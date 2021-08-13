Dispatch from Crame No. 1121:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the P67B DOH Fund and Rampant Government Corruption - The Duterte-Duque Variant of Corruption

Pwede ba gasgas na 'yang walang sasantuhin si Duterte sa mga mandarambong sa administrasyon niya. Kung lagnat lang ang pagsisinungaling, matagal na kayong nangisay diyan sa kombulsyon!

Ilang beses nanawagan ang publiko at maraming medical groups na sibakin na si Sec. Duque, at kahit ang Senado naglabas pa ng Resolusyon para diyan. Anong ginawa ni Duterte? Pinatay niya ang isyu, pinagtakpan, at inabsuwelto pa sa imbestigasyon si Duque.

Secretary Duque's name cropped up in several cases of serious government anomalies, not once but four unremorseful times: (1) the P15 billion PhilHealth corruption scandal; (2) the overpriced purchase of medical supplies and equipment like PPEs and test kits, (3) the deliberate failure to secure the 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (as brokered by DFA during the crucial supply rush) to favor Sinovac, and now (4) the P67.3 billion spending deficiencies of DOH for pandemic response. All this while the pandemic is raging and Duque is the health secretary. Ano 'yan coincidence lang?

Hindi ito simpleng alegasyon. Maliwanag itong baho ng korapsyon na umaalingasaw sa administrasyon ni Duterte. Isang ahensya pa lang yan.

Sunod-sunod ang COA report sa maling paggasta ng administrasyon ng pondo, kulang-kulang na dokumento, at pondong hindi nagagamit. Ano 'yan, sadyang kulang-kulang ang dokumento, o dahil kanya-kanyang tuka sa pondo ang mga alipores ni Duterte?!

These alarming cases of non-compliant spending by several government agencies can be the surfacing result of funds cornering by Duterte's platoon of favored suppliers and contractors. Pinaparte-parte ang bilyones na pondo kaya ganyan. Dahil nagbayad na ng kickback, bahala na ang kausap sa grupo ni Duterte na umayos sa mga dokumento.

Ang tindi ng sikmura nitong mga magnanakaw sa gobyerno. Dumadaan sa krisis ang bansa, pero sila nagpupustahan pa yata kung sino ang pinakamalaki ang makukulimbat na pondo. At bilyon kung magnakaw. Ano 'yan, ambagan sa eleksyon? Para kung manalo, anim na taon ulit uulan ng kontrata at puwesto sa gobyerno ang mga mandarambong? Asahan na ang parating na sako-sakong pera ni Duterte sa 2022 na mula sa ambagan ng mga magnanakaw.

These billions of wasted funds could have served the public tremendously, the front liners, the health workers, and the country's entire health sector, and our over-all pandemic response, if only our national and agency budgets were not ransacked by Duterte and his gang of marauding thieves.

Duque should resign, if not for delicadeza, for the simple reason that he is incompetent and has apparently turned the DOH into a multi-billion corruption haven. Our health crisis is worsened not by the Delta variant alone, but also by the Duterte-Duque corruption variant.

Sa panahon ng pandemya, ang palpak at kurap na paggamit sa pondo ng health department ay literal na nakamamatay!

Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 1121, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1121