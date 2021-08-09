STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON VACCINATION OF MINORS

Children's safety should be our highest priority. We hope vaccine manufacturers will invest more on pediatric trials to resolve safety issues.

So far, the WHO has confirmed that only 1 brand is suitable for use on people aged 12 and above, and such brand should be made available to the children who are at high risk.

We expect our government authority to be diligent and to anticipate needs, including budget and procurement requirements for suitable vaccines, once children are included in our national vaccination program roll-out.