Press Release

August 10, 2021 HONTIVEROS TO DOTR, LTFRB: ENSURE SAFETY AND ADEQUACY OF PUBLIC TRANSPORT AMID ECQ VIDEO PR LINK:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aiSOSxQ99d7pw5tgPiOpahSG_aYE8iof/view?usp=sharing Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday urged the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to ensure the safety of the working and commuting Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs) amid the imposition of stricter quarantine measures in the National Capital Region and other areas due to the threat of COVID-19 Delta variant spread. "Eighty percent of Metro Manila commuters use public transport. Kailangang siguraduhin ng DoTr na ligtas, napapanatili ang physical distancing at nadidisinfect ang mga ito," Hontiveros said. The Senator also underscored the importance of taking necessary measures to minimize the risk of infection and protect the commuters by making sure that there are enough public utility vehicles (PUVs) to cater to APORs during enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). "Nagkakaroon ng siksikan sa pila dahil kulang ang dumarating na sasakyan. Even before this lockdown ay may reported incidents tayo na mahaba ang pila at umaapaw ang pasahero lalo na pag rush hour. Hindi ito dapat nangyayari," she said. "Mas mabilis makahawa ang Delta at hindi biro kung magkakasakit. Bawat araw na liban sa trabaho ay pagkagutom din ng mga pamilyang umaasa sa kanila," she furthered. Hontiveros then urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to guarantee that all of the most important routes are adequately served so that public utility vehicles (PUVs) are there when they are needed. She also renewed her call to improve the government's service contracting not only to address the commuter crisis but also as a source of guaranteed income for PUV drivers. "By supporting our drivers through service contracting, we can also tap them to be our partners in enforcing strict physical distancing regulations. Magagawa lang ito kung sila ay may ayuda mula sa gobyerno," Hontiveros said. "LTFRB, should work with the Inter-Agency Task Force in drafting provisions to top up the extremely limited service contracting budgets. Ito ang kailangang pagkagastusan para sa ating mga PUV drivers, at lalo na sa karamihan ng ating kababayan na umaasa sa ligtas at komportableng public transportation," she concluded. ##### HONTIVEROS SA DOTR, LTFRB: LIGTAS AT SAPAT NA PAMPUBLIKONG SASAKYAN PARA SA APORs DAPAT SIGURADUHIN NGAYONG ECQ Hinikayat ni Senador Risa Hontiveros ang Department of Transportation (DoTr) na siguraduhing ligtas mga Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs) na magko-commute sa gitna ng pagpapatupad ng mas mahigpit na quarantine measures sa National Capital Region at iba pang mga lugar dahil sa banta ng COVID-19 Delta variant. "Eighty percent of Metro Manila commuters use public transport. Kailangang siguraduhin ng DoTr na ligtas, napapanatili ang physical distancing at nadidisinfect ang mga ito," ani Hontiveros. Binigyang-diin din ng Senador ang kahalagahan ng may sapat na bilang ng pumapasadang public utility vehicle (PUVs) upang mabawasan ang pagkakahawaan sa loob ng sasakyan at proteksyunan ang mga APOR sa panahon ng Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). "Nagkakaroon ng siksikan sa pila dahil kulang ang dumarating na mga sasakyan. Even before this lockdown ay may reported incidents tayo na mahaba ang pila at umaapaw ang pasahero lalo na pag rush hour. Hindi ito dapat nangyayari," sabi ni Hontiveros. "Mas mabilis makahawa ang Delta at hindi biro kung magkakasakit. Bawat araw na liban sa trabaho ay pagkagutom din ng mga pamilyang umaasa sa kanila," dagdag pa niya. Dahil dito, hinimok din ni Hontiveros ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na siguruhin na naseserbisyuhan ang mga pinakamahahalagang ruta at may mga PUVs kapag kinakailangan. Nanawagan din muli ang senadora na mas pag-igtingin pa ang service contracting ng gobyerno hindi lamang upang matugunan ang krisis sa pagko-commute kundi bilang isang garantisadong pagkukunan ng kita para sa mga driver ng PUV. "By supporting our drivers through service contracting, we can also tap them to be our partners in enforcing strict physical distancing regulations. Magagawa lang ito kung sila ay may ayuda mula sa gobyerno," ani Hontiveros. "LTFRB, should work with the Inter-Agency Task Force in drafting provisions to top up the extremely limited service contracting budgets. Ito ang kailangang pagkagastusan para sa ating mga PUV drivers, at lalo na sa karamihan ng ating kababayan na umaasa sa ligtas at komportableng public transportation," pagtatapos niya.