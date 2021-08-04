Press Release

August 4, 2021 IMEE: HOLD PRICE HIKES FOR BASIC GOODS UNTIL LOCKDOWNS ARE OVER Senator Imee Marcos has urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to put on hold price increases it granted manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities in July. Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on economic affairs, said that the 3% to 5% price hikes estimated by the DTI would be no small matter for daily wage earners who will be unable to earn their keep when a two-week lockdown begins this Friday to control the spread of the dreaded Delta variant. "We need to help keep down costs for ordinary households because social welfare subsidies or 'ayuda' are not limitless and their distribution will be staggered. Who knows the outcome of this new lockdown and how long wage earners will have to stop earning a living?" Marcos said. "Sana agahan yung ayuda para makapamili na ang tao at maiwasan ang panic buying na nangyayari ngayon, pati ang pagpila sa SAP (social amelioration program) at tuluyang paglabag sa lockdown," Marcos added. (Let's hope the 'ayuda' is distributed at once so that people can start stocking up and avoid the panic buying that is now happening as well as having to queue for SAP only to end up violating the lockdown.) Price surveys conducted by Marcos's office in sari-sari stores and supermarkets in Metro Manila show that typical food products like sardines and canned meats, instant noodles, coffee and milk have already gone up by 15 centavos to one peso. "The price increases are premature since the DTI has not yet made public its latest SRPs (suggested retail prices) for basic necessities and prime commodities," Marcos said. Marcos warned manufacturers and store owners of taking advantage of panic buyers, citing Republic Act 7581 that prohibits profiteering and hoarding during emergency situations. Manufacturers have appealed to the DTI to grant them an increase in prices that have remained unchanged since 2019, due to the rising costs of raw materials like oil and flour and packaging like tin and plastic. However, Marcos pointed out that businessmen are in a better position to absorb income reductions than the ordinary wage earner until lockdowns are over. "As we have learned from one and a half years of open-shut lockdowns, these drastic measures are only enforceable and effective if accompanied by: 1. adequate and early 'ayuda'; 2. mass vaccination, testing and treatment. Otherwise, even the toughest lockdowns go to waste, ruining invaluable lives and valuable livelihoods," Marcos concluded. (Tagalog version) IMEE: PAGTAAS SA PRESYO NG MGA BILIHIN, IBITIN MUNA HANGGANG MALAMPASAN ANG LOCKDOWN Nanawagan si Senador Imee Marcos sa Department of Trade and Industry na ibimbin muna ang inaprubahan nilang hirit ng mga manufacturers na pagtaas sa presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin noong July. Ayon kay Marcos, chairman ng Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, ang tinatayang nasa 3% hanggang 5% na pagtaas sa presyo ng bilihin ay hindi isang maliit nabagay para sa mga manggagawang arawan na maliit ang sweldo at walang kikitain sa panahon ng dalawang linggong lockdown simula sa Byernes para makontrol ang pagkalat ng mas mabangis na Delta variant. "Kailangan nating tulungan na mapababa ang gastusin ng bawat pamilya dahil ang inaasahang ayuda ay limitado lang at pautay-utay ang distribusyon nito. Sino ang makakaalam sa resulta ng bagong lockdown at gaano katagal na mahihinto ang pagkita ng mga maliliit na manggagawa?" ani Marcos. "Sana agahan yung ayuda para makapamili na ang tao at maiwasan ang panic buying na nangyayari ngayon, pati ang pagpila sa SAP (social amelioration program) at tuluyang paglabag sa lockdown," dagdag ni Marcos. Sa mga price survey na isinagawa ng tanggapan ni Marcos sa mga sari-sari store at mga supermarket sa Metro Manila, ipinakikita na ang tipikal na food products na binibili ng mga mga ordinaryong pinoy tulad ng sardinas, mga canned meat, instant noodles, kape at gatas ay tumaas na ng kinse sentimos hanggang piso. "Premature pa ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin dahil hindi pa naman naisasapubliko ng DTI ang pinakahuling SRPs (suggested retail price) para sa mga pangunahing pangangailangan at bilihin," ani Marcos. Ipinaalala naman ni Marcos sa mga manufacturers at mga may-ari ng mga tindahan ang batas na nagbabawal sa profiteering sa panahon ng emergency situations, ayon na rin sa Republic Act 7581. Una nang ikinatwiran ng mga manufacturers na noong 2019 pa hindi nagbago ang presyo ng mga bilihin gayong tumaas na ang gastusin sa mga raw materials na tulad ng mantika at harina gayundin ang mga packaging na tulad ng lata at plastik. Ipinunto ni Marcos na mas kaya ng mga negosyante kaysa sa mga sumasahod ng arawan na mabawasan ng kita hanggang malampasan ang mga lockdown.