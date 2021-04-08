Press Release

August 4, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1113:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on NTF-ELCAC's Predation of the National Budget 8/4/21 I join Sen. Frank Drilon's call for a special audit on the budget spending of the notorious NTF-ELCAC, and the shameless move of Malacañang to further allocate an enormous P40 billion worth of funds for its 2022 budget, in spite of the worst health crisis and deep budget deficit that the nation is facing. Hindi na nga nagamit nang maayos ang P19.2 bilyong pondo para sa 2021, gusto pang doblehin sa P40 bilyon sa 2022. Anong gagawin sa pondo, ipambibili ng boto? This is plain and simple budget predation by the Duterte regime to be used as a campaign war chest in the upcoming 2022 national elections. Baon na ang gobyerno sa utang, gusto pang huthutan pang-kampanya ang kaban ng bayan! Malinaw na tadtad ng anomalya ang NTF-ELCAC sa naging paggasta nito ng pondo ayon na rin sa report ng COA. Wala ring ginawang matino ang programang iyan kundi maghasik ng lagim at takot sa publiko dahil kung sino-sino na lang ang inaakusahang komunista. Klasik talaga ang pagka-trapo nitong si Ginoong Duterte. Igigisa at igigisa n'ya talaga sa sariling mantika ang mga Pilipino. Kakamkamin ang kabuhayan nila, at magbabalik ng barya-barya upang maisiguro ang isa pang termino. Itatanong ko sana kung nasaan ang hiya at konsensya mo, pero halata namang matagal mo nang naisuko ang mga iyon, marahil bago mo pa maisipang ibenta ang mga Pilipino sa Communist Party ng Tsina The national funds belong to the Filipinos. It is not charity. It is their rightful funds, to be used to help them survive this pandemic, not to secure more years in power for Duterte, his minions and their foreign masters. It is an utter waste of the national budget to replenish NTF-ELCAC billions of precious funds for 2022. This senseless program should be thrown in Duterte's wastebasket. ### (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._1113)