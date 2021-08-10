Press Release

August 10, 2021 Bong Go recommends financial aid for former Olympian 'Onyok' Velasco amid unfulfilled promises in the past: calls for continuing support for athletes to follow success of Tokyo Olympics After concerns of former Olympian Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco over unfulfilled promises from various pledgers more than two decades ago were publicly raised recently, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assured that this should not happen during the Duterte Administration, especially amid the triumphant performance of Philippine athletes in the Tokyo Olympics. "Sa panahon ni Pangulong Duterte, binibigyan natin ng importansya, suporta at insentibo ang mga atleta natin lalo na yung mga nagtagumpay sa Olympics ngayon. Bigyan rin dapat natin ng karampatang pagkilala ang mga atleta nating katulad ni Onyok na nangangailangan ng tulong natin ngayon," Go said. According to Go, he has raised the concern to President Rodrigo Duterte and he recommended that financial aid be given to Velasco to compensate for the unfulfilled obligations of various entities in the past. In response to his appeal, the Office of the President is currently processing the provision of financial assistance amounting to 500,000 pesos for Velasco. "Kapag may binitawang salita, dapat tuparin! Iyan po ang ugali namin ni Pangulong Duterte. Bagama't nangyari naman ito more than twenty years ago at wala naman kaming kinalaman sa mga napangako sa kanya noon, nais ko lang hanapan ng paraan na maresolba ito sa panahon ni Pangulong Duterte," Go emphasized. "Nakapagdala po ng honor si Onyok sa ating bansa. Napaglipasan lang po ng panahon ang ibang mga ipinangako sa kaniya. Kaya po ako nakikiusap sa gobyerno na mabigyan siya ng konting tulong bilang pagkilala rin sa kanyang accomplishment noon," Go explained. Velasco is a former Olympian who won a silver medal in boxing at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. According to the boxer, he received pledges and incentives from various personalities upon winning a medal more than two decades ago but were unfortunately left unfulfilled. In an interview on Friday, July 30, Velasco revealed he has yet to receive the P2.5 million pledge from certain members of Congress then, as well as scholarship grants for his children from another pledger. An unnamed businessman had also committed to provide a lifetime monthly allowance of P10,000 which was discontinued after a year, according to the boxer. "Napag-alaman ko base sa records na naibigay naman ng gobyerno noon ang mga insentibo na dapat maibigay kay Onyok sa kanyang pagkapanalo. Kaya lang may mga ibang nangako na bukod pa sa dapat ibigay ng gobyerno na hindi ginampanan ang kanilang pangako," Go explained. "Bagama't hindi natin maibibigay lahat ng ipinangako sa kanya noon, kahit papaano ay bigyan natin si Onyok ng pagkilala ngayon at dagdag na tulong. Tandaan natin na ang kanyang pagkapanalo ilang dekada na ang nakalipas ay naging inspirasyon rin para sa mga atleta nating nagtagumpay ngayon," he added. Last Thursday, August 5, the Malacañang Palace announced during a press briefing that it would look into the possibility of giving an incentive to the Filipino boxer. President Duterte had assured Velasco in 2016 that the concerned authorities would act on his grievances and offered to help resolve his claims with the individuals involved. "Kawawa naman ang mga atletang Pilipino na halos nagbubuwis ng buhay upang mabigyan ng dangal ang ating bansa pagkatapos pinaasa lang. Marami ang nagsisikap at nanggaling pa sa malalayong lugar. Malaki ang kanilang sakripisyo kaya dapat suportahan natin sila hanggang sa huli," said Go. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go then urged the government to continue investing in sports development and support past, present and future Filipino athletes. "Ibigay natin lahat ng suporta na pwede natin maibigay sa ating mga atleta. Hindi lang sa mga atleta nating nanalo ngayon, kundi pati rin sa mga aspiring athletes na nais sumunod sa yapak nila Hidilyn, Nesthy, Carlo, Eumir, at iba pa," he said. "Huwag rin natin kalimutang tulungan 'yung mga atleta noon na nagbigay dangal sa bansa tulad ni Onyok. Sila ang nagbukas ng pinto para magtagumpay tayo ngayon at sa susunod pang mga henerasyon," he added. Go vowed to ensure that the issue of Velasco would not happen again with Hidilyn Diaz, Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial who recently won medals in the Tokyo Summer Games as well as other athletes to whom various pledges were made. "Sa mga nangako sa ating mga atleta, sisiguraduhin po natin na hindi ito mangyayari at maiibigay ang mga naipangako sa kanila," he reassured. In demonstration of his commitment to the welfare of Filipino athletes, the Senator previously pushed the Office of the President to provide an additional allowance of P100,000 to the athletes who qualified for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. Initial allowances and provisions had already been given through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) which included a US$1,000 allowance for every athlete and coach, plane tickets, billeting and delegation uniforms. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, he also ensured that adequate funds were included in the PSC's budget to support the preparations of the athletes participating in international events. He pushed for an additional P100 million, which was later increased to P250 million, and an additional P7.945 million in the 2021 national budget for Olympic and Paralympics preparations, respectively. He likewise successfully appealed for the inclusion of all Filipino athletes and other delegates who will be competing or participating in the Olympics in the priority list for COVID-19 vaccinations. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, in coordination with the Games and Amusement Board and the PSC, provided financial assistance and other forms of aid to affected athletes in various parts of the country upon the recommendation of the Senator. He has also pushed for the enactment of key legislation to promote the development of sports in the Philippines, such as Republic Act No. 11470 which establishes the National Academy of Sports at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac.