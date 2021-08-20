Press Release

August 20, 2021 De Lima thanks 'Laban Leila Cebu' for unwavering support Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima thanked her supporters in Cebu for showing their unwavering faith and support for her by joining forces to volunteer in the campaign network called "LabanLeila2022," which kicked off in the province today (Aug. 20). In a message read by her niece, Meg Serranilla, De Lima said the support she has been receiving from co-warriors who are tirelessly fighting for truth and justice gave her further courage to seek reelection amid her unjust detention. "I chose to fight back. My continuing persecution only strengthened my determination to see this battle to the end, in justice and vindication. We have been living precariously in a shrinking democratic space for the past 5 years, where the price for speaking your mind, or for simply being poor, is persecution or death. Despite this, our people refuse to be silenced. What right do I have to give up?" she asked. "Maraming salamat, Laban Leila Cebu. Thank you for believing in my innocence and for courageously declaring your support. Thank you for fighting with me. I am beyond grateful. Tuloy ang laban," said De Lima, who marks her 1,639th day of unjust detention today. #LabanLeila2022 consists of volunteers who committed their talents and resources to campaign for De Lima and support her advocacy as she continues to be detained over politically-motivated charges. Among them are representatives from Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pamilya ng Pantawid (SNPP), the urban poor, the youth sector, women, and the agriculture-fishery sector, among others. The launching of #LabanLeila2022 was led by former Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Francisco "Bimbo" Fernandez, who delivered the opening message in Cebu. He was joined in a recorded video message by Cebu Vice Governor Junjun Davide. The lady Senator from Bicol maintained that her story cannot end yet even if it means running a reelection campaign from what she described as a small, spartan detention cell in Camp Crame, and with limited resources and logistics. "It is largely because of people like you who continue believing in me, who soldier on in our shared causes that my story refuses to go down the dustbin of irrelevance and obscurity. It has become a part of our people's continuing struggle for truth and justice. A part of a far greater narrative, I must say," she said. "I owe it to my family and to the memory of my father to clear our name. I owe it to the brave women who first came to my rescue when I was being maligned at the House of Representatives." "I owe it to the mothers, widows and orphans of EJK victims who vowed to fight with me, even as they grieve the loss of their loved ones. I owe it to the young, the poor, and the workers who continue to write me letters of hope. I owe it to all of you," she added. De Lima confirmed that she would seek reelection in the 2022 national elections in an indictment letter addressed to Mr. Duterte last July 21. Meanwhile, the launching of #LabanLeila2020 in Iloilo, Bicol and NCR are scheduled on Aug. 23, 24, and 26, respectively.