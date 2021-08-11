Press Release

August 11, 2021 Sen. Grace Poe's text response to media query re vaccine cards: Having a free passport vaccine was exactly what I pushed for in Bayanihan 2. Unfortunately, it was not included in the law. The passport is just a standard vaccine card with a central database perhaps with a QR code and proper safety features so it is easily verifiable. This will prevent forgery. An official standard passport vaccine issued by the appropriate government agency will enable our countrymen not only to travel much easier abroad but also help local establishments verify the authenticity of a vaccine card especially when there are large capacity events or when dine in in restaurants resumes. Businesses may safely accommodate more customers who are fully vaccinated and transition safely to a new normal.