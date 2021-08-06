Ensure 'ayuda' during lockdown - Bong Revilla

As the National Capital Region (NCR) reimposes a two-week Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 to 20, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. reminded the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) of Malacañang's commitment to provide cash aid, more popularly referred to as 'ayuda', to those who would be affected. In the President's talk to the people earlier in the week, President Rodrigo Duterte assured that affected individuals in Metro Manila will receive one thousand pesos (P1,000.00) each, with a maximum four thousand pesos (P4,000.00) per family.

Equally important, the lawmaker stressed the crucial cooperation between the National Government and the various Local Government Units (LGUs) so that the 'ayuda' is distributed efficiently, reaching those who are most in need in a timely manner.

"Dalawang linggong lockdown na naman po ito sa Metro Manila. We need to go through this so we have hope against the resurgence of COVID-19 and its emerging variants," the solon said. "Marami na naman tayong kababayan na mawawalan ng pagkakakitaan bunga ng lockdown na ito. Kailangan makaabot sa kanila ang tulong ng pamahalaan agad-agad dahil karamihan, isang-kahig isang tuka," he explained.

Revilla challenged the DSWD to work even more effectively with LGUs so that the downloading of the financial aid properly.