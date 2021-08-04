On the PNP's Restrictions on Fetching APORs During ECQ

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/08/04/on-the-pnps-restrictions-on-fetching-apors-during-ecq/

The Philippine National Police should at least take a second look at some restrictions during the two-week Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila - such as not allowing the fetching of Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs).

Huwag naman sanang pabigla-bigla ang restrictions, to a point of being impractical if not illogical. Instead, they may want to exert a little extra effort to find a possible win-win solution.

Baka may paraan to satisfy both health concerns and a little convenience for our APORs who need to work to feed their families, or render indispensable service to others, like health workers and other frontliners.