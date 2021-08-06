Press Release

August 6, 2021 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PRESIDENT DUTERTE'S THREATS vs UNVACCINATED PEOPLE The higher the post, the more consequences our words have. The President should realize by now that the words he utters may be construed as policy. Stirring up doubts and issuing threats for weeks on end don't help and fuel even more uncertainty among an already weary Filipino public. We're already more than 500-days under quarantine. Whether in terms of procuring vaccines, or encouraging health-seeking behavior rather than treating a health crisis as a law-enforcement matter, the buck always stops with the President. Any credit would go to him, but so does the blame.