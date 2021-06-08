Dispatch from Crame No. 1116:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima commends Tarlac City Council for supporting the U.N. Joint Programme for Human Rights

8/6/21

I laud the Tarlac City Council for adopting a Resolution supporting the U.N. Joint Programme for Human Rights in the Philippines.

The City Council has been consistent in its stance for the promotion and protection of human rights. In September 2020, it also issued a Resolution expressing support to my bill which, among others, laid down mechanisms of accountability for extra-judicial killings, or the "Anti-Extrajudicial Killings Act of 2020."

While it is primarily an obligation of the national government to protect human rights, local governments play an indispensable role in its promotion and realization at the local level. The protection of human rights, when transformed into local policies, can become the norm among people, communities, and institutions.

Sa pamamagitan ng mga resolusyong katulad ng sa Tarlac City Council, higit na mababantayan ang pagtugon ng pamahaalan sa mga usapin ng karapatang pantao, lalo na sa panahong patuloy na nagiging mailap ang hustisya sa nakararaming biktima ng mga pangaabuso at pagpapanagot sa mga lumalabag.

Thank you, Tarlac City Council, and Councilor Emily R. Ladera-Facunla for sponsoring the Resolution. May you inspire more local councils and LGUs to come up with similar initiatives on human rights. Mabuhay po kayong lahat! ###

(Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno1116)