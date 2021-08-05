Poe on water franchises:

We assure that the bills will go through a fine-tooth comb at the Senate to guarantee that our people are not shortchanged and will get the quality service they deserve.

We must put an end to the woes drowning many households for years due to lack of safe water to drink, high rates and constant supply interruption.

The bills should also address the looming water scarcity exacerbated by the growing demand for the commodity and the lack of urgency in tapping new sustainable sources.

Businesses imbued with public interest must ensure that citizens' welfare takes precedence over private profit.