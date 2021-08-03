STATEMENT OF SENATOR BONG GO:

Congratulations to Nesthy Petecio for winning the Tokyo Olympics silver medal in Women's Featherweight boxing! Yours is a historic win for being the first Filipina to win an Olympic medal in boxing since we joined the Olympics almost a century ago.

Bilang isang kapwa mo Dabawenyo at chair ng Senate Sports Committee, malaki ang paghanga ko sa ipinakita mong gilas at tapang sa loob ng boxing ring.

With your unrelenting spirit, determination and competitiveness, you are one of the beacons that keep inspiring our people, especially our youth, amid trying times.

Mabuhay ka, Nesthy! Isa kang lodi!