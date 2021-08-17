Press Release
August 17, 2021

Sen. Cynthia A. Villar set out a mission to save planet Earth; pushes for more protected areas under E-NIPAS

"We are very happy to come up with this legislation ensuring protection for more areas in our megadiverse country. We have to take action about ist protection because any damage or loss will cost too much for a country such as ours."

A staunch environmentalist, Villar has been leading the campaign in the conservation of our environment to even hold at bay climate change that could endanger all forms of life on earth.

The senator has embarked on legislations to protect and conserve biodiversity.

Protecting the environment and preserving ecosystems

Villar, Chairperson of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Commitee, noted that under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, it is a declared state policy that the State shall protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature, in line with safeguarding a healthful ecology.

She said the Constitution likewise mandates that Congress shall determine the national parks, which shall be conserved and may not be increased nor diminished except by law.

NIPAS Act builds system of Protected Areas

The National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) was established by virtue of RA No. 7586 on June 1, 1992, as amended by RA No. 11038, known as the Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018.

The NIPAS Act of 2018 provides the state policy "to secure for the Filipino people of present and future generations the perpetual existence of all native plants and animals through the establishment of comprehensive system of integrated Protected Areas (PAs)."

Under Sec.3 of the NIPAS Act, there are at least seven categories of PAs. They are the Strict Nature Reserve, Natural Park, Natural Monument, Wildlife Sanctuary, Protected Landscapes and Seascapes, Resource Reserve and Natural Biotic Areas. Other categories established by law, conventions or international agreements which the Philippine government is a signatory.

Because of this, Villar cited need for stricter implementation of environmental laws especially in protected areas that serve as natural habitats for wildlife, including endangered animals that contribute significantly to biodiversity.

Villar asserted they should not be damaged or destroyed, but protected instead, not only for the animals' sake but for our sake as well.

13 Protected Areas under Original NIPAS Act

Region

Protected Areas

Province

2

1.     Bangan Hill National Park

N.Vizcaya

 

2.     Batanes Landscape and Seascape

Batanes

 

3.     Northern Sierra Madre Natural Park  

Isabela

4A

4.     Mt. Banahaw – San Cristobal Protected Landscape

Laguna & Quezon

4B

5.     Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park

Palawan

6

6.   Mt. Kanlaon Natural Park

Negros Occidental

 

7.     Sagay Marine Reserve

Negros Occidenta & Oriental

7

8.     Central Cebu Protected Landscape

Cebu City

10

9.     Mt. Malindang Natural Park

Misamis Occidental

 

10. Mt. Kitanglad Range Natural Park

Bukidnon

 

11. Mimbilisan Protected Landscape (protected landscape), Misamis Oriental

Misamis Oriental

11

12. Mt. Apo Natural Park

Davao del sur

 

13. Mt. Hamimguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary

Davao Oriental

Warnings vs. environmental destruction

Despite the Philippines being biodiversity-rich, the country is also among the world's biodiversity hotspots or those areas experiencing high rates of habitat loss.

Expanding NIPAS Act

Due to this, Villar led legislative efforts to amend Republic Act 7586 or the National NIPAS) Act of 1992. She was principal sponsor of Republic Act 11038 or the law expanding the National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) that President Duterte signed into law last June 22, 2018. Republic Act 11038

The law provides the legal framework for the establishment and management of protected areas in the country. NIPAS refers to the classification and administration of all designated protected areas to preserve genetic diversity and to maintain their natural conditions to the greatest extent possible. The Expanded NIPAS Act was passed in 2017 to include more areas.

The Expanded NIPAS Law facilitated the legislation of 94 more protected areas through the effort of Senator Villar:

To date, Villar said there are 107 protected areas in the country that have been so declared through legislation. Vilar said at least six of these are internationally recognized: RAMSAR Sites: Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park, Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary and Tubbataha Reefs. Heritage Sites: Mount Timpoong-Hibok-Hibok and Mount Iglit-Baco. Malaysia-Philippines Heritage Parks: Turtle Islands Heritage Protected Area

However, based on the records and suitability, assessments by the Biodiversity Management Bureau of the DENR, she emphasized there are still numerous sites in the country that have to be given 'protected area' status.

94 Protected Areas under Republic Act 11038 or E-NIPAS

Region

Name of Protected Area

Province

1

1

Kalbario-Patapat Natural Park

Ilocos Norte

2

Libunao Protected Landscape

Ilocos Norte

3

Bessang Pass Natural Monument/Landmark

Ilocos Sur

4

Bigbiga Protected Landscape

Ilocos Sur

5

Lidlidda Banayoyo Protected Landscape 

Ilocos Sur

6

Salcedo Protected Landscape (formerly Sta. Lucia Protected Landscape)

Ilocos Sur

7

Agoo Damortis Protected Landscape and Seascape

La Union

8

Manleluag Spring Protected Landscape

Pangasinan

2

9

Palaui Island Protected Landscape and Seascape

Cagayan

10

Peñablanca Protected Landscape and Seascape

Cagayan

11

Tumauini Watershed Natural Park

Isabela

12

Salinas Natural Monument

Nueva Vizcaya

13

Casecnan Protected Landscape

Quirino, Nueva Vizacaya, and Aurora

3

14

Amro River Protected Landscape

Aurora

15

Dinadiawan River Protected Landscape

Aurora

16

Simbahan Talagas Protected Landscape

Aurora

17

Talaytay Protected Landscape

Aurora

18

Bataan Natural Park

Bataan

19

Roosevelt Protected Landscape

Bataan

20

Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape

Zambales

NCR

21

Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA), also known as Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park

Las Piñas City and Parañaque City

22

Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center

Quezon City

4A

23

Mts. Palay-Palay-Mataas-na-Gulod Protected Landscape

Batangas and Cavite

24

Taal Volcano Protected Landscape

Batangas and Cavite

25

Buenavista Protected Landscape

Quezon

26

Maulawin Spring Protected Landscape

Quezon

27

Quezon Protected Landscape

Quezon

28

Hinulugang Taktak Protected Landscape

Rizal

29

Pamitinan Protected Landscape

Rizal

30

Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape

Rizal

4B

31

Marinduque Wildlife Sanctuary

Marinduque

32

Apo Reef Natural Park

Occidental Mindoro

33

Mt. Calavite Wildlife Sanctuary

Occidental Mindoro

34

Mts. Iglit-Baco Natural Park

Occidental and Oriental Mindoro

35

Mt. Guiting-Guiting Natural Park

Romblon

5

36

Mt. Mayon National Park

Albay

37

Ticao Burias Pass Protected Seascape

Albay, Masbate and Sorsogon

38

Abasig-Matogdon-Mananap Natural Biotic Area

Camarines Norte

39

Bicol Natural Park

Camarines Sur

40

Buhi Wildlife Sanctuary

Camarines Sur

41

Lagonoy Natural Biotic Area

Camarines Sur

42

Malabungot Protected Landscape

Camarines Sur

43

Mt. Isarog Natural Park

Camarines Sur

44

Catanduanes Natural Park

Catanduanes

45

Bongsanglay Natural Park

Masbate

46

Bulusan Volcano Natural Park

Sorsogon

6

47

North west Panay Peninsula Natural Park

Aklan and Antique

48

Sibalom Natural Park

Antique

49

Northern Negros Natural Park

Negros Occidental

7

50

Albuquerque-Loay-Loboc Protected Landscape and Seascape

Bohol

51

Chocolate Hills Natural Monument

Bohol

52

Panglao Island Protected Seascape

Bohol

53

Rajah Sikatuna Protected Landscape

Bohol

54

Talibon Group of Island Protected Landscape and Seascape

Bohol

55

Camotes Island Protected Landscape and Seascape

Cebu

56

Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary

Cebu

57

Tañon Strait Protected Seascape

Cebu, Negros Occidental and Oriental

58

Apo Island Protected Landscape and Seascape

Negros Oriental

59

Balisasayao Twin Lakes Natural Park

Negros Oriental

8

60

Cuatro Islas Protected Landscape and Seascape

Leyte

61

Lake Danao Natural Park

Leyte

62

Mahagnao Volcano Natural Park

Leyte

63

Guiuan Marine Resource Protected Landscape and Seascape

Eastern Samar

64

Biri Larosa Protected Landscape and Seascape

Northern Samar

65

Calbayog Pan-as Hayiban Protected Landscape 

Samar

66

Samar Island Natural Park

Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar

9

67

Basilan Natural Biotic Area

Basilan

68

Aliguay Island Protected Landscape and Seascape

Iablea City

69

Turtle Islands Wildlife Sanctuary

Tawi-Tawi

70

Great and Little Sta. Cruz Island Protected Landscape and Seascape

Zamboanga City

71

Pasonanca Natural Park

Zamboanga City

72

Jose Rizal Memorial Protected Landscape

Zamboanga del Norte

73

Murcielagos Protected Landscape and Seascape

Zamboanga del Norte

74

Selinog Island Protected Landscape and Seascape

Zamboanga del Norte

75

Siocon Resource Reserve

Zamboanga del Norte

76

Dumanquillas Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape

Zamboanga del Sur

77

Mt. Timolan Protected Landscape

Zamboanga del Sur

78

Buug Natural Biotic Area

Zamboanga Sibugay

10

79

Mt. Kalatungan Range Natural Park

Bukidnon

80

Mt. Timpoong Hibok-Hibok Natural Monument

Camiguin

81

Mt. Inayawan Range Natural Park

Lanao del Norte

82

Baliangao Protected Landscape and Seascape

Misamis Occidental

83

Initao-Libertad Protected Landscape and Seascape

Misamis Oriental

84

Mt. Balatukan Range Natural Park

Misamis Oriental

11

85

Mabini Protected Landscape and Seascape

Compostela Valley

86

Mainit Hot Spring Protected Landscape

Compostela Valley

87

Aliwagwag Protected Landscape 

Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley

88

Mati Protected Landscape

Davao Oriental

89

Pujada Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape

Davao Oriental

12

90

Saragani Bay Protected Seascape

General Santos City and Sarangani

91

Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape

South Cotabato and Sarangani

13

92

Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary

Agusan del Sur

93

Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape

Surigao del Norte

94

Tinuy-An Falls Protected Landscape

Surigao del Sur

Villar said additional six protected areas to be legislated by the Senate Committee on Environment which she chaired during the 18th Congress. These are : 

Region

Protected Areas

Province

CAR/R2

1.     Mount Pulag

Benguet,Ifugao and N. Vizcaya

 

2.     Banao Protected Landscape

Kalinga

1

3.     Tirad Pass Protected Landscape  

Ilocos Sur

3

4.     Mount Arayat Protected Landscape

Pampanga

6

5.     Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary

Iloilo

9

6.   Naga-Kabansalan Protected Landscape

Zamboanga Sibugay

Mount Pulag, Banao, Triad Pass, Mount Arayat, and Naga-Kabasalan are all protected landscapes while Sicogon is a wildlife sanctuary.
August 17
