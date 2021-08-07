Press Release

August 7, 2021 Bong Go commends increasing vaccination rate while reminding gov't to continue expediting vaccine rollout in a safe manner in compliance with health protocols Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged the government to continue expediting the country's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to achieve population protection this year leading to herd immunity in communities. As the reimposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine begins in NCR, he also reminded authorities, both in the national and local level, to properly manage vaccination sites by conducting operations in an organized and safe manner in compliance with necessary health protocols to safeguard those to be vaccinated. "Hinihimok ko po ang gobyerno na patuloy nating pabilisin ang pagbabakuna sa ating mga kababayan upang agaran din nating makamit ang inaasam nating herd immunity sa paraang maayos at ligtas," said Go. "Ang pagbabakuna po ang susi upang matalo natin ang COVID-19 at makabalik sa normal ang ating pamumuhay. Pero gawin dapat ito sa maayos at organisadong paraan. Gusto nating maproteksyunan ang taumbayan gamit ang bakuna. Pero higit sa lahat, ayaw nating magkahawahan pa," he added. Go, meanwhile, commended the national vaccination program's high rate when it comes to the rollout of the vaccines. As of 05 August 2021, a total of 23,199,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered either as first or second dose. Out of these, 12,493,997 individuals were vaccinated with their 1st dose while 10,705,190 individuals have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The country has achieved a milestone on August 5 when it administered a total of 710,482 vaccine jabs in one day alone, highest ever since the rollout began. "Masaya po tayo dahil nakikita naman po natin ang pagtutulungan ng lahat para mapabilis ang ating pagbabakuna," said Go. "Kinokomendahan po natin ang gobyerno sa lahat ng mga pagsisikap nito. Pero nagpapasalamat din tayo sa mga Pilipinong nakikiisa sa ating laban kontra COVID-19 sa pamamagitan ng pagpapabakuna," he added. He also continued to urge Filipinos, particularly those who are already qualified to get vaccinated, to get their COVID-19 jabs and protect themselves and their families against the virus. "Pakiusap po namin ni Pangulong Duterte sa inyo, lalung-lalo na po 'pag pasok na kayo sa priority list, magpabakuna na ho kayo. Ito po ang ating proteksyon," said Go "Kung mahal n'yo po ang inyong mga anak, mahal n'yo po ang inyong mga pamilya, pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo, magpabakuna na ho kayo. Libre naman po ito. Inuuna namin palagi ang kapakanan ninyo," he added. With more vaccines arriving in the country, Go appealed to the public not to waste the opportunity to get vaccinated. He stressed that "the faster we inoculate priority groups, the faster we can reach other sectors as well." The latest vaccine arrival total as of Aug 5 is at 38,275,800 doses already and the country expects to receive around 130 million more doses in the coming months. Previously, Go also appealed for the strengthening of contact tracing and genome sequencing efforts, the augmentation of healthcare facilities and hastening of the country's vaccine rollout. "Huwag nating sayangin ang magandang takbo ng vaccine rollout ngayon. Gaya ng sabi ng Pangulo, posibleng maging mas maluwag ang restrictions o mas malaya ka kapag protektado ka ng bakuna," he said. Go also earlier urged the executive department to ensure that assistance will be given to the poorest of the poor that will be most affected when ECQ is reimposed. "Nagpapasalamat ako kay Pangulong Duterte sa pagtugon sa ating apela na magbigay ng ayuda sa mga pinakamahihirap na maaapektuhan ng ECQ sa NCR simula Agosto 6 hanggang 20," Go said in an earlier statement. "Sila naman ang apektado dito, ang mga 'isang kahig, isang tuka', talagang walang matakbuhan. Ito ang mga umaasa pong lumabas at magtrabaho araw-araw, sila po ang pinakaapektado dito," he added.