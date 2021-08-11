Press Release

August 11, 2021 SET TO ADD FUEL TO FIREFIGHTING SERVICES, BFP MODERNIZATION BILL AWAITS DUTERTE'S SIGNATURE SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is anticipating better days ahead in the firefighting services in the country as he looks forward to the transformation of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) into a modernized firefighting agency of the government with better-equipped and highly-skilled personnel as well as expanded jurisdiction and functions. This developed after the two houses of Congress both ratified last week the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the Disagreeing Provisions of Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406, also known as the "Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act." The bill now awaits the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte to be passed into law. Under the reconciled bill, the BFP, with its expanded jurisdiction, shall implement, in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the BFP Modernization Program to be funded by a BFP Modernization Trust Fund that shall be created and annual appropriations under the General Appropriations Act. "Amidst the increasing challenges that our nation faces, and with the help of no less than our President Rodrigo Duterte and my fellow legislators in the Senate who are in full support to the BFP's modernization, I see better days ahead for the fire protection service. Sa ating patuloy na pagtutulungan at paghahandog ng marangal na serbisyo sa bayan, siguradong magiging maganda ang larawan ng ating kinabukasan," Dela Rosa said during his virtual speech as guest speaker during the BFP's 30th anniversary last August 2. The modernization program will level up the current fire protection services of the BFP through the acquisition of new and modern equipment, vehicles, and personal protective gears, combined with regular skills capability enhancement training for personnel and officers, including fire volunteers and fire safety practitioners, on fire prevention and suppression, fire inspection and clearance, investigation, disaster preparedness, rescue, emergency medical response, and other operations. It also institutionalizes the fire protection bureau's duty to respond to natural or man-made disasters and other emergencies, including the conduct of rescue operations, medical emergencies, and containment of hazardous materials (HAZMAT), chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) materials. Under the Congress-approved bill, the BFP is mandated to develop, promote, and implement a comprehensive fire safety and protection program that aims to build fire resilience of communities, institutionalize measures for reducing disaster risk, and enhance disaster and emergency preparedness and response capabilities. To ensure safety of our firefighters, the bill seeks to establish a Security and Protection Unit (SPU) in every region and city to be composed of not more than 14 armed personnel with 2 team leaders who shall undergo a neuropsychological examination and periodic trainings. Also, an Emergency Medical Service (EMS) unit shall be established in every municipality and city to be comprised of an ambulance with adequate medical equipment and qualified and trained personnel.