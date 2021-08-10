Poe on cash aid:

Cash aid must reach all beneficiaries in the most efficient manner to help see them through the lockdown period.

With the enhanced community quarantine depriving many of livelihood and jobs, it is imperative to throw a lifeline to affected families to keep them out of hunger while they help fight the virus by staying home.

Facing our people as they deal with joblessness are the price hikes of necessities and increase in electricity rates.

The financial assistance, although not enough, can help temporarily ease hunger pangs amid many households' already decimated incomes.

Our people expect the government to mend earlier challenges encountered to make the social amelioration distribution faster, more systematic and inclusive this time.