With only 1% spent of the P5.5B fund for drivers

Nancy to LTFRB: 'Napaano ang ayuda sa mga jeepney driver?'

...urges govt to make the claiming process easier

"Tinanggalan na ng pasada, pinagkaitan pa ng ayuda."

Sen Nancy Binay today expressed disappointment by the lack of government effort to seriously fasttrack the implementation of the Service Contracting Program for public utility drivers.

"Mahigit nang isang taong pinagkakaitan ng ayuda ang mga kapatid nating mga namamasada. The DOTr and the LTFRB are invisible, and have become the single-biggest job stranglers since the start of the pandemic. Bigyan naman sila kahit konting dignidad sana. Tinanggalan na ng pasada, pinagkaitan pa ng ayuda," the senator stressed.

The Commission on Audit called out the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for using only 1% (or only P59 million) of the P5.58 billion funds allocated to the benefit program for drivers under the agency's Service Contracting Program. Only over 29,800 drivers or 49.79% of the 60,000 targeted driver participants were registered in the program as of 2020.

"Mahigit isang taon na but the distribution of much-needed cash assistance has hardly improved. Nakakadismaya at both the national and department levels na hanggang ngayon di pa rin priority ang ating jeepney at bus drivers. Wala na nga silang hanap-buhay sa kalsada, pahihirapan pa sila sa proseso ng pagkuha ng ayuda," Binay said, urging the government to make the claiming process easier for everyone in the transportation sector.

Beneficiaries of the program include families of drivers of Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs), such as Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJ), UV Express (UVE), Public Utility Buses (PUB), Point-to-Point Buses (P2P), Taxis, Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS), School Transport, and Motorcycle (MC) Taxis.

"Di katanggap-tanggap ang ginagawang panggigipit at pagpapabaya ng LTFRB. Yung P5.58 billion para sa Service Contracting Program, na dapat pantawid-gutom ng mga pamilya na nasa transport sector, would have helped thousands of families who struggle to make ends meet during these hard times. If the DOTr and LTFRB have their hearts in the right place, di nila matitiis na makita ang mga jeepney driver na nagmamalimos sa kalsada," Binay noted.

Following the advice of the Department of Budget and Management, the LTFRB will return the unutilized amount of the P5.58 billion as of June 30.