamat at pagsaludo sa mga mahal nating guro na hindi alintana ang hirap at pagsubok na dala ng kasalukuyang sitwasyon dahil sa pandemya, magampanan lamang ang kanilang tungkulin para sa mga mag-aaral at maiparamdam sa kanila ang halaga ng edukasyon at pagsisikap na makapagtapos," she added.

Reportedly, teachers of Lawigan Elementary School set up a mobile stage pulled by a carabao so their Grade 6 and kindergarten students could experience a proper graduation ceremony recently.

Since a virtual graduation was not possible, a mobile stage was brought to the students' houses. The teachers were able to give a memorable graduation experience to nine Grade 6 students and four kindergarten students.

"Ang mga estudyante ko ay walang cellphone dahil mahihirap lang po sila. Kung mag-virtual graduation po kami, useless lang po talaga ito dahil hindi naman nila makikita at hindi naman nila maririnig," one of the teachers from the school named Rosalinda said.

Notably, the teachers gave their own contributions for the mobile stage setup.

"Filipino teachers are the embodiment of hard work and sacrifice. They make the best out of whatever little they have. Despite low salaries and lack of supplies, they continue to persevere and dedicate all their efforts to make sure their students feel valued," the Senator from Bicol said.

"Marapat lang din na mapakinggan at matugunan ng pamahalaan ang mga hinaing at pangangailangan ng ating mga guro, na doble kayod at sakripisyo upang mabigyan ng de-kalidad na edukasyon ang mga estudyante, lalo na sa mga liblib na lugar," she added.

Notably, De Lima co-authored Republic Act (RA) No. 11314 institutionalizing the grant of student fare discount privileges on public transportation and RA No. 10931 promoting universal access to quality tertiary education by providing free tuition and other school fees in state universities and colleges, local universities and colleges and state-run technical-vocational institutions.