August 16, 2021 IMEE: CONFIRM OFW VACCINATION PASSES ASAP Senator Imee Marcos said the government should not further delay issuing digitized vaccination passes to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who need them urgently to take up jobs abroad. Marcos said that prioritizing OFWs will allow the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to "get things going," rather than wait for local government units (LGU) to overcome backlogs in transmitting the vaccination data of all their constituents. "A more targeted approach is the solution. Overseas Filipino workers with existing job contracts, business travelers, and students trying to catch the start of their school terms can be among the first to be given passes," Marcos said. Marcos cited how the Japanese government manages the volume of vaccination data by issuing passes only to those who urgently need and apply for them through public health centers, all in 20 minutes. "The DICT promised an August launch of vaccination passes during a Senate hearing last year. I distinctly remember because I believed it," Marcos recalled. With an international system of verifying vaccination passes not yet in place, Marcos said the government should also firm up diplomatic arrangements with countries that have a shorter list of acceptable vaccines than what the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended for emergency use. "Major OFW destinations like Saudi Arabia and Japan have not approved vaccines like Sinovac's, which has already been administered to millions of Filipinos," Marcos pointed out. "Even the DICT's adoption of WHO technical standards for its VaxCertPH passes, complete with QR codes, may not be enough to assure unhindered entry abroad. Reciprocal arrangements between governments need to be worked out," she added. Marcos warned that recent border control problems of OFWs entering Hong Kong may recur in other countries until the government is able to roll out the VaxCertPH passes. The inconvenience of long quarantines and frequent PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that travelers go through can also be reduced, Marcos said, if the Department of Health updates its quarantine protocols as soon as the issuance of the VaxCertPh passes gains momentum, "as has been done in other countries." "After the recurring wave of lockdowns, we can glimpse a wave of recovery with these vaccination passes. We need greater mobility to increase business patronage and reduce joblessness," Marcos said. _____________________________________________ (Tagalog version) IMEE: MGA OFW, AGAD NANG BIGYAN NG VACCINATION PASSES Inihirit ni Senador Imee Marcos sa pamahalaan na huwag nang patagalin pa ang pagbigay ng mga vaccination pass sa mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) na nangangailangan nito para makapagtrabaho sa ibang bansa. Ani Marcos, kayang simulan na ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) ang pag-isyu ng mga vaccination pass kung bigyan ng prayoridad ang mga OFW, imbes na hintayin pa ang mga LGU (local government units) na maayos ang mga backlog nito sa pagpapadala ng datos ukol sa pagbabakuna ng lahat ng kanilang mga nasasakupan. "Ang mas madiskarteng target ang solusyon. Ang mga OFW na may kasalukuyang mga job contract, mga bumibiyaheng negosyante, at mga estudyanteng humahabol sa mga school terms nila abroad ang dapat na unahing bigyan ng passes," sinabi ni Marcos. Inihalimbawa ni Marcos ang Japanese government na mahusay na napangangasiwaan ang bulto o dami ng mga vaccination data sa pamamagitan ng pag-iisyu ng passes sa mga may kagyat lang na pangangailangan at nag-apply sa public health centers na tumatagal lang ng 20 minuto. "Nangako ang DICT sa Senate hearing nuong isang taon pa na masisimulan ito ngayong Agosto. Naaalala ko dahil naniwala ako," paggunita ni Marcos. Habang hindi pa maayos ang isang 'international system' o pandaigdigang sistema sa beripikasyon ng mga vaccination passes, sinabi ni Marcos na kailangang maisaayos ng pamahalaan ang mga kasunduan sa ibang bansa na mayroong sariling listahan ng mga aprubadong bakuna, na mas istrikto pa sa inaprubahan ng World Health Organization (WHO). "Hindi pa inaaprubahan ng mga bansang madalas na pinatutunguhan ng mga OFW, gaya ng Saudi Arabi at Japan, ang mga bakuna gaya ng sa Sinovac, na tinurok na sa milyun-milyong Pilipino," pinunto ni Marcos. "Kahit ang pagsunod ng DICT sa patakaran ng WHO para sa hinihintay na VaxCertPH passes, na may mga QR code pa, ay hindi kasiguruhan na walang sagabal ang pagpasok ng mga OFW sa ibang bansa. Kailangan aregluhin pa ito ng magkabilang gobyerno," dagdag ni Marcos. Nagbabala si Marcos na mauulit pa muli sa ibang bansa ang problema ng mga OFW sa pagpasok sa Hong Kong kamakailan lang, kung hindi agad masimulan ng gobyerno ang pag-isyu ng VaxCertPH passes. Maiiwasan din ang mga abala sa mga biyahero na pagsailalim sa mga mahahabang quarantine at madalas na PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, ayon kay Marcos, kung isasabay ng Department of Health na i-update at i-ayon mga quarantine protocols sa paglunsad ng VaxCertPh passes, "gaya ng ginagawa sa ibang bansa." "Matapos ang paulit-ulit na mga lockdown, nakasusulyap na tayo ng pag-asang makabawi dahil sa mga vaccination passes. Kailangan natin ng laying gumalaw para madagdagan ang pagtangkilik sa mga negosyo at mabawasan ang kawalan ng trabaho," diin ni Marcos.