August 4, 2021

On the PNP's Restrictions on Fetching APORs During ECQ

The Philippine National Police should at least take a second look at some restrictions during the two-week Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila - such as not allowing the fetching of Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs).

Huwag naman sanang pabigla-bigla ang restrictions, to a point of being impractical if not illogical. Instead, they may want to exert a little extra effort to find a possible win-win solution.

Baka may paraan to satisfy both health concerns and a little convenience for our APORs who need to work to feed their families, or render indispensable service to others, like health workers and other frontliners.
Wednesday, August 4
