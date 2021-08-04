Hontiveros files resolution to honor Nesthy Petecio, the first Filipina Olympic boxing medalist

Senator Risa Hontiveros has filed Senate Resolution No. 822 to honor Nesthy Petecio for winning a silver medal in the Women's Featherweight Division at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Petecio is the first Filipina boxer to place in the Olympics. This will also be the first time in 89 years that the country will bring home more than one medal.

"Babae, sakalam! Filipinas making history twice in a row comes as no surprise. We are made of tough stuff. Hidilyn showed us it was possible, and Nesthy showed us that it's just who we are. Nesthy punched through the glass ceiling for so many Filipino girls and members of the LGBQIA+ community who dream to represent us in the world's greatest sporting event," she said.

Hontiveros said it would be an important move for the Senate to honor Nesthy Petecio to "officially mark Filipinas' important place in history and in sports".

"We all witnessed history unfold. We should take the opportunity to honor women when we triumph in spaces where men rule. Itatak natin sa kasaysayan natin ang mga panahong ang mga Pilipina ang nagwagi, lalo na sa pinakamapanghamong panahon para sa kahit sinong atleta" she said.

"Hidilyn and Nesthy embody the best of Filipino elite athletes: bold and fierce, outspoken in advocating their fellow athletes, and undeterred by the challenges thrown their way. Generations of Filipinos are going to remember their names. Their stories deserve to be told forever, " she concluded.

