On the Leave of DBM Secretary Avisado and the 2022 Budget's Early Passage

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/08/02/on-the-leave-of-dbm-secretary-avisado-and-the-2022-budgets-early-passage/

Even with the physical absence of Secretary Wendel Avisado, the Department of Budget and Management has an abundance of competent and capable career undersecretaries and assistant secretaries who can avail of existing telecommunication technology for his guidance and direction.

I thus cannot see any reason for the delay in the constitutionally mandated 30-day period submission of the National Expenditure Program to Congress, after President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address last July 26.

The same can be said for simultaneous public hearings on the budget in the House of Representatives' Appropriations Committee and the Senate Finance Committee.

Nevertheless, let us all pray for the speedy and full recovery of Sec. Avisado.