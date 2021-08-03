Press Release

August 3, 2021 Villar gives aid to typhoon "Fabian" victims Through the Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation & Governance), Senator Cynthia A. Villar extended assistance to victims of typhoon 'Fabian' in Marikina City. The 1,359 beneficiaries of relief packs given by the Villar SIPAG are residents of Barangays Malanday and Nangka. "I hope this will somehow help you especially in time of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rest assured that we are always ready to extend all forms of assistance to you. We are doing our best for the welfare of our people," she stressed. Thousands of Marikina residents were forced to leave their homes after being submerged in floodwater caused by monsoon rains and typhoon 'Fabian.' Even before elected as congresswoman of Las Piñas and a senator, it has been the advocacy of Villar to help rebuild the lives of the victims and the communities hit by typhoons and other calamities. "We want to ease the burden of victims who have been adversely affected by the recent typhoon especially now that we are in a pandemic," related Villar as she encouraged them to stay strong amid the global health crisis. She noted that this is also her way of helping the national and local governments respond to the needs of the victims of the typhoon that ripped through Marikina City. Along with, Villar also donated relief packs to Fabian victims in Quezon City, Imus, Cavite and Taytay, Rizal. Furthermore, she called on others, who are capable of providing aid to our people, to reach out to the affected families. In these challenging times, Villar cited the need for proactive measures of the government and the private sector to make life easier for our people who are going facing difficulties due to the Covid-19. _____________________________________ Villar, nagbigay ng tulong sa mga biktima ng bagyong 'Fabian' Sa pamamagitan ng Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation & Governance), tinulungan ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang mga biktima ng bagyong 'Fabian' sa Marikina City. Mga Residente ng Barangays Malanday at Nangka ang 1,359 beneficiaries ng relief packs na ibinigay ng g Villar SIPAG. "I hope this will somehow help you especially in time of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rest assured that we are always ready to extend all forms of assistance to you. We are doing our best for the welfare of our people," giit ni Villar. Libo-libong residente ng Marikina ang napilitang lumikas sa kanilang mga tahanan dahil sa baha na dulot ng habagat at bagyong 'Fabian.' Bago pa man nahalal na congresswoman ng Las Piñas at senador, adbokasiya na ni Villar ang tumulong na makabangon ang mga biktima at komunidad na tinamaan ng bagyo at iba pang kalamidad. "We want to ease the burden of victims who have been adversely affected by the recent typhoon especially now that we are in a pandemic," ayon kay Villar kasabay ng paghimok sa mga ito na manatiling matatag sa kabila ng global health crisis. Aniya, ito rin ang kanyang paraan para matulungan an ating national at local government tpna matuguuan ang pangangailangan ng mga biktima ng bagyo na nanalaza sa Marikina City. Nagbigay din ng relief packs si Villar sa mga biktima ng bagyong 'Fabian' sa Quezon City; Imus, Cavite at Taytay, Rizal. Nanawagan din siya sa may kakayahang tumulong na magpaabot ng tulong sa mga apektadong pamilya. "In these challenging times, Villar cited the need for proactive measures of the government and the private sector to make life easier for our people who are going facing difficulties due to the Covid-19."