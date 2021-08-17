Press Release

August 17, 2021 De Lima laments gov't apathy towards PUV drivers, operators Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima condemned the Duterte administration's continued apathy towards Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators, which she said exacerbated their struggles amid the global health crisis. De Lima made the statement after the Commission on Audit (COA) reportedly flagged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for using only 1 percent of the P5.58 billion funds allocated to the benefit program for drivers amid the pandemic. "Libo-libo nating tsuper at operator ang nawalan ng kabuhayan nitong pandemya. Mahigit isang taon nang tigil-pasada ang marami sa kanila, at dahil sa pinatinding hirap ng buhay at kalam ng sikmura, nauwi sila sa pamamalimos. Sinagupa ang panganib na dala ng pandemya, pinagkakasya ang anumang halagang nakokolekta para sa pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan ng pamilya," De Lima said in her Dispatch from Crame No. 1124. "Kaya napakalaking tulong ng ayuda at suportang pinansyal para maitawid ang bawat araw. Ang masaklap, sa lumabas na ulat ng COA, kakapiranggot na 1% lang ang nagamit ng LTFRB sa 5.58 bilyong pisong pondong nakalaan para sa mga tsuper. Katumbas ito ng mahigit 5.5 bilyong piso ng hindi nakarating na benepisyo o ayuda. Bakit naman ito inipit at tinengga?" she asked. In its 2020 report, COA said the LTFRB only used around P59 million of the P5.58 billion funds of the agency's Service Contracting Program, saying that this caused the delay in the intended benefits for the PUV drivers and operators, who are the beneficiaries of the program. The lady Senator from Bicol said the report of COA only proves that the Duterte administration has no concern for its people, particularly drivers, as she recalled the experience of jeepney driver Alberto Manuel Jr. who resorted to begging in the streets after losing his source of income. "Naaalala ko ang kumalat na larawan ni Ginoong Alberto Manuel, Jr. habang namamalimos sa Rizal Avenue noong nakaraang taon. Senior citizen na nawalan ng kita dahil sa ipinagbawal ang pamamasada ng dyip. Sa halip na magmaneho at maka-boundary, nagkakandakuba si Lolo Alberto sa pag-umang ng palad para sa limos ng mga dumaraan," she said. "Nakalulungkot, at lalong nakagagalit na malaman, na ang tulad niya at ang marami pa nating nangangailangang tsuper, ay naabutan sana ng tulong kung ginawa lang ng gobyerno ang kanilang trabaho. Nasaan ang malasakit? Nasaan ang hustisya?" she asked. De Lima, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, reminded the Duterte government and the LTFRB that the pandemic is far from over and that they should do their part in ensuring that funds are properly utilized for the benefit of the people. "Hindi pa tapos ang pandemya. At sa ginagawa ninyo, napakalayo pa ng pagwawakas nito. Tama na ang palusot. Kahit pagbali-baligtarin ang anggulo at propaganda ninyo, malinaw na kulang na kulang ang nakararating na ayuda. Maawa kayo, huwag niyo namang hayaang tuluyang malubog sa kumunoy ng utang, gutom, at hirap ang matagal nang kapos na kapos at naghihikahos," she said. In its 2020 report, the COA flagged several irregularities in the government's spending of funds, which include, among others, the "deficiencies" of the Department of Health's management of pandemic funds worth over ?67 billion, which apparently contributed to the challenges faced by the agency in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.