Salamat, Nesthy Petecio!

Despite the problems we face at home, we Filipinos still have good reason to rejoice: One of our very own has given honor anew to the Philippines in the Olympics.

Nesthy Petecio represented us well, with her fighting spirit on full display in her bout against Sena Irie of Japan.

With her achievement, Nesthy has inspired us to punch above our weight class - not in the boxing ring but in the ring of daily life.

Mabuhay ka, Nesthy! Mabuhay ang ating mga atleta! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!