Press Release

August 7, 2021 Villanueva: 24/7 global emergency helpline a key feature of DMWOF bill One of the urgent mandates of the proposed Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos (DMWOF) is the establishment of a "global 911" system, which Filipinos in need of help abroad can access "anytime, anywhere," Senator Joel Villanueva said. "A 24/7 global emergency helpline for distressed Filipinos abroad that would do more than just offer recorded messages or Q & As, should be established to deliver real help," the senator said. "Putting up and maintaining this toll-free helpline, this call center, is one of the duties of the proposed department," he said during the floor debates on the bill creating an agency dedicated to the welfare of an estimated 10 million overseas Filipinos. He said it will be an irony if a country known as the "call center capital" of the world will not be able to host one for its own people. During the floor debates on Senate Bill No. 2234 or the DMWOF bill, sponsored by Villanueva as chair of the Senate labor committee, one of the problems raised by OFWs is the delayed responses in cases of emergencies. These include unlawful confiscation of passports, non-compliant terms of contract, illegal termination of contracts, abuse and gender-based violence, and trafficking, among others, Villanueva recalled, citing the various public consultations he organized for the bill. To guarantee its widest reach, Villanueva said the OFW helpline should be on multiple platforms, "phone, text message, email, or even social media platforms such as Facebook and Messenger." Villanueva said the new department will not be starting from scratch in terms of budgetary concerns for warm bodies on the other end of the line as DOLE and DFA each have existing call centers, these will be consolidated and upgraded. "Bagama't marami ng AI - or artificial intelligence-assisted - na assistance systems ngayon, mas maganda pa rin po makarinig ng friendly voice on the other end of the line," he added. One of the mandates of the DMWOF is to establish a 24/7 Emergency Response and Action Center Unit and media and social media monitoring center to respond to the emergency needs of Filipinos abroad and their families. According to Sec. 6 of the bill, the DMWOF shall "establish a 24/7 Emergency Response and Action Center Unit and media and social media monitoring center to respond to the emergency needs of OFWs and other OFs and their families." Villanueva: Pagkakaroon ng 24/7 global emergency helpline, kasama sa panukala para sa DMWOF Isa sa mga mandato ng panukalang pagtatayo ng Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos (DMWOF) ay ang pagkakaroon ng isang "global 911" na tutugon sa mga pangangailangan ng mga Pilipino sa ibang bansa anumang oras, lalo na sa panahon ng emergency, ayon kay Senator Joel Villanueva. "Ang 24/7 global emergency helpline na ito ang tutulong sa ating mga kababayan na makakaasang hindi lamang ito simpleng recorded messages o Q&A kundi maghahatid ito ng tunay na tulong lalo doon sa mga nasa emergency," ani Villanueva. "Isa po ito sa mga tungkuling iniaatas at kinakarga natin sa panukalang DMWOF," sabi pa ni Villanueva habang tinatalakay ang SB No. 2234, ang panukalang na magtatatag ng kagawaran na tutulong sa higit na 10 milyong Pilipino sa ibang bansa, sa plenaryo ng Senado. Aniya, kung ang bansa ay tinaguriang "call center capital" ng mundo, nararapat lamang na magkaroon ang bansa nito para sa sarili nitong mga mamamayan na nakipagsapalaran sa ibang bansa. Si Villanueva ang principal sponsor ng SBN 2234 bilang chair ng Senate labor committee. Isa sa problema ng mga OFWs ay ang mabagal na tugon lalo na sa panahon ng emergency, dagdag ng mambabatas. Kasama dito ang iligal na pagkumpiska ng passport, pagsuway sa kondisyon ng kontrata, illegal termination sa trabaho, pang-aabuso o karahasan at trafficking, na napag-alaman ng komite ni Villanueva sa mga public consultations na isinagawa sa mga nakalipas na buwan. Upang garantiyahan na mas marami ang maabot na Pilipino sa ibang bansa, dapat na ang OFW helpline ay maaabot sa iba't ibang platforms tulad ng telepono, text message, email o maging sa social media platforms, ayon sa mambabatas. Dagdag pa ng senador, dapat umano na hindi automated lamang pagsagot sa mga tawag ng OFWs kundi mga totoong taong handang tumulong. "Bagama't marami ng AI - or artificial intelligence-assisted - na assistance systems ngayon, mas maganda pa rin po makarinig ng friendly voice on the other end of the line," sabi ni Villanueva. Ayon sa Sec. 6 ng panukalang SBN 2234, magtatayo ang DMWOF ng isang 24/7 Emergency Response and Action Center Unit na siyang kakatawan sa global helpline.