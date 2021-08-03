Full implementation of Sagip Saka Law can lower food prices even during calamities: Pangilinan

AS FOOD prices continue to rise due to the recent Typhoon Fabian, the current oil price hike, and the ongoing Covid pandemic and the intermittent lockdowns, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan says that the full implementation of the Sagip Saka Law can help bring food prices down.

"Maraming magagandang tampok ang Sagip Saka Law na makakatulong sa ating lahat sa ganitong panahon. Sa direktang pagbili sa mga food producers, bababa ang presyo ng pagkain," said Pangilinan.

"Pag maganda ang kita ng magsasaka, mas ganadong magtanim, mas madami ang ani. At pag marami ang ani ng magsasaka, bababa ang presyo dahil bulto ang usapan," he added.

According to the Department of Agriculture's price monitoring, as of August 2, per kilo the price of well-milled imported rice is P47, well-milled local rice P44, bangus P200, pork ham (kasim) P360, chicken fully dressed P170, and eggplant P130. Egg per piece is P7.

Pangilinan, former presidential food security adviser, enumerates the other features of Sagip Saka Law that can help keep food prices low even during calamities.

Under the Sagip Saka Law, food producers and enterprises should have access to financing through credit grants and crop insurance. They should have funding to construct, acquire, or repair facilities used for production, storage, and communication like cold storage for fish and vegetables.

They will also have access to the latest research and development.

Pangilinan said the Sagip Saka Law aims to modernize agriculture through modern technology and science-based interventions.

"Gaya niyang madalas na bagyo, nasa ilalim din ng batas na ito na ang construction and repair of facilities used for agriculture like storage ay sagot ng gobyerno," he said.

"Bibigyan din natin ang mga farmers at cooperatives ng access sa credit at crop insurance para may kapital sila na magsimula muli pagkatapos masalanta ang kanilang mga pananim," he added.

The farmer-senator said Sagip Saka Law aims to increase the income of Filipino farmers and fisherfolks year-round through modern technology, subsidies, and credit grants.

"May bagyo man o wala, lean season man o hindi, kailangan matibay ang suporta natin sa mga nagpapakain sa atin para may makain tayo araw-araw," Pangilinan said.