STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE RECENT COA FINDINGS ON DOH

Ang COA findings sa DOH ay indikasyon ng pagpapabaya at kapalpakan ng gobyerno sa pagtugon laban sa COVID-19.

We have always known that someone dropped the ball, and now, with the recent COA findings, we know exactly by how much.

Matagal na akong at laging nanawagan ng special audit ng lahat ng pondong ginamit at hindi nagamit para sa COVID-19 pandemic response.

Malaking halaga ang P67.32 billion at iyan ay sapat para sa benepisyo at tamang pasahod ng healthcare workers, agarang medical supplies, libreng serbisyong pangkalusugan, at dagdag na ayuda para sa pinakanangangailangan.

Given the COA findings, the DOH seems to be depriving thousands of Filipinos of healthcare services in the face of national emergency and it is nothing short of criminal.

Inaasahan ko na magko-comply ang DOH sa COA audit observation at accounting, ngunit hindi dyan natatapos ang lahat. Sa gitna ng krisis, we need commitment and competence from the DOH leadership to ensure every peso budgeted and allocated would saves lives.