Press Release

August 3, 2021 GORDON: RED CROSS WILL WORK OVERTIME AS PHILIPPINES RANKS 3RD IN THE WORLD IN COVID CASES Philippine Red Cross Chairman and CEO Senator Richard J. Gordon says that all Filipinos should stick to the safety protocols and reduce the risk of infection with the COVID-19 Delta variant cases rising in the past few days and the Philippines ranking third in the world for having the most number of COVID cases with 1,605,762 "Testing and vaccination is our primary weapon against the Delta variant. Unfortunately we only have 7,835,715 people fully vaccinated. That's only 7.5% of the population. So it is also very important to take necessary precautions to reduce the risk of getting infected with the delta variant or any other variant that is going around the country," says Gordon. Gordon says that following the basic health protocols is a strong defense against the Delta variant. Strictly following these steps may be the difference between life or death: 1. Clean your hands often 2. Observe physical distancing 3. Limiting gatherings 4. Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes 5. Observe coughing and sneezing etiquette 6. Always wear your facemask and face shield 7. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces. "In our capacity, the men and women of the Philippine Red Cross will not stop especially as we are now third in the world when it comes to COVID-19 cases. PRC will double our efforts and work overtime. Asahan nyo ang Red Cross ay hindi titigil," added Gordon. The Philippine Red Cross will not stop testing and vaccinating even through the scheduled Enhanced Community Quarantine starting this August 6, but also strongly reminds all to not stop following the safety protocols.