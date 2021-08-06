Vaccination best shield against Covid variants: Pangilinan

AS more vaccine doses arrive amid the looming threat of the Covid-19 Delta variant, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan encourages Filipinos to get vaccinated.

"Ang pagpapabakuna ang pinakamainam na proteksyon para sa atin at lalo na para sa ating buong pamilya. That's why we are glad to see the arrival of more vaccine doses as we prepare for the threat of the Delta variant. Bakuna ang ating pangunahing panangga," Pangilinan said.

The Philippines has as of August 3 procured 21,439,540 vaccine doses from various manufacturers, and has received 13,297,120 vaccine doses through the Covax facility and 2,529,140 as donations from Japan, China, and the United Kingdom.

A total of 3,000,060 doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the United States also arrived through the Covax facility. This is following their earlier donation of 3.2 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines in July.

"We thank the United States, the Covax facility, and all other contributors for their generous and timely donation of vaccines. We hope to get ahead of the Covid variants and vaccinate as many people as possible," Pangilinan said.

The Philippines has so far inoculated 11,747,581 or 10.7% of its population, with 9,115,963 or 8.3% of the population fully vaccinated as of August 1.

To prepare for the Delta variant, the National Capital Region will be under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20.

A total of 116 additional Delta variant cases were reported yesterday, bringing the country's total to 331.

"Hindi magiging epektibo ang lockdown kung ito lang ang gagawin natin. Kailangang mas paigtingin pa ang vaccination drive at pagprocure ng mga vaccine. Ilapit natin ang bakuna sa ating mga kababayan. Dapat maging available na ito para sa lahat sa pinakamadaling panahon," Pangilinan said.

In recognition of the struggle of Filipinos to earn money to put food on the table while under lockdown, Pangilinan earlier called on the government to ensure that aid or ayuda will be available during the ECQ.