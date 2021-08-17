Dispatch from Crame No. 1,125:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Another Multi-Billion Peso Spending Irregularity

A huge amount of public funds to the tune of billions is lost yearly to corruption during the past five years of the Duterte administration.

The recent COA report on the P6.5 billion spending irregularities of the National Irrigation Administration indicates another surge in this corruption of epidemic proportions called the Duterte variant. This report came out just days after the big-time irregularities and deficiencies in the DOH were also revealed by COA. Ang bagsik ng corruption virus na ito, lahat na yata ng ahensya dinapuan!

Iisa ang estilo ng pagnanakaw gaya rin ng nangyayari sa iba pang ahensya---kulang-kulang ang dokumento ng mga kontraktor, hindi natatapos na mga proyekto, at hindi nagdedeklara ng tunay na halaga ng proyekto. Kanino pa ba magmamana sa ganyang galawan kundi kay Duterte na hindi rin nagpapasa o naglalabas ng sariling SALN!

The multi-billion irregularities of NIA are too obscene and grotesque. The agency has been receiving an adverse audit from COA since 2017 for these spending irregularities. And yet no corrective measure has been taken to comply with the procurement law.

Maraming sakahan na sana ang napatubigan, umaani ngayon at pinagkakakitaan ng mga magsasaka kung napapakinabangan lamang nila ang proyekto, at hindi ng mga tulisang kontraktor diyan na may kasabwat sa gobyerno.

Napakalaking oportunidad ang nasasayang dahil sa walang katapusang nakawan ng pondo sa gobyerno. Sobrang agrabyado ang mahihirap. Walang konsensya ang administrasyong hinahayaan lamang na nagpapatuloy ang ganito.

(Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno1125)