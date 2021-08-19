Lacson Salutes State Auditors for Flagging Potential Corruption

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/08/19/lacson-salutes-state-auditors-for-flagging-potential-corruption/

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson on Thursday saluted state auditors for heading off corruption by flagging irregular transactions by various government agencies.

Lacson said that without the Commission on Audit (COA)'s reporting, corrupt officials would have had free rein to misuse and abuse already-limited resources.

"Imagine a country without state auditors... kanya kanyang kupit, kanya kanyang kurakot," Lacson said in a post on his Twitter account.

He cited the Commission on Audit (COA)'s flagging of several questionable transactions not only in the Department of Health but in other agencies such as the Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service (DBM-PS), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), among others.

Lacson maintained the COA is an independent constitutional body that has a mandate to perform. He added transparency dictates that the public, especially Filipino taxpayers, have the right to be informed of how their money is spent.

In an interview on Quezon-based DCG FM, Lacson also reiterated that consistency is the key to good governance and stomping out corruption.

"The key is consistency. If you have one standard for friends and allies, and another one for everyone else, you won't succeed," he said.

"I cannot get tired from stressing this: our biggest problem is bad governance. But the solution also lies in good governance," he added.