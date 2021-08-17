Press Release

August 17, 2021 Sen. Cynthia A. Villar set out a mission to save planet Earth; pushes for more protected areas under E-NIPAS "We are very happy to come up with this legislation ensuring protection for more areas in our megadiverse country. We have to take action about ist protection because any damage or loss will cost too much for a country such as ours." A staunch environmentalist, Villar has been leading the campaign in the conservation of our environment to even hold at bay climate change that could endanger all forms of life on earth. The senator has embarked on legislations to protect and conserve biodiversity. Protecting the environment and preserving ecosystems Villar, Chairperson of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Commitee, noted that under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, it is a declared state policy that the State shall protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature, in line with safeguarding a healthful ecology. She said the Constitution likewise mandates that Congress shall determine the national parks, which shall be conserved and may not be increased nor diminished except by law. NIPAS Act builds system of Protected Areas The National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) was established by virtue of RA No. 7586 on June 1, 1992, as amended by RA No. 11038, known as the Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018. The NIPAS Act of 2018 provides the state policy "to secure for the Filipino people of present and future generations the perpetual existence of all native plants and animals through the establishment of comprehensive system of integrated Protected Areas (PAs)." Under Sec.3 of the NIPAS Act, there are at least seven categories of PAs. They are the Strict Nature Reserve, Natural Park, Natural Monument, Wildlife Sanctuary, Protected Landscapes and Seascapes, Resource Reserve and Natural Biotic Areas. Other categories established by law, conventions or international agreements which the Philippine government is a signatory. Because of this, Villar cited need for stricter implementation of environmental laws especially in protected areas that serve as natural habitats for wildlife, including endangered animals that contribute significantly to biodiversity. Villar asserted they should not be damaged or destroyed, but protected instead, not only for the animals' sake but for our sake as well. 13 Protected Areas under Original NIPAS Act Region Protected Areas Province 2 1. Bangan Hill National Park N.Vizcaya 2. Batanes Landscape and Seascape Batanes 3. Northern Sierra Madre Natural Park Isabela 4A 4. Mt. Banahaw – San Cristobal Protected Landscape Laguna & Quezon 4B 5. Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park Palawan 6 6. Mt. Kanlaon Natural Park Negros Occidental 7. Sagay Marine Reserve Negros Occidenta & Oriental 7 8. Central Cebu Protected Landscape Cebu City 10 9. Mt. Malindang Natural Park Misamis Occidental 10. Mt. Kitanglad Range Natural Park Bukidnon 11. Mimbilisan Protected Landscape (protected landscape), Misamis Oriental Misamis Oriental 11 12. Mt. Apo Natural Park Davao del sur 13. Mt. Hamimguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary Davao Oriental Warnings vs. environmental destruction Despite the Philippines being biodiversity-rich, the country is also among the world's biodiversity hotspots or those areas experiencing high rates of habitat loss. Expanding NIPAS Act Due to this, Villar led legislative efforts to amend Republic Act 7586 or the National NIPAS) Act of 1992. She was principal sponsor of Republic Act 11038 or the law expanding the National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) that President Duterte signed into law last June 22, 2018. Republic Act 11038 The law provides the legal framework for the establishment and management of protected areas in the country. NIPAS refers to the classification and administration of all designated protected areas to preserve genetic diversity and to maintain their natural conditions to the greatest extent possible. The Expanded NIPAS Act was passed in 2017 to include more areas. The Expanded NIPAS Law facilitated the legislation of 94 more protected areas through the effort of Senator Villar: To date, Villar said there are 107 protected areas in the country that have been so declared through legislation. Vilar said at least six of these are internationally recognized: RAMSAR Sites: Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park, Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary and Tubbataha Reefs. Heritage Sites: Mount Timpoong-Hibok-Hibok and Mount Iglit-Baco. Malaysia-Philippines Heritage Parks: Turtle Islands Heritage Protected Area However, based on the records and suitability, assessments by the Biodiversity Management Bureau of the DENR, she emphasized there are still numerous sites in the country that have to be given 'protected area' status. 94 Protected Areas under Republic Act 11038 or E-NIPAS Region Name of Protected Area Province 1 1 Kalbario-Patapat Natural Park Ilocos Norte 2 Libunao Protected Landscape Ilocos Norte 3 Bessang Pass Natural Monument/Landmark Ilocos Sur 4 Bigbiga Protected Landscape Ilocos Sur 5 Lidlidda Banayoyo Protected Landscape Ilocos Sur 6 Salcedo Protected Landscape (formerly Sta. Lucia Protected Landscape) Ilocos Sur 7 Agoo Damortis Protected Landscape and Seascape La Union 8 Manleluag Spring Protected Landscape Pangasinan 2 9 Palaui Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Cagayan 10 Peñablanca Protected Landscape and Seascape Cagayan 11 Tumauini Watershed Natural Park Isabela 12 Salinas Natural Monument Nueva Vizcaya 13 Casecnan Protected Landscape Quirino, Nueva Vizacaya, and Aurora 3 14 Amro River Protected Landscape Aurora 15 Dinadiawan River Protected Landscape Aurora 16 Simbahan Talagas Protected Landscape Aurora 17 Talaytay Protected Landscape Aurora 18 Bataan Natural Park Bataan 19 Roosevelt Protected Landscape Bataan 20 Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape Zambales NCR 21 Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA), also known as Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park Las Piñas City and Parañaque City 22 Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Quezon City 4A 23 Mts. Palay-Palay-Mataas-na-Gulod Protected Landscape Batangas and Cavite 24 Taal Volcano Protected Landscape Batangas and Cavite 25 Buenavista Protected Landscape Quezon 26 Maulawin Spring Protected Landscape Quezon 27 Quezon Protected Landscape Quezon 28 Hinulugang Taktak Protected Landscape Rizal 29 Pamitinan Protected Landscape Rizal 30 Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape Rizal 4B 31 Marinduque Wildlife Sanctuary Marinduque 32 Apo Reef Natural Park Occidental Mindoro 33 Mt. Calavite Wildlife Sanctuary Occidental Mindoro 34 Mts. Iglit-Baco Natural Park Occidental and Oriental Mindoro 35 Mt. Guiting-Guiting Natural Park Romblon 5 36 Mt. Mayon National Park Albay 37 Ticao Burias Pass Protected Seascape Albay, Masbate and Sorsogon 38 Abasig-Matogdon-Mananap Natural Biotic Area Camarines Norte 39 Bicol Natural Park Camarines Sur 40 Buhi Wildlife Sanctuary Camarines Sur 41 Lagonoy Natural Biotic Area Camarines Sur 42 Malabungot Protected Landscape Camarines Sur 43 Mt. Isarog Natural Park Camarines Sur 44 Catanduanes Natural Park Catanduanes 45 Bongsanglay Natural Park Masbate 46 Bulusan Volcano Natural Park Sorsogon 6 47 North west Panay Peninsula Natural Park Aklan and Antique 48 Sibalom Natural Park Antique 49 Northern Negros Natural Park Negros Occidental 7 50 Albuquerque-Loay-Loboc Protected Landscape and Seascape Bohol 51 Chocolate Hills Natural Monument Bohol 52 Panglao Island Protected Seascape Bohol 53 Rajah Sikatuna Protected Landscape Bohol 54 Talibon Group of Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Bohol 55 Camotes Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Cebu 56 Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary Cebu 57 Tañon Strait Protected Seascape Cebu, Negros Occidental and Oriental 58 Apo Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Negros Oriental 59 Balisasayao Twin Lakes Natural Park Negros Oriental 8 60 Cuatro Islas Protected Landscape and Seascape Leyte 61 Lake Danao Natural Park Leyte 62 Mahagnao Volcano Natural Park Leyte 63 Guiuan Marine Resource Protected Landscape and Seascape Eastern Samar 64 Biri Larosa Protected Landscape and Seascape Northern Samar 65 Calbayog Pan-as Hayiban Protected Landscape Samar 66 Samar Island Natural Park Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar 9 67 Basilan Natural Biotic Area Basilan 68 Aliguay Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Iablea City 69 Turtle Islands Wildlife Sanctuary Tawi-Tawi 70 Great and Little Sta. Cruz Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Zamboanga City 71 Pasonanca Natural Park Zamboanga City 72 Jose Rizal Memorial Protected Landscape Zamboanga del Norte 73 Murcielagos Protected Landscape and Seascape Zamboanga del Norte 74 Selinog Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Zamboanga del Norte 75 Siocon Resource Reserve Zamboanga del Norte 76 Dumanquillas Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape Zamboanga del Sur 77 Mt. Timolan Protected Landscape Zamboanga del Sur 78 Buug Natural Biotic Area Zamboanga Sibugay 10 79 Mt. Kalatungan Range Natural Park Bukidnon 80 Mt. Timpoong Hibok-Hibok Natural Monument Camiguin 81 Mt. Inayawan Range Natural Park Lanao del Norte 82 Baliangao Protected Landscape and Seascape Misamis Occidental 83 Initao-Libertad Protected Landscape and Seascape Misamis Oriental 84 Mt. Balatukan Range Natural Park Misamis Oriental 11 85 Mabini Protected Landscape and Seascape Compostela Valley 86 Mainit Hot Spring Protected Landscape Compostela Valley 87 Aliwagwag Protected Landscape Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley 88 Mati Protected Landscape Davao Oriental 89 Pujada Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape Davao Oriental 12 90 Saragani Bay Protected Seascape General Santos City and Sarangani 91 Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape South Cotabato and Sarangani 13 92 Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary Agusan del Sur 93 Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Surigao del Norte 94 Tinuy-An Falls Protected Landscape Surigao del Sur Villar said additional six protected areas to be legislated by the Senate Committee on Environment which she chaired during the 18th Congress. These are : Region Protected Areas Province CAR/R2 1. Mount Pulag Benguet,Ifugao and N. Vizcaya 2. Banao Protected Landscape Kalinga 1 3. Tirad Pass Protected Landscape Ilocos Sur 3 4. Mount Pulag, Banao, Triad Pass, Mount Arayat, and Naga-Kabasalan are all protected landscapes while Sicogon is a wildlife sanctuary.