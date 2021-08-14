Press Release

August 14, 2021 The Villar Tent is a favorite vaccination site of the Pinoy seafarers The Office of Senator Cynthia Villar is preparing anew for the massive anti-COVID vaccination of the 3rd batch of around 3,000 Filipino seafarers at The Villar Tent located at the Vista Global South in Las Pinas City on the third week of August 2021. Upon the request of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), the Villar family has graciously hosted, without cost to the government, the anti-COVID vaccination of 2 previous batches of Pinoy seafarers. The Villar hosting of seafarers' vaccination was first held in June 25, with 1,100 Getting their jabs, while the second was held on July 28, 29, August 2 and 3. Around 5,000 seafarers were adminsitered the anti-Covid vaccines. The family-owned Villlar Tent is the only privately-owned facility and vaccination site chosen by MARINA among the three identified vaccination sites for our seafarers. The two others are the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) Central at the Port Area, Manila, and the Office of the Associated Marine's Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP) in Intramuros, Manila. The Villar Tent is a favorite vaccination place of the seafarers because it affords an orderly conduct of the vaccination and provides convenience to the participants. It is spacious enough to observe the necessary physical distancing and to have sufficient seating capacity. It is also fully-airconditioned equipped witn appropriate air circulation, and has sufficient, clean an accessible comfort room facilities. Furthermore, protocols in The Villar Tent are in place to ensure that all areas are disinfected and that people strongly adhere to health and safety protocols like the wearing of face masks and face shields. The two (2) previous vaccinations in the The Villar Tent conducted last June, July and early days of August went on smoothly. Seafarers who were vaccinated reported that they find it comfortable to have their vaccination at The Villar Tent. Due to the requirement of their overseas employment, only Western vaccines, namely Pfizer, Moderna and Jansen, were administered to seafarers. It is expected that the same set of vaccines will be inoculated to the 3rd batch of seafarers. The inoculation of the 3rd batch of Filipino seafarers is also in line with the partnership of the Office of the Senator Villar and MARINAfor the smooth, safe and swift vaccination rollout to benefit the seafarers. "The vaccination of our Pinoy seafarers will allow them to go back to their ship safely to resume work in order to earn a living, as well as to give them the necessary protection against the Covid-19 and its many variant, including the most infectious and highly transmissible Delta," said Villar. Marina Administrator, Vice Admiral Robert Empredad, communicated that they expect around 15,000 doses will be rolled out for the 3rd batch of seafarers in the National Capital Region. Out of this, he said around 5,000 to 6,0000 will be administered at the the Villar Tent. Empredad further said that he is expecting 80,000 more vaccines, which will be distributed to the other regions in the country for the inoculation of the seafarers. He said is the allocation so far promised to him by IATF Sec. Carlito Galvez. Through collaboration efforts with the senator and her daughter, Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar, Empredad emphasized they are a step closer towards ensuring the safety and health of our modern-day heroes as well as their families and co-workers. For her part, the senator related she is happy for the continuing inoculation of Filipino seafarers who help keep the country's economy afloat amid the pandemic. She said the marine sector has been adversely hit by the pandemic due to shut down operations of ship companies as the Covid-19 virus battered the global economy. But with the vaccination, the senator said they can be "on board" anew and get pay to provide for their families and help in the country spur its recovery from an economic slump. ### Villar Tent, paboritong vaccination site ng Pinoy seafarers MULING naghahanda ang Office of Senator Cynthia Villar para sa malawakang anti-COVID vaccination ng 3rd batch ng 3,000 Filipino seafarers sa The Villar Tent sa Vista Global South, Las Pinas City na gagawin sa third week ng August 2021. Dahil sa kahilingan ng Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), muling ipagagamit ng Villar Family ang The Villar Tent ng libre kaya walang gastos dito ang ating pamahalaan. Nauna nang isinagawa rito ang pagbabakuna sa 2 batches ng Pinoy seafarers. Binakunahan dito ang 1,100 seafarers noong June 25 at 5,000 naman noong July 28, 29, August 2 at 3. Ang family-owned Villlar Tent ang nag-iisang privately-owned facility na pinili ng MARINA na isa sa kanilang tatlong vaccination sites. Ang dalawa pa ay ang Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) Central sa Port Area, Manila at Office of the Associated Marine's Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP) sa Intramuros, Manila. Paboritong vaccination site ng seafarers ang The Villar Tent dahil sa maayos ang proseso rito ng pagbabakuna. Komportable rin ang mga nagpapabukuna dahil sa malawak ito kaya nasusunod ang physical distancing. Meron din itong sapat na seating capacity, fully-airconditioned na may maayos na air circulation at malinis na banyo. Tinitiyak din sa "disinfected" ang The Villar Tent at sinusunod ang health at safety protocols gaya ng pagsusuot ng face masks at face shields. Sinabi ng seafarers na naging komportable ang kanilang vaccination rito noong July at August. Dahil sa requirement ng kanilang overseas employment, tanging Western vaccines gaya ng Pfizer, Moderna at Jansen ang itinuturok sa seafarers. Inaasahan na ito rin ang ibibigay sa 3rd batch of seafarers. Ang pagbabakuna sa 3rd batch sa The Villar Tent ay naaayon sa partnership ng Office of the Senator Villar at MARINA para sa "smooth, safe and swift vaccination rollout to benefit the seafarers." "The vaccination of our Pinoy seafarers will allow them to go back to their ship safely to resume work in order to earn a living, as well as to give them the necessary protection against the Covid-19 and its many variant, including the most infectious and highly transmissible Delta," ayon kay Villar. Ipinahayag ni Marina Administrator, Vice Admiral Robert Empredad, na inaasahan nilang may 15,000 doses ang rollout sa 3rd batch ng seafarers sa National Capital Region. May 5,000 o 6,0000 ang ibibigay sa The Villar Tent. Inaasahan din ni Empredad ang 80,000 karagdagang bakuna na ipadadala sa iba pang rehiyon para seafarers. Aniya, ito ang ipinangako ni IATF Sec. Carlito Galvez. Sa pakikipagtulungan ng senador at ang kanyang anak na si Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar, iginiit ni Empredad na malapit na nilang matupad ang adhikain na matiyak ang kaligtasan at kalusugan ng ating modern-day heroes pati na rin ang kanilang pamilya at mga katrabaho. Sinabi naman ng senador na masaya siya dahil sa patuloy na pagbabakuna sa Filipino seafarers na tumutulong para manatiling ang ating ekonomiya sa kabila ng pandemic. "The marine sector has been adversely hit by the pandemic due to shut down operations of ship companies as the Covid-19 virus battered the global economy. But with the vaccination, the senator said they can be "on board" anew and get pay to provide for their families and help in the country spur its recovery from an economic slump."